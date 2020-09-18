WA Portland OR Zone Forecast
WA Portland OR Zone Forecast for Thursday, September 17, 2020
Zone Forecasts for Northwest Oregon and Southwest Washington
National Weather Service Portland OR
404 AM PDT Fri Sep 18 2020
Spot Temperatures are for Today, Tonight, Saturday, Saturday
Night, and Sunday.
South Washington Coast-
Including the cities of Raymond, Long Beach, Ocean Park, Naselle,
Cathlamet, and Cape Disappointment
404 AM PDT Fri Sep 18 2020
.TODAY...Showers. Highs 60 to 65. Light wind becoming west 5 to
10 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
Rainfall amounts around a tenth of an inch.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows
around 55. Light wind. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an
inch.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
around 65. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph. Rainfall amounts less than a
tenth of an inch.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in
the evening. Lows around 55. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph becoming
light after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 65 to 70. Light wind.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy.
Lows around 55.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs
65 to 70.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 50 to 55.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 65 to 70.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain after
midnight. Lows around 55.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the morning,
then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs around 70. Chance of
rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the evening,
then rain likely after midnight. Lows 55 to 60. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.THURSDAY...Rain likely. Highs around 65. Chance of rain 60 percent.
Willapa Hills-
Including the cities of Willapa, Frances, Elk Mountain,
and Ryderwood
404 AM PDT Fri Sep 18 2020
.TODAY...Showers. Patchy smoke. Highs 60 to 65. Light wind becoming
southwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation
90 percent. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy smoke in the evening. Showers
likely in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows
around 55. Light wind. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. Rainfall
amounts less than a tenth of an inch.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then
showers likely in the afternoon. Highs 60 to 65. Light wind becoming
southwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation
70 percent. Rainfall amounts around a tenth of an inch.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in
the evening. Lows 50 to 55. West wind 5 to 10 mph becoming light
after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 65 to 70. Light wind.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy.
Lows 50 to 55.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs 65 to 70.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 65 to 70.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 50 to 55.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the morning,
then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs 65 to 70. Chance of
rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.
Lows around 55.
.THURSDAY...Rain likely. Highs around 65. Chance of rain 60 percent.
South Washington Cascade Foothills-
Including the cities of Toutle, Ariel, Lake Merwin, Yale Lake,
and Cougar
404 AM PDT Fri Sep 18 2020
.TODAY...Showers and isolated thunderstorms. Patchy smoke. Valley
highs 60 to 65. Light wind. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.
Rainfall amounts around a quarter of an inch.
.TONIGHT...Patchy smoke in the evening. Showers. Valley lows around
55. Light wind. Chance of precipitation 80 percent. Rainfall amounts
around a tenth of an inch.
.SATURDAY...Showers. Valley highs 60 to 65. Light wind becoming west
5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
Rainfall amounts around a tenth of an inch.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers in
the evening. Valley lows 50 to 55. Light wind.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Valley highs 65 to 70. Light wind.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Valley lows 50 to 55.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the
afternoon. Valley highs 65 to 70.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Valley lows 50 to 55.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Valley highs 65 to 70.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy.
Valley lows 50 to 55.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of rain in the
afternoon. Valley highs 65 to 75.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.
Valley lows 55 to 60.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the morning, then rain
likely in the afternoon. Valley highs around 65. Chance of rain
60 percent.
South Washington Cascades-
Including the cities of Coldwater Ridge Visitors Center,
Mount St. Helens, and Wind River Valley
404 AM PDT Fri Sep 18 2020
.TODAY...Showers and isolated thunderstorms. Patchy smoke. Snow
level above 8000 feet. West wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
precipitation 90 percent. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of
an inch.
.TONIGHT...Patchy smoke in the evening. Showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the evening, then showers after midnight. Snow
level above 8000 feet. West wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
precipitation 80 percent. Rainfall amounts around a tenth of an
inch.
.SATURDAY...Showers. Snow level above 8000 feet. West wind 5 to
10 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent. Rainfall amounts a tenth
to a quarter of an inch.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the
evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers after
midnight. Snow level above 8000 feet decreasing to 8000 feet after
midnight. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph. Gusts to 20 mph in the
evening. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Free air freezing level 11000 feet rising
to 12000 feet in the afternoon. Light wind.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Free air freezing level 12000 feet.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the
afternoon. Snow level above 8000 feet in the afternoon. Free air
freezing level 12000 feet in the morning.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy.
Free air freezing level 11000 feet.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Free air freezing level 11000 feet.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy.
Free air freezing level 12000 feet rising to 13000 feet after
midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of rain in the
afternoon. Snow level above 8000 feet in the afternoon. Free air
freezing level 13000 feet in the morning.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy.
A 40 percent chance of rain. Snow level above 8000 feet.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Snow
level above 8000 feet.
