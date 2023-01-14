WA Pendleton OR Zone Forecast for Friday, January 13, 2023 _____ 140 FPUS56 KPDT 141158 ZFPPDT Zone Forecast Product for Northeast Oregon and South Central Washington National Weather Service Pendleton OR 358 AM PST Sat Jan 14 2023 WAZ026-150000- Kittitas Valley- Including the cities of Ellensburg and Thorp 358 AM PST Sat Jan 14 2023 ...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON PST TODAY... .TODAY...Cloudy. Areas of fog in the morning. A 50 percent chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s to lower 40s. Light wind, becoming northeast 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Cloudy. Rain likely in the evening, then a chance of rain overnight. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. Rainfall amounts less than a quarter of an inch. .SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in the upper 30s to lower 40s. East wind 5 to 10 mph. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an inch. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain or snow. Lows in the upper 20s to lower 30s. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph. .MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. West wind 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s. Highs in the upper 30s to lower 40s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow. Lows in the upper 20s to lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain, snow and freezing rain. Highs in the upper 30s to lower 40s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain or snow. Lows in the upper 20s to lower 30s. .THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s. $$ WAZ027-150000- Yakima Valley- Including the cities of Naches, Sunnyside, Toppenish, and Yakima 358 AM PST Sat Jan 14 2023 ...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON PST TODAY... .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog through the day. A 50 percent chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. Light wind, becoming northeast 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an inch. .TONIGHT...Cloudy. Rain likely in the evening, then a chance of rain overnight. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. North wind 5 to 10 mph in the evening, becoming light. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. Rainfall amounts less than a quarter of an inch. .SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. Light wind, becoming south 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an inch. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Lows in the upper 20s to lower 30s. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph with gusts to around 20 mph. .MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. West wind 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s to lower 30s. Highs in the lower 40s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow. Lows in the upper 20s to lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain or snow. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain or snow. Lows in the upper 20s to lower 30s. .THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s. $$ WAZ028-150000- Lower Columbia Basin of Washington- Including the cities of Connell, Prosser, and Tri-Cities 358 AM PST Sat Jan 14 2023 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog through the day. A 20 percent chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s to lower 50s. East wind 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an inch. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. South wind 5 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. South wind 5 to 15 mph. .MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Lows in the lower 30s. .THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. Lows in the upper 20s to lower 30s. $$ WAZ029-150000- Foothills of the Blue Mountains of Washington- Including the cities of Dayton, Waitsburg, and Walla Walla 358 AM PST Sat Jan 14 2023 .TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. Southeast wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows in the upper 30s to lower 40s. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the evening. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s to lower 50s. South wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an inch. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Lows in the mid 30s. South wind 5 to 15 mph. .MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. South wind 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain or snow. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. Lows in the upper 20s to lower 30s. $$ WAZ030-150000- Northwest Blue Mountains- Including the city of Ski Bluewood Resort 358 AM PST Sat Jan 14 2023 .TODAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of rain and high mountain snow in the morning. Snow level 5000 feet. Highs in the mid 30s to lower 40s, except in the mid 40s to lower 50s valleys. Breezy. South wind 10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and high mountain snow. Snow level 5000 feet. Lows in the upper 20s to upper 30s. South wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of mountain snow in the morning, then a chance of rain and mountain snow in the afternoon. Snow level 3500 feet. Highs in the upper 30s to mid 40s. Breezy. South wind 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and mountain snow. Snow level 3500 feet. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s. South wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph. .MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s to lower 40s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s. .TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of snow. Highs in the 30s. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Highs in the mid 30s to lower 40s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s. .THURSDAY...Breezy. Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of snow. Highs in the 30s. .THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 20s. Highs in the 30s. $$ WAZ520-150000- East Slopes of the Washington Cascades- Including the cities of Appleton, Cle Elum, and Cliffdell 358 AM PST Sat Jan 14 2023 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and mountain snow. Snow level 4500 feet. Highs in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .TONIGHT...Cloudy. Rain and mountain snow likely. Mountain snow accumulation of 2 to 3 inches. Snow level 4500 feet. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. Gusts up to 25 mph in the evening. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .SUNDAY...A chance of rain and mountain snow in the morning, then rain and mountain snow likely in the afternoon. Mountain snow accumulation up to 3 inches. Snow level 3500 feet. Highs in the 30s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain or snow. Snow level 3000 feet. Lows in the mid to upper 20s. .MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of snow. Highs in the mid 30s to lower 40s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow. Lows in the 20s. .TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of snow. Highs in the 30s. Lows in the 20s. .WEDNESDAY...Rain, snow and a chance of freezing rain. Moderate snow accumulations possible. Highs in the 30s. Chance of precipitation 90 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and freezing rain. Lows in the mid to upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of snow. Highs in the 30s. .THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 20s. Highs in the mid 30s to lower 40s. $$ WAZ521-150000- Simcoe Highlands- Including the cities of Goldendale and Bickleton 358 AM PST Sat Jan 14 2023 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an inch. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then a chance of rain and high mountain snow overnight. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. Gusts up to 20 mph in the evening. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain and mountain snow likely in the morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Mountain snow accumulation up to 1 inch. Highs in the upper 30s to mid 40s. South wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain or snow. Lows in the upper 20s to lower 30s. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. .MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s to lower 30s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain or snow. Highs in the upper 30s to mid 40s. .TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain or snow. Lows in the upper 20s to mid 30s. Highs in the upper 30s to mid 40s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain, snow and freezing rain. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s to mid 40s. Lows in the lower 20s to lower 30s. $$