WA Portland OR Zone Forecast for Wednesday, December 9, 2020

Zone Forecasts for Northwest Oregon and Southwest Washington

National Weather Service Portland OR

309 AM PST Thu Dec 10 2020

Spot Temperatures are for Today, Tonight, Friday, Friday Night,

and Saturday.

WAZ021-110045-

South Washington Coast-

Including the cities of Raymond, Long Beach, Ocean Park, Naselle,

Cathlamet, and Cape Disappointment

309 AM PST Thu Dec 10 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of morning fog. Rain likely around

midday, then showers likely in the afternoon. Highs 45 to 50. South

wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. Rainfall

amounts around a tenth of an inch.

.TONIGHT...Showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows 35 to

40. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch, except higher

amounts possible in thunderstorms.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then

showers likely in the afternoon. Highs around 45. Southeast wind

5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. Rainfall amounts a

tenth to a quarter of an inch.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the evening,

then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows 35 to 40. East

wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs around 45. East wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to

25 mph. Near beaches and headlands, east wind 10 to 15 mph shifting

to the southeast 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows around 40. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SUNDAY...Rain likely. Highs around 50. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows 40 to 45. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely in the morning, then a

chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs 45 to 50. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the evening,

then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows 40 to 45. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Rain likely. Highs around 50. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows 40 to 45. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely. Highs around 50. Chance of rain

60 percent.

WAZ020-110045-

Willapa Hills-

Including the cities of Willapa, Frances, Elk Mountain,

and Ryderwood

309 AM PST Thu Dec 10 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely in the afternoon. Snow level

2500 feet. Highs 40 to 45. South wind 5 to 10 mph. Gusts to 20 mph

in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. Rainfall

amounts around a tenth of an inch.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers in the evening, then a chance of

showers after midnight. Snow level 2500 feet. Lows around 35. South

wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent. Rainfall

amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then

showers likely in the afternoon. Snow level 2500 feet. Highs 40 to

45. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the evening,

then a slight chance of rain and snow showers after midnight. Snow

level 2000 feet. No snow accumulation. Lows around 35. East wind

5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain and snow in

the afternoon. Snow level 1500 feet. Highs 40 to 45. Southeast wind

5 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows 35 to 40. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SUNDAY...Rain. Highs around 45. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows around 40. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely in the morning, then a

chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs around 45. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the evening,

then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows around 40. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Rain. Highs around 45. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows around 40. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely. Highs 45 to 50. Chance of rain 70 percent.

WAZ040-110045-

South Washington Cascade Foothills-

Including the cities of Toutle, Ariel, Lake Merwin, Yale Lake,

and Cougar

309 AM PST Thu Dec 10 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog in the morning. A 50 percent

chance of rain in the afternoon. Snow level 2500 feet. Highs 40 to

45. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph with gusts to 25 mph. Rainfall amounts

less than a tenth of an inch.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain and snow showers in the evening, then

a chance of rain and snow showers after midnight. Snow level 2500

feet. Little or no snow accumulation. Lows around 35. Southeast wind

5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent. Rainfall amounts a

tenth to a quarter of an inch.

.FRIDAY...Rain and snow showers likely. Snow level 2500 feet. Snow

accumulation of 1 to 3 inches. Highs around 40. South wind 5 to

10 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. Rainfall amounts a

quarter to a half of an inch.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain and snow showers in the evening,

then a chance of rain and snow showers after

midnight. Snow level 2000 feet. Snow accumulation up to 1 inch. Lows

30 to 35. East wind 5 to 10 mph. Gusts to 20 mph after midnight.

Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain and snow in

the afternoon. Snow level 1500 feet. Highs 40 to 45. East wind 10 to

20 mph with gusts to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows 35 to 40. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SUNDAY...Rain. Highs 40 to 45. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows 35 to 40. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers likely. Highs 40 to 45. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of showers in the evening, then a

chance of rain after midnight. Lows 35 to 40. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Rain. Highs 40 to 45. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows around 40. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely. Highs 40 to 45. Chance of rain 70 percent.

WAZ019-110045-

South Washington Cascades-

Including the cities of Coldwater Ridge Visitors Center,

Mount St. Helens, and Wind River Valley

309 AM PST Thu Dec 10 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of snow in the

afternoon. Snow level 2500 feet. Southeast wind 5 to 15 mph with

gusts to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Snow showers likely in the evening, then a

chance of snow showers after midnight. Snow showers likely late.

Snow level 2500 feet. Snow accumulation of 1 to 4 inches. South wind

5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Snow showers likely. Snow level 2000 feet. Snow

accumulation of 3 to 7 inches. South wind 5 to 10 mph. Gusts to

20 mph in the morning. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Snow showers in the evening, then a

chance of snow showers after midnight. Snow level 2000 feet. Snow

accumulation of 1 to 3 inches. East wind 5 to 10 mph. Gusts to

20 mph after midnight. Chance of snow 80 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of snow in the

afternoon. Free air freezing level at the surface in the morning.

Southeast wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow. Snow level 2000 feet increasing to

3500 feet after midnight. Snow accumulation of 4 to 8 inches. Chance

of precipitation 80 percent.

.SUNDAY...Rain and snow. Snow level 4000 feet. Chance of

precipitation 80 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow showers likely. Snow level 3500 feet.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Rain and snow showers likely. Snow level 3000 feet. Chance

of precipitation 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow showers in

the evening, then a chance of rain and snow after midnight. Snow

level 3000 feet. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Rain and snow. Snow level 3000 feet. Chance of

precipitation 80 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow. Snow level 4000 feet. Chance of

precipitation 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain and snow likely. Snow level 4500 feet. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

