WA Portland OR Zone Forecast

WA Portland OR Zone Forecast for Thursday, December 10, 2020

_____

561 FPUS56 KPQR 111156

ZFPPQR

Zone Forecasts for Northwest Oregon and Southwest Washington

National Weather Service Portland OR

356 AM PST Fri Dec 11 2020

Spot Temperatures are for Today, Tonight, Saturday, Saturday

Night, and Sunday.

WAZ021-120045-

South Washington Coast-

Including the cities of Raymond, Long Beach, Ocean Park, Naselle,

Cathlamet, and Cape Disappointment

356 AM PST Fri Dec 11 2020

.TODAY...Showers. Highs around 45. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of precipitation near 100 percent. Rainfall amounts a tenth to

a quarter of an inch.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Showers. Lows around 35. East wind 5 to 10

mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 45. East wind 5 to 15 mph.

Gusts to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows around 40. Southeast wind 10 to 20 mph

with gusts to 35 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.SUNDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then showers in the afternoon.

Highs 45 to 50. South wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph. Chance

of precipitation 90 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely in the evening, then a chance of

showers after midnight. Lows 40 to 45. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then a

chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs 45 to 50. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of rain in the evening, then rain

likely after midnight. Lows around 40. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Rain. Highs around 50. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows around 45. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely in the morning, then a

chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs around 50. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows around 45. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely in the morning, then a chance

of rain in the afternoon. Highs around 50. Chance of rain

70 percent.

$$

WAZ020-120045-

Willapa Hills-

Including the cities of Willapa, Frances, Elk Mountain,

and Ryderwood

356 AM PST Fri Dec 11 2020

.TODAY...Chance of showers in the morning. Snow showers. Rain

showers in the afternoon. Snow level 2500 feet. Snow accumulation up

to 2 inches. Highs 35 to 40. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 90 percent. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of

an inch.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow showers. Snow

level 1500 feet. Little or no snow accumulation. Lows 30 to 35. East

wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. Rainfall

amounts less than a tenth of an inch.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Snow level 1500 feet. Highs around 40.

Southeast wind 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Chance of rain and snow in the evening, then rain

after midnight. Snow level 2500 feet in the evening. No snow

accumulation. Lows 35 to 40. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts

to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.SUNDAY...Rain. Highs 40 to 45. South wind 5 to 15 mph. Chance of

rain 90 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely in the evening, then a chance of

showers after midnight. Lows around 40. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then a

chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs 40 to 45. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of rain in the evening, then rain

likely after midnight. Lows 35 to 40. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Rain. Highs around 45. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows around 40. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely. Highs 45 to 50. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows 40 to 45. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Rain likely. Highs 45 to 50. Chance of rain 70 percent.

$$

WAZ040-120045-

South Washington Cascade Foothills-

Including the cities of Toutle, Ariel, Lake Merwin, Yale Lake,

and Cougar

356 AM PST Fri Dec 11 2020

.TODAY...Rain and snow showers. Snow level 2500 feet. Snow

accumulation of 3 to 6 inches. Highs 35 to 40. Southeast wind 5 to

10 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent. Rainfall amounts a

tenth to a half of an inch.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then partly cloudy. Rain

and snow showers likely in the evening, then a slight chance of rain

and snow showers after midnight. Snow level 1500 feet. Snow

accumulation up to 1 inch. Lows around 30. East wind 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent. Rainfall amounts around a tenth

of an inch.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Snow level 1000 feet. Highs 35 to 40.

East wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of rain and snow in the evening,

then rain after midnight. Breezy. Snow level 2000 feet in the

evening. Little or no snow accumulation. Lows 30 to 35. Southeast

wind 15 to 25 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Gusts

to 35 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.SUNDAY...Rain. Highs around 40. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain near 100 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then a chance of rain

after midnight. Lows 35 to 40. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs 40 to 45.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Lows 35 to

40.

.TUESDAY...Rain. Highs 40 to 45. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows around 40. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely. Highs around 45. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows 40 to 45. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Rain likely. Highs around 45. Chance of rain 70 percent.

$$

WAZ019-120045-

South Washington Cascades-

Including the cities of Coldwater Ridge Visitors Center,

Mount St. Helens, and Wind River Valley

356 AM PST Fri Dec 11 2020

.TODAY...Snow showers. Snow level 2000 feet. Snow accumulation of

3 to 6 inches. South wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow near 100

percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of snow showers through

midnight, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of snow showers

late. Snow accumulation up to 2 inches. East wind 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of snow 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Free air freezing level at the surface in

the morning. Southeast wind 5 to 15 mph. Gusts to 30 mph in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of snow in the evening, then snow

likely after midnight. Snow level 2500 feet after midnight. Snow

accumulation of 4 to 8 inches. Southeast wind 10 to 20 mph with

gusts to 35 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Rain and snow. Snow level 2500 feet. Snow accumulation of

4 to 8 inches. South wind 5 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation near

100 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely. Snow level 3000 feet. Snow

accumulation of 3 to 6 inches. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and snow.

Snow level 3000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and

snow. Snow level 2500 feet.

.TUESDAY...Snow in the morning, then rain and snow in the afternoon.

Snow level 2500 feet increasing to 4000 feet in the afternoon.

Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow. Snow level 4000 feet. Chance of

precipitation 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain and snow likely. Snow level 4500 feet. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely in the evening, then rain

likely after midnight. Snow level 5000 feet. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Rain and snow likely. Snow level 5000 feet. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

$$

weather.gov/portland

_____

