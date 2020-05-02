WA Portland OR Zone Forecast
WA Portland OR Zone Forecast for Friday, May 1, 2020
Zone Forecasts for Northwest Oregon and Southwest Washington
National Weather Service Portland OR
355 AM PDT Sat May 2 2020
Spot Temperatures are for Today, Tonight, Sunday, Sunday Night,
and Monday.
South Washington Coast-
Including the cities of Raymond, Long Beach, Ocean Park, Naselle,
Cathlamet, and Cape Disappointment
355 AM PDT Sat May 2 2020
.TODAY...Rain in the morning, then showers and a slight chance of
thunderstorms with possible gusty winds and small hail. Highs around
55. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph. Gusts to 40 mph near beaches and
headlands. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent. Rainfall amounts
a quarter to a half of an inch, except higher amounts possible in
thunderstorms.
.TONIGHT...Showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows around
45. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.
Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch, except higher
amounts possible in thunderstorms.
.SUNDAY...Showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs around
55. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.
Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch, except higher
amounts possible in thunderstorms.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight
chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after
midnight. Lows 40 to 45. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph becoming light
after midnight. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs 55
to 60. South wind 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Lows
around 45.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the morning, then
a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs 60 to 65. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the evening,
then showers likely after midnight. Lows around 45. Chance of
precipitation 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Highs 55 to 60.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 40 to 45.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 65 to 70.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 45 to 50.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.
Willapa Hills-
Including the cities of Willapa, Frances, Elk Mountain,
and Ryderwood
355 AM PDT Sat May 2 2020
.TODAY...Rain in the morning, then showers and a slight chance of
thunderstorms with possible gusty winds and small hail. Highs 50 to
55. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph. Chance of
precipitation near 100 percent. Rainfall amounts a half to three
quarters of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
.TONIGHT...Showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows around
40. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.
Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch, except higher
amounts possible in thunderstorms.
.SUNDAY...Showers in the morning, then showers and a slight chance
of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 50 to 55. Southwest wind
5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent. Rainfall amounts a
tenth to a quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in
thunderstorms.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight
chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after
midnight. Lows around 40. West wind 5 to 10 mph becoming light after
midnight. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs
around 55. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Lows
40 to 45.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Slight chance of rain in the morning, then
a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs 60 to 65. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the evening,
then showers likely after midnight. Lows 40 to 45. Chance of
precipitation 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
55 to 60.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 65.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 45.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 70 to 75.
South Washington Cascade Foothills-
Including the cities of Toutle, Ariel, Lake Merwin, Yale Lake,
and Cougar
355 AM PDT Sat May 2 2020
.TODAY...Rain in the morning, then showers and a slight chance of
thunderstorms with possible gusty winds and small hail. Highs 50 to
55. South wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph. Chance of
precipitation near 100 percent. Rainfall amounts around a half of an
inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
.TONIGHT...Showers and a chance of thunderstorms in the evening,
then showers after midnight. Lows around 40. Southwest wind 5 to
10 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent. Rainfall amounts a tenth
to a quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in
thunderstorms.
.SUNDAY...Showers in the morning, then showers and a slight chance
of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 50 to 55. Southwest wind
5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent. Rainfall amounts a
tenth to a quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in
thunderstorms.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight
chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after
midnight. Lows 35 to 40. West wind 5 to 10 mph becoming light after
midnight. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs
55 to 60. South wind 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Lows
40 to 45.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs
60 to 65.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows 40 to 45.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
55 to 60.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 65 to 70.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 45.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 70 to 75.
South Washington Cascades-
Including the cities of Coldwater Ridge Visitors Center,
Mount St. Helens, and Wind River Valley
355 AM PDT Sat May 2 2020
.TODAY...Rain in the morning, then showers and a slight chance of
thunderstorms with possible gusty winds and small hail. Snow level
6000 feet. South wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph. Chance of
precipitation near 100 percent. Rainfall amounts a half to three
quarters of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
.TONIGHT...Rain and snow showers and a slight chance of
thunderstorms in the evening, then rain and snow showers after
midnight. Snow level 4500 feet decreasing to 3500 feet after
midnight. Snow accumulation of 1 to 2 inches. West wind 5 to 15 mph.
Chance of precipitation 90 percent. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a
quarter of an inch.
.SUNDAY...Rain and snow showers in the morning, then rain and snow
showers likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Snow level 3500 feet. Snow accumulation of 1 to 2 inches.
Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers
and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then partly
cloudy with a slight chance of snow showers after midnight. Snow
level 3500 feet. Snow accumulation up to 1 inch. North wind 5 to
10 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow in the
morning, then a chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Not as
cool. Snow level 3500 feet increasing to 4500 feet in the afternoon.
Little or no snow accumulation. South wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of rain in the evening, then a
chance of rain and snow after midnight. Snow level 5000 feet. Little
or no snow accumulation. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Slight chance of rain and snow in the
morning, then a slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Snow level
5000 feet. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy. A
50 percent chance of showers. Snow level 5500 feet.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Rain and snow showers likely in the
morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Snow level
5000 feet. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Free air freezing level 6500 feet
rising to 7000 feet after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Free air freezing level 7500 feet rising
to 8000 feet in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Free air freezing level 9000 feet
rising to 10000 feet after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Free air freezing level 10000 feet.
