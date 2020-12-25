WA Portland OR Zone Forecast
WA Portland OR Zone Forecast for Thursday, December 24, 2020
Zone Forecasts for Northwest Oregon and Southwest Washington
National Weather Service Portland OR
332 AM PST Fri Dec 25 2020
Spot Temperatures are for Today, Tonight, Saturday, Saturday
Night, and Sunday.
South Washington Coast-
Including the cities of Raymond, Long Beach, Ocean Park, Naselle,
Cathlamet, and Cape Disappointment
332 AM PST Fri Dec 25 2020
.TODAY...Increasing rain. Highs around 45. East wind 5 to 15 mph
with gusts to 25 mph, except southeast wind 15 to 25 mph with gusts
to 35 mph near beaches and headlands. Chance of rain near 100
percent. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half of an inch.
.TONIGHT...Rain. Lows 40 to 45. Southwest wind 10 to 20 mph with
gusts to 35 mph, except 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 50 mph near
beaches and headlands. Chance of rain 80 percent. Rainfall amounts
around a quarter of an inch.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely in the morning, then a chance
of showers in the afternoon. Highs 45 to 50. Southwest wind 10 to
20 mph with gusts to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
Rainfall amounts around a tenth of an inch.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows around 40. Southeast wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the
morning. Highs 45 to 50. East wind 5 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 35.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny. Highs
around 45.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy.
Lows in the mid to upper 30s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs
40 to 45.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Lows
around 40.
.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely. Highs 45 to 50. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then a chance of rain
after midnight. Lows around 40. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs
45 to 50.
Willapa Hills-
Including the cities of Willapa, Frances, Elk Mountain,
and Ryderwood
332 AM PST Fri Dec 25 2020
.TODAY...Rain developing during the morning. Highs 40 to 45.
Southeast wind 5 to 15 mph. Gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance
of rain near 100 percent. Rainfall amounts a quarter to three
quarters of an inch.
.TONIGHT...Rain. Lows 35 to 40. South wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts
to 35 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent. Rainfall amounts a quarter to
a half of an inch.
.SATURDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then showers likely early in
the afternoon. Chance of showers late in the afternoon. Highs 40 to
45. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows 35 to 40. South wind 5 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the
morning. Snow level 2500 feet. Highs 40 to 45. East wind 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 30s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny. Highs
40 to 45.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy.
Snow level 1000 feet. Lows 30 to 35.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain or snow in the
morning, then a chance of rain or snow in the afternoon. Snow level
1500 feet. Highs 35 to 45. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Lows
in the mid to upper 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely. Highs 40 to 45. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then a chance of rain
after midnight. Lows 35 to 40. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs
40 to 45.
South Washington Cascade Foothills-
Including the cities of Toutle, Ariel, Lake Merwin, Yale Lake,
and Cougar
332 AM PST Fri Dec 25 2020
.TODAY...Chance of rain late in the morning, then rain in the
afternoon. Highs 35 to 45. Southeast wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts to
30 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent. Rainfall amounts a quarter
to a half of an inch.
.TONIGHT...Rain. Lows 35 to 40. Southeast wind 10 to 20 mph with
gusts to 30 mph shifting to the south 5 to 15 mph after midnight.
Chance of rain 90 percent. Rainfall amounts a quarter to three
quarters of an inch.
.SATURDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then showers likely early in
the afternoon. Chance of showers late in the afternoon. Highs 40 to
45. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the evening,
then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows 35 to 40. South
wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 40 to 45. East wind 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 30 to 35.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny. Highs
35 to 45.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain or snow. Snow level 1000
feet. Highs 35 to 40. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain or snow.
Snow level 2000 feet. Lows in the 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Rain or snow likely in the morning, then rain
likely in the afternoon. Highs 35 to 45. Chance of precipitation 70
percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then a chance of rain
after midnight. Lows 35 to 40. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs 40 to 45.
South Washington Cascades-
Including the cities of Coldwater Ridge Visitors Center,
Mount St. Helens, and Wind River Valley
332 AM PST Fri Dec 25 2020
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 3 PM PST
SATURDAY...
.TODAY...Chance of rain or snow late in the morning, then rain or
snow in the afternoon. Areas of freezing rain in the afternoon. Snow
level 2500 feet. Snow accumulation of 2 to 5 inches. Ice accumulation
of up to one tenth of an inch. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph with
gusts to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent. Rainfall
amounts a quarter to three quarters of an inch.
.TONIGHT...Rain or snow. Snow level 3000 feet. Snow accumulation of
4 to 8 inches. South wind 10 to 20 mph. Gusts to 35 mph decreasing
to 25 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.
Rainfall amounts a half to three quarters of an inch.
.SATURDAY...Rain or snow in the morning, then showers early in the
afternoon. Chance of showers late in the afternoon. Snow level 3000
feet. Snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches. West wind 5 to 15 mph.
Chance of precipitation near 100 percent. Rainfall amounts around a
quarter of an inch.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the evening,
then a slight chance of snow showers after midnight. Snow level 2500
feet. Snow accumulation up to 1 inch. South wind 5 to 15 mph. Chance
of precipitation 40 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Free air freezing level at the surface
rising to 4500 feet in the afternoon. Southeast wind 5 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Free air freezing level 4000 feet
lowering to the surface after midnight.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Free air freezing level rising to 3500 feet
in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Free air freezing level 3500 feet in
the evening.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Snow likely in the morning, then rain or snow
likely in the afternoon. Snow level 1500 feet increasing to 3000 feet
in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain or snow likely. Snow level 3000 feet. Chance
of precipitation 70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain or snow. Snow
level 3500 feet.
