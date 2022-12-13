WA Pendleton OR Zone Forecast for Monday, December 12, 2022

797 FPUS56 KPDT 131159

ZFPPDT

Zone Forecast Product for Northeast Oregon and South Central Washington

National Weather Service Pendleton OR

358 AM PST Tue Dec 13 2022

WAZ026-140000-

Kittitas Valley-

Including the cities of Ellensburg and Thorp

358 AM PST Tue Dec 13 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy freezing fog through the day. Highs

in the mid 20s to lower 30s. Light wind.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy freezing fog through the night.

Lows 17 to 20. Light wind.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy freezing fog through the day. Highs in the mid 20s to

lower 30s. Light wind.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy freezing fog. Lows 13 to

17. Light wind.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy freezing fog. Highs in the 20s.

Light wind.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy

freezing fog. Lows 7 to 13. Highs 18 to 24.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 18 to 24.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow.

Lows 7 to 9.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 13 to 21. Lows 3 to

9.

$$

WAZ027-140000-

Yakima Valley-

Including the cities of Naches, Sunnyside, Toppenish, and Yakima

358 AM PST Tue Dec 13 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy freezing fog through the day. Highs

in the upper 20s to lower 30s. Light wind.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy freezing fog. Lows 18 to 21.

Light wind.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy freezing fog through the day.

Highs in the upper 20s to lower 30s. Light wind.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy freezing fog. Lows 14 to

18. Light wind.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy freezing fog. Highs in the mid

to upper 20s. Light wind.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy

freezing fog. Lows 8 to 14. Highs in the lower to mid 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 19 to 23.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow.

Lows 6 to 10.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs 19 to 23. Lows

2 to 10.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of snow. Highs

15 to 19. Wind chill readings 7 below to 8 above zero.

$$

WAZ028-140000-

Lower Columbia Basin of Washington-

Including the cities of Connell, Prosser, and Tri-Cities

358 AM PST Tue Dec 13 2022

...FREEZING FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM PST THIS

AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of freezing fog in the morning,

then patchy freezing fog in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 20s

to lower 30s. Light wind.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy freezing fog through the night.

Lows in the lower 20s. Light wind.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy in the morning, becoming partly sunny. Patchy

freezing fog in the morning. Highs in the upper 20s to lower 30s.

Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy freezing fog. Lows 18 to

21. Light wind.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy freezing fog. Highs in the mid

to upper 20s. North wind 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy

freezing fog. Lows 11 to 17. Highs in the lower to mid 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 20s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow.

Lows 8 to 12.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 16 to 24. Lows 5 to

12.

$$

WAZ029-140000-

Foothills of the Blue Mountains of Washington-

Including the cities of Dayton, Waitsburg, and Walla Walla

358 AM PST Tue Dec 13 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy freezing fog in the morning. Highs

in the lower to mid 30s. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy freezing fog through the night.

Lows in the lower 20s. Light wind.

.WEDNESDAY...Patchy freezing fog in the morning. Cloudy with a

20 percent chance of snow. Highs in the upper 20s to lower 30s.

Light wind, becoming west 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy freezing fog. Lows 19 to

20. Light wind.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy freezing fog. Highs in the

upper 20s to lower 30s. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy freezing fog.

Lows 16 to 18. Highs in the mid to upper 20s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy freezing fog. Lows 11 to

13.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 20s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow.

Lows 10 to 12.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance

of snow. Highs in the 20s. Lows 7 to 12.

$$

WAZ030-140000-

Northwest Blue Mountains-

Including the city of Ski Bluewood Resort

358 AM PST Tue Dec 13 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 20s to lower 30s.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 15 to 21.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow.

Highs in the 20s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 13 to 18.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the 20s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 9 to 15.

Highs in the 20s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent

chance of snow. Lows 8 to 12. Highs 17 to 23.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance

of snow. Lows 3 to 7. Highs 14 to 20. Wind chill readings 9 below

to 6 above zero.

$$

WAZ520-140000-

East Slopes of the Washington Cascades-

Including the cities of Appleton, Cle Elum, and Cliffdell

358 AM PST Tue Dec 13 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy freezing fog in the morning. Highs

in the upper 20s to mid 30s.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy freezing fog. Lows 18 to 20.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy freezing fog in the morning.

Highs in the upper 20s to lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy freezing fog. Lows 14 to

17.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy freezing fog. Highs in the mid

20s to lower 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy freezing fog. Lows 11 to

15.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 20s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy freezing fog. Lows 9 to 13.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of snow. Highs

in the 20s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent

chance of snow. Lows 8 to 12. Highs 16 to 24.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance

of snow. Lows 3 to 7. Highs 13 to 21.

$$

WAZ521-140000-

Simcoe Highlands-

Including the cities of Goldendale and Bickleton

358 AM PST Tue Dec 13 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy freezing fog in the morning. Highs

in the lower 30s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy freezing fog. Lows 18 to 22.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy freezing fog in the morning.

Highs in the upper 20s to lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy freezing fog. Lows 14 to

19.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy freezing fog. Highs in the mid

to upper 20s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy

freezing fog. Lows 8 to 15. Highs in the lower to mid 20s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the 20s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow.

Lows 7 to 11.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance

of snow. Highs 16 to 24. Lows 2 to 11.

$$

