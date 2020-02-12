WA Portland OR Zone Forecast
WA Portland OR Zone Forecast for Tuesday, February 11, 2020
_____
363 FPUS56 KPQR 121157
ZFPPQR
Zone Forecasts for Northwest Oregon and Southwest Washington
National Weather Service Portland OR
357 AM PST Wed Feb 12 2020
Spot Temperatures are for Today, Tonight, Thursday, Thursday
Night, and Friday.
WAZ021-130045-
South Washington Coast-
Including the cities of Raymond, Long Beach, Ocean Park, Naselle,
Cathlamet, and Cape Disappointment
357 AM PST Wed Feb 12 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy morning fog. Highs 45 to 50. Light
wind.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Patchy
fog. Lows 35 to 40. Light wind.
.THURSDAY...Rain. Highs 45 to 50. South wind 5 to 15 mph. Gusts to
25 mph near beaches and headlands. Chance of rain 80 percent.
Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows around 40. West wind 5 to 15 mph
with gusts to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely in the morning, then a
chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs 45 to 50. West wind 5 to
15 mph. Near beaches and headlands, gusts to 30 mph in the morning.
Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows around 40. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.SATURDAY...Rain. Highs 45 to 50. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain in the evening, then showers likely after
midnight. Lows around 40. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.
.SUNDAY...Showers likely. Breezy. Highs 45 to 50. Chance of
precipitation 70 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows around 40. Chance of
precipitation 70 percent.
.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely in the
morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs 45 to 50.
Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the
evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows 35 to 40.
Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs
around 50.
$$
WAZ020-130045-
Willapa Hills-
Including the cities of Willapa, Frances, Elk Mountain,
and Ryderwood
357 AM PST Wed Feb 12 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy. Patchy morning fog. Highs 40 to 45. Light wind.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain after midnight. Patchy fog.
Lows 30 to 35. Light wind. Chance of rain 30 percent. Rainfall
amounts less than a tenth of an inch.
.THURSDAY...Rain. Snow level 2500 feet in the morning. Highs 40 to
45. South wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent. Rainfall
amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers. Snow level 2500 feet. Lows 35 to 40.
Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely in the morning, then a
chance of showers in the afternoon. Snow level 2500 feet. Highs
40 to 45. West wind 5 to 15 mph. Gusts to 25 mph in the morning.
Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of rain in the evening, then rain
after midnight. Snow level 2500 feet. Lows 35 to 40. Chance of rain
90 percent.
.SATURDAY...Rain. Highs 40 to 45. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain in the evening, then showers after midnight.
Lows 35 to 40. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.
.SUNDAY...Showers likely. Snow level 2500 feet. Highs 40 to 45.
Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow showers likely. Snow level 2000 feet.
Lows around 35. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow
showers. Snow level 2000 feet. Highs 40 to 45. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the
evening, then a chance of rain or snow showers after midnight. Snow
level 2500 feet. Lows 30 to 35. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of rain or snow showers. Snow level
2000 feet. Highs 45 to 50. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
$$
WAZ040-130045-
South Washington Cascade Foothills-
Including the cities of Toutle, Ariel, Lake Merwin, Yale Lake,
and Cougar
357 AM PST Wed Feb 12 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy until afternoon, then partly cloudy. Patchy
morning fog. Patchy morning drizzle. Highs around 45. Light wind.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy evening fog. Lows around 35. Light
wind.
.THURSDAY...Rain. Snow level 2500 feet. Highs 40 to 45. South wind
5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent. Rainfall amounts around a
tenth of an inch.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow showers. Snow level
2500 feet. Snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches. Lows 35 to 40.
Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation near
100 percent.
.FRIDAY...Rain and snow showers likely. Snow level 2000 feet. Snow
accumulation up to 1 inch. Highs 40 to 45. Southwest wind 5 to 15
mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of rain and snow in the evening, then
rain and snow after midnight. Snow level 2500 feet. Snow accumulation
of 1 to 3 inches. Lows 35 to 40. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.SATURDAY...Rain. Highs 40 to 45. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain in the evening, then showers after midnight.
Lows 35 to 40. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.
.SUNDAY...Rain and snow showers. Snow level 2500 feet. Highs 40 to
45. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow showers likely. Snow level 2000 feet.
Lows around 35. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Rain and snow showers likely. Snow level
1500 feet. Highs 40 to 45. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow showers. Snow
level 2000 feet. Lows 30 to 35. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of rain and snow showers. Snow level
1500 feet. Highs 40 to 50. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
$$
WAZ019-130045-
South Washington Cascades-
Including the cities of Coldwater Ridge Visitors Center,
Mount St. Helens, and Wind River Valley
357 AM PST Wed Feb 12 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy. Patchy
morning freezing fog. Slight chance of light freezing drizzle or snow
in the morning. Snow level 3000 feet. Light wind. Chance of
precipitation 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy evening freezing fog. Snow level
3000 feet. Light wind.
.THURSDAY...Increasing clouds. Chance of snow in the morning, then
snow in the afternoon. Snow level 2500 feet. Snow accumulation of up
to 2 inches. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation
near 100 percent. Rainfall amounts around a tenth of an inch.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Snow showers. Snow level 2000 feet. Snow
accumulation of 3 to 6 inches. West wind 5 to 15 mph. Chance of snow
near 100 percent.
.FRIDAY...Snow showers. Snow level 2000 feet. Snow accumulation up
to 2 inches. West wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph. Chance of
snow 90 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Snow. Snow level 2500 feet. Snow accumulation of
2 to 4 inches. Chance of snow 80 percent.
.SATURDAY...Snow. Snow may be heavy at times. Snow level 2500 feet.
Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow in the evening, then rain and snow
showers after midnight. Snow level 3500 feet. Chance of
precipitation near 100 percent.
.SUNDAY...Snow showers. Snow level 2500 feet. Chance of snow
90 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Snow level 2000 feet. Chance of
snow 70 percent.
.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Snow showers likely. Chance of snow
70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow
showers. Snow level 1500 feet.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.
Snow level 2500 feet.
$$
_____
