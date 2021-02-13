WA Portland OR Zone Forecast

WA Portland OR Zone Forecast for Friday, February 12, 2021

326 FPUS56 KPQR 131103

ZFPPQR

Zone Forecasts for Northwest Oregon and Southwest Washington

National Weather Service Portland OR

303 AM PST Sat Feb 13 2021

Spot Temperatures are for Today, Tonight, Sunday, Sunday Night,

and Washingtons Birthday.

WAZ021-140045-

South Washington Coast-

Including the cities of Raymond, Long Beach, Ocean Park, Naselle,

Cathlamet, and Cape Disappointment

303 AM PST Sat Feb 13 2021

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM PST THIS AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Rain. Snow in the morning and a chance of snow in the

afternoon. Snow accumulation up to 2 inches, especially at elevations

above 500 feet. Ice accumulation of less than one quarter of an

inch. Highs around 40. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph becoming light in

the afternoon. Gusts to 25 mph. Near beaches and headlands, west wind

15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of precipitation 90 percent. Rainfall amounts a

tenth to a quarter of an inch.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain through midnight, then rain

likely late. Lows around 35. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph. Gusts to

20 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent. Rainfall amounts

around a tenth of an inch.

.SUNDAY...Rain likely. Highs 35 to 40. Southeast wind 5 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 70 percent. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of

an inch.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows 35 to 40. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Showers. Highs around 45. Southwest wind

5 to 10 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon. Gusts to 30 mph.

Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows around 40. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

45 to 50.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in

the evening. Lows 35 to 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely in the afternoon. Highs

45 to 50. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows around 40. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.THURSDAY...Rain. Highs 45 to 50. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows around 40. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Rain likely. Highs around 45. Chance of rain 70 percent.

$$

WAZ020-140045-

Willapa Hills-

Including the cities of Willapa, Frances, Elk Mountain,

and Ryderwood

303 AM PST Sat Feb 13 2021

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM PST THIS AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Snow until afternoon, then a chance of rain and snow late

in the afternoon. Snow accumulation of 1 to 4 inches. Ice

accumulation of one quarter to a half of an inch. Highs around 35.

Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph. Chance of

precipitation near 100 percent. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a half of

an inch.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow through midnight,

then freezing rain and rain likely and a chance of snow late. Snow

level 500 feet. Snow accumulation up to 2 inches. Ice accumulation

less than one tenth of an inch. Lows around 30. Southeast wind 5 to

10 mph. Gusts to 20 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation 50

percent. Rainfall amounts around a tenth of an inch.

.SUNDAY...Freezing rain likely in the morning. Snow likely until

afternoon. Rain likely in the afternoon. Snow level 1500 feet in the

morning. Snow accumulation up to 2 inches. Ice accumulation of less

than one quarter of an inch. Highs around 35. Southeast wind 5 to

15 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. Rainfall amounts a tenth

to a quarter of an inch.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows 30 to 35. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

Gusts to 20 mph in the evening. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Showers. Highs around 40. Southwest wind

5 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation

90 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Snow level 2500 feet. Lows 35 to 40.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Snow

level 2500 feet. Highs 40 to 45.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in

the evening. Snow level 2500 feet. Lows around 35.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely in the afternoon. Snow level

2000 feet. Highs 40 to 45. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Snow level 2500 feet. Lows around 35.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.THURSDAY...Rain. Highs 40 to 45. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Snow level 2500 feet after midnight.

Lows around 35. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Rain likely. Snow level 2500 feet. Highs 40 to 45. Chance

of rain 70 percent.

$$

WAZ040-140045-

South Washington Cascade Foothills-

Including the cities of Toutle, Ariel, Lake Merwin, Yale Lake,

and Cougar

303 AM PST Sat Feb 13 2021

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM PST THIS AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Snow. Snow accumulation of 2 to 5 inches. Highs 30 to 35.

Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 30 mph shifting to the

south in the afternoon. Chance of snow near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Snow likely. Snow accumulation up to 2 inches. Lows 25 to

30. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph with gusts to 25 mph. Chance of snow

70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Snow likely in the morning, then rain and snow in the

afternoon. Snow accumulation of 2 to 5 inches. Ice accumulation of

up to one tenth of an inch. Highs 30 to 35. Southeast wind 5 to

15 mph with gusts to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow. Snow level 2000 feet. Snow

accumulation of 5 to 9 inches. Lows 30 to 35. Southeast wind 5 to 10

mph. Gusts to 20 mph in the evening. Chance of precipitation near

100 percent.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Showers. Highs 35 to 40. Southwest wind 5 to

15 mph with gusts to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow showers. Snow level 2500 feet. Snow

accumulation up to 1 inch. Lows around 35. Chance of precipitation

90 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Rain and snow showers likely in the morning, then

a chance of rain and snow showers in the afternoon. Snow level

2500 feet. Highs around 40. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain or snow showers in

the evening, then a slight chance of rain and snow showers after

midnight. Snow level 2000 feet. Lows 30 to 35. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and a slight chance of

snow showers in the afternoon. Snow level 1500 feet. Highs 40 to 45.

Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of rain and snow in the evening,

then rain and snow after midnight. Snow level 2000 feet. Lows around

35. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.THURSDAY...Rain and snow in the morning, then rain in the

afternoon. Snow level 2500 feet in the morning. Highs 40 to 45.

Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows around 35. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Rain and snow likely. Snow level 2500 feet. Highs 40 to

45. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

$$

WAZ019-140045-

South Washington Cascades-

Including the cities of Coldwater Ridge Visitors Center,

Mount St. Helens, and Wind River Valley

303 AM PST Sat Feb 13 2021

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT PST TONIGHT...

.TODAY...Snow until afternoon, then snow likely late in the

afternoon. Snow may be heavy at times in the morning. Snow

accumulation of 3 to 7 inches. South wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts to

30 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon. Chance of snow

near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Snow likely. Snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches.

Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Snow likely. Snow accumulation of 3 to 6 inches. Ice

accumulation of up to one tenth of an inch. South wind 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of snow 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Snow. Snow accumulation of 7 to 10 inches. South

wind 5 to 10 mph. Gusts to 20 mph in the evening. Chance of snow

near 100 percent.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Snow showers in the morning, then rain and

snow showers in the afternoon. Snow level 2000 feet increasing to

3000 feet in the afternoon. Snow accumulation of 5 to 9 inches.

Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph. Gusts to 20 mph increasing to 30 mph in

the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow showers in the evening, then snow

showers likely after midnight. Snow level 2500 feet. Snow

accumulation of 5 to 9 inches. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Snow showers likely in the morning, then a

chance of snow showers in the afternoon. Snow level 2000 feet.

Chance of snow 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of snow showers

in the evening. Snow level 1500 feet. Free air freezing level

2500 feet after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow in the afternoon. Snow

level 1500 feet. Chance of snow 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of snow in the evening, then snow

after midnight. Snow level 2000 feet. Chance of snow 80 percent.

.THURSDAY...Snow in the morning, then rain and snow in the

afternoon. Snow level 2000 feet increasing to 3000 feet in the

afternoon. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely in the evening, then snow

likely after midnight. Snow level 2500 feet. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Snow likely. Snow level 2000 feet. Chance of snow

70 percent.

$$

