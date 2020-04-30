WA Portland OR Zone Forecast

WA Portland OR Zone Forecast for Wednesday, April 29, 2020

Zone Forecasts for Northwest Oregon and Southwest Washington

National Weather Service Portland OR

351 AM PDT Thu Apr 30 2020

Spot Temperatures are for Today, Tonight, Friday, Friday Night,

and Saturday.

South Washington Coast-

Including the cities of Raymond, Long Beach, Ocean Park, Naselle,

Cathlamet, and Cape Disappointment

351 AM PDT Thu Apr 30 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 55. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph. Rainfall amounts less than a

tenth of an inch.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows 40 to 45.

South wind 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy morning fog. A 40 percent chance of

rain in the afternoon. Highs 60 to 65. South wind 5 to 10 mph. Gusts

to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows 45 to 50. South wind 5 to 15 mph

with gusts to 25 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Rain. Highs around 55. South wind 5 to 15 mph. Near

beaches and headlands, gusts to 30 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

rain near 100 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows around 45. Chance of precipitation

near 100 percent.

.SUNDAY...Showers in the morning, then showers and a slight chance

of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 55. Chance of

precipitation 90 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after

midnight. Lows around 45. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of rain in the morning, then a chance

of showers in the afternoon. Highs 55 to 60. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows around 45.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of showers in the morning, then a

slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs around 60. Chance

of precipitation 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in

the evening. Lows around 45.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs 60 to 65.

Willapa Hills-

Including the cities of Willapa, Frances, Elk Mountain,

and Ryderwood

351 AM PDT Thu Apr 30 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

50 to 55. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph. Rainfall amounts less than a

tenth of an inch.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows around 40.

South wind 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A 40 percent chance of rain in the

afternoon. Warmer. Highs 55 to 65. South wind 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows around 45. South wind 5 to 10 mph.

Gusts to 20 mph in the evening. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Rain. Highs 50 to 55. South wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts

to 25 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows around 40. Chance of precipitation

near 100 percent.

.SUNDAY...Showers in the morning, then showers and a slight chance

of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 50 to 55. Chance of

precipitation 90 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after

midnight. Lows around 40. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of rain in the morning, then a chance

of showers in the afternoon. Highs 55 to 60. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows around 40.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in

the evening. Lows around 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs 60 to 65.

South Washington Cascade Foothills-

Including the cities of Toutle, Ariel, Lake Merwin, Yale Lake,

and Cougar

351 AM PDT Thu Apr 30 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

55 to 60. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph. Rainfall amounts less than a

tenth of an inch.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40. West wind 5 to 10 mph

becoming light after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs 60 to 65. South wind 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Lows

around 45. South wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Chance of rain in the morning, then rain in the

afternoon. Highs 55 to 60. South wind 5 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

near 100 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows 40 to 45. Chance of precipitation

near 100 percent.

.SUNDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 50 to 55. Chance of

precipitation 90 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after

midnight. Lows around 40. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of rain in the morning, then a chance

of showers in the afternoon. Highs 55 to 60. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows around 40.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of showers in the morning, then a

slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs 60 to 65. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in

the evening. Lows 40 to 45.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs 60 to 70.

South Washington Cascades-

Including the cities of Coldwater Ridge Visitors Center,

Mount St. Helens, and Wind River Valley

351 AM PDT Thu Apr 30 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. Chance of rain and snow showers in the morning,

then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Snow level 4500 feet.

Snow accumulation locally up to 1 inch. West wind 5 to 15 mph.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent. Rainfall amounts around a tenth

of an inch.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Free air freezing level 5500 feet. North

wind 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in the

afternoon. Not as cool. Snow level 3500 feet. Light wind becoming

southwest 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Snow

level 6000 feet. South wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Chance of rain in the morning, then rain in the

afternoon. Snow level 6000 feet. South wind 5 to 15 mph. Chance of

rain near 100 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers in the evening, then rain and snow showers

likely after midnight. Snow level 5500 feet decreasing to 4500 feet

after midnight. Snow accumulation up to 2 inches. Chance of

precipitation near 100 percent.

.SUNDAY...Rain and snow showers likely in the morning, then rain and

snow showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Snow level 3500 feet. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers with possible snow showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of rain and snow

showers after midnight. Snow level 3500 feet. Chance of

precipitation 80 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of rain and snow in the morning, then

a chance of rain and snow showers in the afternoon. Snow level

3500 feet. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain and

snow showers. Snow level 4500 feet.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Slight chance of rain and snow showers in

the morning, then a chance of rain and snow showers in the

afternoon. Snow level 4000 feet. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in

the evening. Snow level 5000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Snow

level 5000 feet.

