WA Portland OR Zone Forecast for Monday, March 22, 2021

Zone Forecasts for Northwest Oregon and Southwest Washington

National Weather Service Portland OR

350 AM PDT Tue Mar 23 2021

Spot Temperatures are for Today, Tonight, Wednesday, Wednesday

Night, and Thursday.

WAZ021-232315-

South Washington Coast-

Including the cities of Raymond, Long Beach, Ocean Park, Naselle,

Cathlamet, and Cape Disappointment

350 AM PDT Tue Mar 23 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Highs around 50. Light wind becoming northwest 5 to 15 mph

in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then cloudy with a

20 percent chance of rain after midnight. Lows around 40. Northwest

wind 5 to 15 mph becoming light after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain. Highs 45 to 50. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph

increasing to west 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Near beaches and

headlands, southwest wind 10 to 20 mph shifting to the west 15 to

20 mph with gusts to 30 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain near

100 percent. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half of an inch.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows around 40. Northwest wind

10 to 15 mph with gusts to 30 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after

midnight. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of showers in the morning, then a

slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs around 50.

Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph. Gusts to 20 mph in the morning. Chance

of precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 35 to 40.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 50.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 55.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs 50 to

55.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Lows

35 to 40.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 50.

WAZ020-232315-

Willapa Hills-

Including the cities of Willapa, Frances, Elk Mountain,

and Ryderwood

350 AM PDT Tue Mar 23 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs 45 to 50. Light wind becoming northwest

5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then cloudy with a

20 percent chance of rain after midnight. Lows around 35. West wind

5 to 10 mph becoming light after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain. Highs 40 to 45. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph

becoming 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 30 mph in the afternoon. Chance

of rain near 100 percent. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half of an

inch.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely in the evening,

then a chance of showers after midnight. Snow level 2500 feet. Lows

35 to 40. West wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 30 mph decreasing to

5 to 10 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow showers in the

morning, then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Snow

level 2000 feet increasing to 2500 feet in the afternoon. Highs

45 to 50. West wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 35.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 50.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 35.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 50 to 55.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 35 to 40.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs 50 to

55.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of rain in the evening, then a

chance of rain and snow after midnight. Snow level 1500 feet after

midnight. Lows around 35. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain and snow

showers. Snow level 1500 feet increasing to 2500 feet in the

afternoon. Highs around 50.

WAZ040-232315-

South Washington Cascade Foothills-

Including the cities of Toutle, Ariel, Lake Merwin, Yale Lake,

and Cougar

350 AM PDT Tue Mar 23 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy until afternoon, then mostly sunny. Valley

highs 45 to 55. Light wind becoming west 5 to 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy. Valley

lows around 35. West wind 5 to 10 mph becoming light after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain. Valley highs 40 to 45. South wind 5 to 10 mph

becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain

near 100 percent. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half of an inch.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely in the evening,

then rain and snow showers likely after midnight. Snow level

2500 feet after midnight. Little or no snow accumulation. Valley

lows 35 to 40. West wind 10 to 15 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph

after midnight. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and snow

showers. Snow level 2000 feet increasing to 2500 feet in the

afternoon. Valley highs 45 to 50. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Valley lows around 35.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Valley highs 50 to 55.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Valley lows around 35.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Valley highs 55 to 60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Valley lows 35 to 40.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the morning, then

a chance of rain in the afternoon. Valley highs 50 to 55. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of rain in the evening, then a

chance of rain and snow after midnight. Snow level 2000 feet after

midnight. Valley lows around 35. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain and snow

showers. Snow level 1500 feet increasing to 2500 feet in the

afternoon. Valley highs 45 to 55.

WAZ019-232315-

South Washington Cascades-

Including the cities of Coldwater Ridge Visitors Center,

Mount St. Helens, and Wind River Valley

350 AM PDT Tue Mar 23 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Free air freezing level at the surface rising

to 4500 feet in the afternoon. West wind 5 to 10 mph increasing to

10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy. Free

air freezing level 4500 feet lowering to 4000 feet after midnight.

Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph decreasing to 5 to

10 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Chance of rain and snow likely in the morning, then

rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow level 2500 feet increasing to

3000 feet in the afternoon. Snow accumulation of 2 to 5 inches.

Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph shifting to the west 10 to 15 mph with

gusts to 30 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation near

100 percent. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half of an inch.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow showers in the evening, then snow

showers likely after midnight. Snow level 3000 feet decreasing to

2500 feet after midnight. Snow accumulation of 1 to 4 inches. West

wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 30 mph becoming 5 to 15 mph with

gusts to 25 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow showers in the morning,

then a chance of rain and snow showers in the afternoon. Snow level

2000 feet increasing to 2500 feet in the afternoon. West wind 5 to

15 mph becoming 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain and

snow showers in the evening. Snow level 3000 feet in the evening.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Free air freezing level 3000 feet rising to

6500 feet in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Free air freezing level 8000 feet

rising to 9000 feet after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Free air freezing level 8000 feet rising

to 10000 feet in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Free air freezing level 10000 feet

lowering to 9000 feet after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then a chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow level

4000 feet. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow in the

evening, then a chance of snow after midnight. Snow level 3500 feet

decreasing to 2000 feet after midnight. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Snow level 1500 feet increasing to 2500 feet in the afternoon.

weather.gov/portland

