WA Portland OR Zone Forecast
WA Portland OR Zone Forecast for Wednesday, April 29, 2020
_____
497 FPUS56 KPQR 301051
ZFPPQR
Zone Forecasts for Northwest Oregon and Southwest Washington
National Weather Service Portland OR
351 AM PDT Thu Apr 30 2020
Spot Temperatures are for Today, Tonight, Friday, Friday Night,
and Saturday.
WAZ021-302330-
South Washington Coast-
Including the cities of Raymond, Long Beach, Ocean Park, Naselle,
Cathlamet, and Cape Disappointment
351 AM PDT Thu Apr 30 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs
around 55. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph. Rainfall amounts less than a
tenth of an inch.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows 40 to 45.
South wind 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy morning fog. A 40 percent chance of
rain in the afternoon. Highs 60 to 65. South wind 5 to 10 mph. Gusts
to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows 45 to 50. South wind 5 to 15 mph
with gusts to 25 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SATURDAY...Rain. Highs around 55. South wind 5 to 15 mph. Near
beaches and headlands, gusts to 30 mph in the afternoon. Chance of
rain near 100 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows around 45. Chance of precipitation
near 100 percent.
.SUNDAY...Showers in the morning, then showers and a slight chance
of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 55. Chance of
precipitation 90 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and a slight chance of
thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after
midnight. Lows around 45. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of rain in the morning, then a chance
of showers in the afternoon. Highs 55 to 60. Chance of precipitation
50 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows around 45.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of showers in the morning, then a
slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs around 60. Chance
of precipitation 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in
the evening. Lows around 45.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs 60 to 65.
$$
WAZ020-302330-
Willapa Hills-
Including the cities of Willapa, Frances, Elk Mountain,
and Ryderwood
351 AM PDT Thu Apr 30 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
50 to 55. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph. Rainfall amounts less than a
tenth of an inch.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows around 40.
South wind 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A 40 percent chance of rain in the
afternoon. Warmer. Highs 55 to 65. South wind 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows around 45. South wind 5 to 10 mph.
Gusts to 20 mph in the evening. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SATURDAY...Rain. Highs 50 to 55. South wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts
to 25 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows around 40. Chance of precipitation
near 100 percent.
.SUNDAY...Showers in the morning, then showers and a slight chance
of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 50 to 55. Chance of
precipitation 90 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and a slight chance of
thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after
midnight. Lows around 40. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of rain in the morning, then a chance
of showers in the afternoon. Highs 55 to 60. Chance of precipitation
50 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows around 40.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
around 60.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in
the evening. Lows around 40.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs 60 to 65.
$$
WAZ040-302330-
South Washington Cascade Foothills-
Including the cities of Toutle, Ariel, Lake Merwin, Yale Lake,
and Cougar
351 AM PDT Thu Apr 30 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
55 to 60. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph. Rainfall amounts less than a
tenth of an inch.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40. West wind 5 to 10 mph
becoming light after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of rain in the
afternoon. Highs 60 to 65. South wind 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Lows
around 45. South wind 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Chance of rain in the morning, then rain in the
afternoon. Highs 55 to 60. South wind 5 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
near 100 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows 40 to 45. Chance of precipitation
near 100 percent.
.SUNDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then showers and a slight
chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 50 to 55. Chance of
precipitation 90 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and a slight chance of
thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after
midnight. Lows around 40. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of rain in the morning, then a chance
of showers in the afternoon. Highs 55 to 60. Chance of precipitation
40 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows around 40.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of showers in the morning, then a
slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs 60 to 65. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in
the evening. Lows 40 to 45.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs 60 to 70.
$$
WAZ019-302330-
South Washington Cascades-
Including the cities of Coldwater Ridge Visitors Center,
Mount St. Helens, and Wind River Valley
351 AM PDT Thu Apr 30 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy. Chance of rain and snow showers in the morning,
then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Snow level 4500 feet.
Snow accumulation locally up to 1 inch. West wind 5 to 15 mph.
Chance of precipitation 50 percent. Rainfall amounts around a tenth
of an inch.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Free air freezing level 5500 feet. North
wind 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in the
afternoon. Not as cool. Snow level 3500 feet. Light wind becoming
southwest 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Snow
level 6000 feet. South wind 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Chance of rain in the morning, then rain in the
afternoon. Snow level 6000 feet. South wind 5 to 15 mph. Chance of
rain near 100 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers in the evening, then rain and snow showers
likely after midnight. Snow level 5500 feet decreasing to 4500 feet
after midnight. Snow accumulation up to 2 inches. Chance of
precipitation near 100 percent.
.SUNDAY...Rain and snow showers likely in the morning, then rain and
snow showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Snow level 3500 feet. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers with possible snow showers
and thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of rain and snow
showers after midnight. Snow level 3500 feet. Chance of
precipitation 80 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of rain and snow in the morning, then
a chance of rain and snow showers in the afternoon. Snow level
3500 feet. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain and
snow showers. Snow level 4500 feet.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Slight chance of rain and snow showers in
the morning, then a chance of rain and snow showers in the
afternoon. Snow level 4000 feet. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in
the evening. Snow level 5000 feet.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Snow
level 5000 feet.
$$
weather.gov/portland
_____
Copyright 2020 AccuWeather