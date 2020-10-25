WA Portland OR Zone Forecast
WA Portland OR Zone Forecast for Saturday, October 24, 2020
_____
496 FPUS56 KPQR 251000
ZFPPQR
Zone Forecasts for Northwest Oregon and Southwest Washington
National Weather Service Portland OR
300 AM PDT Sun Oct 25 2020
Spot Temperatures are for Today, Tonight, Monday, Monday Night,
and Tuesday.
WAZ021-252345-
South Washington Coast-
Including the cities of Raymond, Long Beach, Ocean Park, Naselle,
Cathlamet, and Cape Disappointment
300 AM PDT Sun Oct 25 2020
...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 10 AM PDT MONDAY...
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 50. East wind 10 to 15 mph, except east
wind 15 to 25 mph near beaches and headlands.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30. East wind 5 to 15 mph. Near
beaches and headlands, gusts to 25 mph in the evening.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 50 to 55. North wind 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 40 to 45. Light wind.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 55 to 60. Light wind.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy.
Lows 45 to 50.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 60.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 45.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs
around 60.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain.
Lows 45 to 50.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs
55 to 60.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Lows
45 to 50.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Highs
around 60.
$$
WAZ020-252345-
Willapa Hills-
Including the cities of Willapa, Frances, Elk Mountain,
and Ryderwood
300 AM PDT Sun Oct 25 2020
...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 10 AM PDT MONDAY...
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 45. East wind 10 to 15 mph. Gusts to 30
mph in the morning.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30. East wind 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 45 to 50. Light wind.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 35 to 40. Light wind.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 50 to 55. Light wind.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy.
Lows around 45.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 55 to 60.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 40 to 45.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs
55 to 60.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain.
Lows around 45.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Highs
50 to 55.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Lows
around 45.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Highs
around 55.
$$
WAZ040-252345-
South Washington Cascade Foothills-
Including the cities of Toutle, Ariel, Lake Merwin, Yale Lake,
and Cougar
300 AM PDT Sun Oct 25 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Breezy. Highs 40 to 45. East wind 15 to 25 mph with
gusts to 40 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 30 mph in
the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 25 to 30. East wind 10 to 15 mph
shifting to the southeast after midnight. Gusts to 25 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 45 to 50. Light wind.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 35. Light wind.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 50 to 55. Light wind.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 55 to 60.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 40 to 45.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in the
afternoon. Highs 55 to 60.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.
Lows 40 to 45.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs
50 to 55.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Lows
40 to 45.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs
50 to 55.
$$
WAZ019-252345-
South Washington Cascades-
Including the cities of Coldwater Ridge Visitors Center,
Mount St. Helens, and Wind River Valley
300 AM PDT Sun Oct 25 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Windy. Free air freezing level at the
surface. East wind 20 to 30 mph. Gusts to 40 mph in the morning.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Free air freezing level at the
surface. East wind 15 to 25 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after
midnight.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny. Free air
freezing level 4000 feet rising to 11000 feet in the afternoon. East
wind 5 to 10 mph becoming light in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Free air freezing level 12000 feet
lowering to 10000 feet after midnight. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Free air freezing level 8000 feet rising to
13000 feet in the afternoon. West wind 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Free air freezing level 13000 feet.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Free air freezing level 13000 feet.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Free air freezing level 12000 feet.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in the
afternoon. Snow level 7500 feet. Free air freezing level 13000 feet
in the morning.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.
Snow level 7000 feet.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Snow level
6500 feet.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Snow
level 6500 feet.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Snow
level 6500 feet.
$$
weather.gov/portland
_____
Copyright 2020 AccuWeather