WA Portland OR Zone Forecast

WA Portland OR Zone Forecast for Friday, January 22, 2021

Zone Forecasts for Northwest Oregon and Southwest Washington

National Weather Service Portland OR

409 AM PST Sat Jan 23 2021

Spot Temperatures are for Today, Tonight, Sunday, Sunday Night,

and Monday.

South Washington Coast-

Including the cities of Raymond, Long Beach, Ocean Park, Naselle,

Cathlamet, and Cape Disappointment

409 AM PST Sat Jan 23 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Patchy morning fog. Highs around 45. Light

wind becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Rain likely after midnight. Lows 35 to 40. South

wind 5 to 10 mph. Near beaches and headlands, gusts to 25 mph after

midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a

quarter of an inch.

.SUNDAY...Rain in the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon.

Highs 40 to 45. South wind 10 to 15 mph shifting to the northwest in

the afternoon. Gusts to 25 mph. Near beaches and headlands, gusts to

25 mph increasing to 35 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation near 100 percent. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half

of an inch.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows around 35. West wind 5 to

15 mph. Gusts to 25 mph near beaches and headlands. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

40 to 45. Light wind.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Snow level 1000

feet. Lows 30 to 35. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Snow level

1000 feet. Highs 40 to 45.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely in the evening, then a

chance of showers after midnight. Snow level 1000 feet. Lows around

35. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers. Highs around 45.

Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy.

A 30 percent chance of showers. Lows around 35.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of showers in the morning, then a

slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs around 45. Chance

of precipitation 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy.

A 30 percent chance of rain. Lows around 35.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs

around 45.

Willapa Hills-

Including the cities of Willapa, Frances, Elk Mountain,

and Ryderwood

409 AM PST Sat Jan 23 2021

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO NOON

PST SUNDAY ABOVE 1000 FEET...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy until afternoon, then mostly cloudy. Patchy

morning fog. Highs around 40. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A 50 percent chance of rain and snow after

midnight. Snow level 2000 feet, lowering to 1000 feet after midnight.

Snow accumulation up to 2 inches. Lows 30 to 35. South wind 5 to 10

mph. Gusts to 20 mph after midnight. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a

quarter of an inch.

.SUNDAY...Rain and snow in the morning, then rain and snow showers

in the afternoon. Snow level 1000 feet. Snow accumulation of 1 to 3

inches. Highs 35 to 40. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to 25

mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent. Rainfall amounts a

quarter to a half of an inch.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow showers likely. Snow level 1500 feet.

Snow accumulation up to 1 inch. Lows 30 to 35. West wind 5 to

10 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of rain and snow

showers. Snow level 1500 feet. Snow accumulation up to 1 inch. Highs

35 to 40. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow

showers in the evening, then a chance of rain and snow showers after

midnight. Snow level 500 feet. Lows around

30. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow in the morning, then a

chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow level 500 feet. Highs

35 to 40. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain and snow likely in the evening,

then a chance of rain and snow showers after midnight. Snow level

1000 feet. Lows 30 to 35. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain and snow

showers. Snow level 1000 feet. Highs 40 to 45.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy.

A 30 percent chance of rain and snow showers. Snow level 1500 feet.

Lows around 30.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain and snow

showers. Snow level 1500 feet. Highs 40 to 45.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy.

A 30 percent chance of rain and snow. Snow level 1500 feet. Lows

30 to 35.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of rain and snow.

Snow level 1000 feet. Highs 40 to 45.

South Washington Cascade Foothills-

Including the cities of Toutle, Ariel, Lake Merwin, Yale Lake,

and Cougar

409 AM PST Sat Jan 23 2021

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 4 AM TO 4 PM PST SUNDAY

ABOVE 1000 FEET...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy morning fog. Highs around 40. Light

wind.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain and snow after

midnight. Snow level 1000 feet. Lows 30 to 35. South wind 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Rain and snow in the morning, then rain and snow showers

in the afternoon. Snow level 1000 feet. Snow accumulation of 2 to

5 inches. Highs around 35. South wind 5 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation near 100 percent. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half

of an inch.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain and snow showers likely in the

evening, then a chance of rain and snow showers after midnight. Snow

level 1000 feet. Snow accumulation up to 2 inches. Lows 30 to 35.

Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow showers. Snow level

1000 feet. Little or no snow accumulation. Highs 35 to 40. South

wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy.

Lows around 30.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of snow in the morning, then

a chance of snow in the afternoon. Highs 35 to 40. Chance of snow

40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain and snow likely in the evening,

then a chance of rain and snow showers after midnight. Snow level

500 feet. Lows 30 to 35. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of snow showers and a slight

chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of rain and snow

showers in the afternoon. Snow level 500 feet. Highs around 40.

Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy.

A 30 percent chance of rain and snow showers. Snow level 1500 feet.

Lows 30 to 35.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of rain and snow

showers. Snow level 1500 feet. Highs 40 to 45.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and

snow in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and

snow after midnight. Snow level 1500 feet. Lows 30 to 35. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain and snow.

Snow level 1500 feet. Highs 40 to 45.

South Washington Cascades-

Including the cities of Coldwater Ridge Visitors Center,

Mount St. Helens, and Wind River Valley

409 AM PST Sat Jan 23 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Free air freezing level at the surface. West

wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of snow after

midnight. Free air freezing level at the surface in the evening.

Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Snow in the morning, then snow showers in the afternoon.

Snow accumulation of 2 to 5 inches. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph.

Chance of snow near 100 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Snow showers likely in the evening,

then a chance of snow showers after midnight. Snow accumulation up

to 2 inches. West wind 5 to 10 mph. Gusts to 20 mph in the evening.

Chance of snow 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of snow showers.

Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy.

Free air freezing level at the surface in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of snow in the morning, then

a chance of snow in the afternoon. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Snow likely in the evening, then a

chance of snow showers after midnight. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of snow showers in

the evening, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow showers

after midnight. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Snow level 2000 feet in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of snow in the

evening, then a chance of snow after midnight. Chance of snow

30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of snow.

