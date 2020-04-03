WA Portland OR Zone Forecast

WA Portland OR Zone Forecast for Thursday, April 2, 2020

_____

310 FPUS56 KPQR 031102

ZFPPQR

Zone Forecasts for Northwest Oregon and Southwest Washington

National Weather Service Portland OR

402 AM PDT Fri Apr 3 2020

Spot Temperatures are for Today, Tonight, Saturday, Saturday

Night, and Sunday.

WAZ021-032345-

South Washington Coast-

Including the cities of Raymond, Long Beach, Ocean Park, Naselle,

Cathlamet, and Cape Disappointment

402 AM PDT Fri Apr 3 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Chance of showers. Highs 45 to 50. West wind

5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. Rainfall amounts

less than a tenth of an inch.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows 30 to 35. West wind

5 to 10 mph becoming light after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs around 50. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Lows

35 to 40. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs 50 to

55. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then partly cloudy. A

20 percent chance of showers. Lows 35 to 40.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 55.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 35 to 40.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 55.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 55 to 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 40.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs

55 to 60.

WAZ020-032345-

Willapa Hills-

Including the cities of Willapa, Frances, Elk Mountain,

and Ryderwood

402 AM PDT Fri Apr 3 2020

.TODAY...Patchy morning fog. Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance

of rain and snow showers. Snow level 1000 feet. Little or no snow

accumulation. Highs 40 to 45. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph. Rainfall

amounts around a tenth of an inch.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain and snow

showers in the evening. Snow level 1500 feet in the evening. Lows

around 30. West wind 5 to 10 mph becoming light after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of rain and snow in

the afternoon. Snow level 1500 feet. No snow accumulation. Highs 40

to 50. Light wind.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of rain and snow in the evening,

then a chance of rain after midnight. Snow level 2500 feet. Little

or no snow accumulation. Lows around 35. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Snow level

2500 feet. Highs around 50. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then partly cloudy. A

20 percent chance of showers. Lows around 35.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 50 to 55.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 35.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 55 to 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 35.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 55 to 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows 35 to 40.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs

55 to 60.

WAZ040-032345-

South Washington Cascade Foothills-

Including the cities of Toutle, Ariel, Lake Merwin, Yale Lake,

and Cougar

402 AM PDT Fri Apr 3 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Snow showers likely in the morning, then

rain and snow showers likely in the afternoon. Snow level 500 feet.

Little or no snow accumulation. Highs 40 to 45. West wind 5 to

10 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. Rainfall amounts around

a tenth of an inch.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain and snow

showers in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Snow

level 2000 feet in the evening. Little or no snow accumulation. Lows

around 30. West wind 5 to 10 mph becoming light after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of rain and snow in

the afternoon. Snow level 2000 feet in the afternoon. No snow

accumulation. Highs 45 to 50. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and snow.

Snow level 2500 feet. Little or no snow accumulation. Lows around

35. Light wind.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow showers in the

morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Snow level 2500 feet.

No snow accumulation. Highs 50 to 55. Light wind. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the evening,

then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows 35 to 40.

Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs

50 to 55.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 35.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 55 to 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 35 to 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 40.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs

55 to 60.

WAZ019-032345-

South Washington Cascades-

Including the cities of Coldwater Ridge Visitors Center,

Mount St. Helens, and Wind River Valley

402 AM PDT Fri Apr 3 2020

.TODAY...Snow showers likely. Snow accumulation up to 2 inches.

West wind 5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

Chance of snow 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers in

the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Snow level 2000 feet

in the evening. Snow accumulation up to 1 inch. West wind 5 to

15 mph becoming light after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of snow in the

afternoon. Snow level 2500 feet in the afternoon. Little or no snow

accumulation. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of rain and snow in the evening,

then a chance of snow after midnight. Snow level 2500 feet. Snow

accumulation up to 1 inch. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. Chance of snow showers in the morning, then rain

and snow showers likely in the afternoon. Snow level 2500 feet. Snow

accumulation up to 1 inch. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and

snow showers. Snow level 3500 feet. Little or no snow accumulation.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain and snow

showers. Snow level 3500 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Free air freezing level 5500 feet

lowering to 5000 feet after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Free air freezing level 5500 feet rising

to 6500 feet in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Free air freezing level 8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Snow level 5000 feet. Free air freezing level 8000 feet

in the morning.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

evening, then a slight chance of rain and snow showers after

midnight. Snow level 5500 feet. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain and snow

showers. Snow level 4500 feet.

