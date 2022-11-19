WA Pendleton OR Zone Forecast for Friday, November 18, 2022

Zone Forecast Product for Northeast Oregon and South Central Washington

National Weather Service Pendleton OR

358 AM PST Sat Nov 19 2022

Eastern Columbia River Gorge of Washington-

Including the city of White Salmon

358 AM PST Sat Nov 19 2022

...AIR STAGNATION ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM PST MONDAY...

.TODAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Patchy

freezing fog in the morning. Highs in the 30s. East wind 5 to

10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy freezing fog overnight. Lows in

the lower to mid 20s. East wind 5 to 10 mph in the evening,

becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy freezing fog in the morning. Highs

in the 30s. Light wind.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy freezing fog. Lows in the

mid 20s to lower 30s. Light wind.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy freezing fog. Highs in the upper

30s to mid 40s. East wind 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s to lower

30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and

freezing rain. Highs in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of rain. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Highs in the

upper 40s to lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid

30s to lower 40s. Highs in the upper 40s to lower 50s.

Kittitas Valley-

Including the cities of Ellensburg and Thorp

358 AM PST Sat Nov 19 2022

...AIR STAGNATION ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM PST MONDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 30s. Light wind.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy freezing fog overnight. Lows

17 to 20. Light wind.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy freezing fog in the morning. Highs

in the lower to mid 30s. Light wind.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy freezing fog. Lows in the

lower to mid 20s. Light wind.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy freezing fog. Highs in the mid to

upper 30s. Light wind.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain, snow and freezing

rain. Highs in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

and freezing rain. Lows in the upper 20s to lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the 40s. Lows

in the upper 20s to lower 30s.

Yakima Valley-

Including the cities of Naches, Sunnyside, Toppenish, and Yakima

358 AM PST Sat Nov 19 2022

...AIR STAGNATION ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM PST MONDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 30s. Light wind.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the evening. Patchy

freezing fog through the night. Lows 16 to 21. Light wind.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy freezing fog through the day.

Patchy fog in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 30s. Light

wind.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy freezing fog. Lows 19 to

24. Light wind.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy freezing fog. Highs in the mid to

upper 30s. Light wind.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain, snow and freezing

rain. Highs in the upper 30s to lower 40s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid

20s to mid 30s. Highs in the 40s.

Lower Columbia Basin of Washington-

Including the cities of Connell, Prosser, and Tri-Cities

358 AM PST Sat Nov 19 2022

...AIR STAGNATION ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM PST MONDAY...

...FREEZING FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON PST TODAY...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Areas of freezing fog in the morning.

Patchy fog and freezing fog in the afternoon. Visibility one

quarter mile or less at times in the morning. Highs in the lower

to mid 30s. North wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog and freezing fog in the

evening, then patchy freezing fog overnight. Visibility one

quarter mile or less at times overnight. Lows 15 to 22. North

wind 5 to 10 mph in the evening, becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy freezing fog in the morning, then

patchy fog and freezing fog in the afternoon. Visibility one

quarter mile or less at times in the morning. Highs in the lower

30s. Light wind.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog and freezing fog.

Visibility one quarter mile or less at times. Lows in the lower

to mid 20s. Light wind.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog and freezing fog. Visibility

one quarter mile or less at times. Highs in the lower to mid 30s.

North wind 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog and freezing fog. Lows

in the lower to mid 20s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of rain. Highs in the upper 30s to lower 40s. Lows in the

lower 20s to lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the 40s. Lows

in the upper 20s to lower 30s.

Foothills of the Blue Mountains of Washington-

Including the cities of Dayton, Waitsburg, and Walla Walla

358 AM PST Sat Nov 19 2022

...AIR STAGNATION ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM PST MONDAY...

...FREEZING FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON PST TODAY...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, becoming mostly sunny.

Areas of freezing fog in the morning, then patchy fog and

freezing fog in the afternoon. Visibility one quarter mile or

less at times in the morning. Highs in the mid to upper 30s.

Light wind.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Areas of freezing fog overnight.

Visibility one quarter mile or less at times overnight. Lows

16 to 21. Light wind.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Areas of freezing fog in the morning.

Visibility one quarter mile or less at times in the morning.

Highs in the 30s. Light wind.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Areas of freezing fog. Visibility

one quarter mile or less at times. Lows in the lower to mid 20s.

Light wind.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of freezing fog. Visibility one

quarter mile or less at times. Highs in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the lower to mid 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s

to lower 50s. Lows in the upper 20s to mid 30s.

Northwest Blue Mountains-

Including the city of Ski Bluewood Resort

358 AM PST Sat Nov 19 2022

...AIR STAGNATION ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM PST MONDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the 30s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 13 to 23. Gusts up to 20 mph in the

evening.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 10 to 17, except 17 to

26 valleys.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid to upper 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s to lower

30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain and

mountain snow. Highs in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and high

mountain snow. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain and

high mountain snow. Highs in the upper 30s to lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the 30s.

Highs in the 40s.

East Slopes of the Washington Cascades-

Including the cities of Appleton, Cle Elum, and Cliffdell

358 AM PST Sat Nov 19 2022

...AIR STAGNATION ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM PST MONDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the 30s.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy freezing fog overnight. Lows

17 to 22.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy freezing fog in the morning. Highs

in the 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain, high mountain

snow and freezing rain. Highs in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

and high mountain snow. Lows in the upper 20s to mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain and

mountain snow. Highs in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

rain. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.THANKSGIVING DAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the

upper 30s to upper 40s. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

Simcoe Highlands-

Including the cities of Goldendale and Bickleton

358 AM PST Sat Nov 19 2022

...AIR STAGNATION ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM PST MONDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 30s.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy freezing fog overnight. Lows

16 to 23.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy freezing fog in the morning. Highs

in the lower to mid 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy freezing fog. Lows in the

lower to mid 20s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy freezing fog. Highs in the mid to

upper 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain, high mountain

snow and freezing rain. Highs in the upper 30s to lower 40s.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid to

upper 40s. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

