Zone Forecasts for Northwest Oregon and Southwest Washington

National Weather Service Portland OR

415 AM PST Mon Nov 2 2020

Spot Temperatures are for Today, Tonight, Tuesday, Tuesday

Night, and Wednesday.

South Washington Coast-

Including the cities of Raymond, Long Beach, Ocean Park, Naselle,

Cathlamet, and Cape Disappointment

415 AM PST Mon Nov 2 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 60. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph,

except south wind 10 to 15 mph near beaches and headlands.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Lows

45 to 50. South wind 5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph after

midnight. Near beaches and headlands, south wind 10 to 15 mph

increasing to 15 to 20 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Rain, breezy. Highs 55 to 60. South wind 10 to 15 mph

increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon, gusts to 30 mph in the

afternoon. Near beaches and headlands, south wind 15 to 25 mph with gusts

to 35 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent. Rainfall amounts a half to

three quarters of an inch.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows 50 to 55. South wind 10 to 20 mph

with gusts to 35 mph shifting to the southwest 10 to 15 mph with

gusts to 30 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely. Breezy. Highs around 60. South wind 10 to

15 mph increasing to 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon with gusts to 35

mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain, breezy. Lows 50 to 55. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.THURSDAY...Rain. Highs 55 to 60. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely in the evening, then a

chance of rain after midnight. Lows 40 to 45. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Chance of rain in the morning, then a

slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs 50 to 55. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 35 to 40.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs around 50.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in the

evening. Lows 35 to 40.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50.

Willapa Hills-

Including the cities of Willapa, Frances, Elk Mountain,

and Ryderwood

415 AM PST Mon Nov 2 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly sunny. Highs

around 60. South wind 5 to 10 mph becoming light in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain after

midnight. Lows around 45. South wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Rain. Highs 50 to 55. South wind 10 to 20 mph. Chance of

rain 80 percent. Rainfall amounts a half to three quarters of an

inch.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows around 50. South wind 10 to

15 mph with gusts to 25 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely. Highs 55 to 60. South wind 10 to 15 mph

shifting to the southwest 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Gusts to

30 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows around 50. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.THURSDAY...Rain. Highs 50 to 55. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely in the evening, then a

chance of rain after midnight. Lows around 40. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Chance of rain in the morning, then a

slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs 45 to 50. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 35.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 45 to 50.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 30 to 35.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 45.

South Washington Cascade Foothills-

Including the cities of Toutle, Ariel, Lake Merwin, Yale Lake,

and Cougar

415 AM PST Mon Nov 2 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy. Patchy

morning fog. Valley highs 60 to 65. South wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Valley lows around 45. Southeast wind 5 to

10 mph shifting to the south 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Chance of rain in the morning, then rain likely

in the afternoon. Valley highs around 55. South wind 5 to 10 mph

with gusts to 25 mph becoming 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance

of rain 70 percent. Rainfall amounts a half to three quarters of an

inch.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Valley lows around 50. South wind 5 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely. Valley highs 55 to 60. South wind 5 to

15 mph shifting to the southwest 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 30 mph

in the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain in the evening, then rain and a slight

chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Valley lows around 50.

Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.THURSDAY...Rain and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then rain in the afternoon. Valley highs 50 to 55. Chance

of precipitation 80 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain in the evening, then a chance of rain after

midnight. Valley lows around 40. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of rain in the morning, then a slight

chance of rain in the afternoon. Valley highs 40 to 50. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Valley lows around 35.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Snow level 2500 feet in the afternoon.

Valley highs 40 to 45.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in the

evening. Snow level 2500 feet in the evening. Valley lows 30 to 35.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny. Valley

highs 40 to 45.

South Washington Cascades-

Including the cities of Coldwater Ridge Visitors Center,

Mount St. Helens, and Wind River Valley

415 AM PST Mon Nov 2 2020

.TODAY...Sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy. Free air freezing

level 14000 feet. South wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy. Snow

level 6000 feet after midnight. South wind 5 to 10 mph increasing to

southwest 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the morning, then rain

likely in the afternoon. Snow level above 8000 feet. Southwest wind

10 to 15 mph. Gusts to 25 mph in the morning. Chance of rain

70 percent. Rainfall amounts a quarter to three quarters of an inch.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Snow level above 8000 feet. Southwest

wind 10 to 15 mph becoming 10 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph after

midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely. Snow level decreasing to 8000 feet in the

afternoon. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 30 mph

increasing to 15 to 20 mph with gusts to 35 mph in the afternoon.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain in the evening, then showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Breezy. Snow level above

8000 feet decreasing to 8000 feet after midnight. Chance of

precipitation 90 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then rain in the afternoon. Snow level 7000 feet decreasing

to 6000 feet in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain or snow likely in the evening, then rain

likely with a chance of snow after midnight. Snow level decreasing

to 4500 feet after midnight. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain or snow.

Snow level 3500 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Free air freezing level 4500 feet

lowering to 3500 feet after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of snow in the

afternoon. Snow level 2000 feet in the afternoon. Free air freezing

level 3500 feet in the morning.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of snow in the

evening. Snow level 2000 feet in the evening. Free air freezing

level 2500 feet after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Free air freezing level rising to 2500 feet

in the afternoon.

