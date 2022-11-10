WA Pendleton OR Zone Forecast for Wednesday, November 9, 2022

165 FPUS56 KPDT 101158

ZFPPDT

Zone Forecast Product for Northeast Oregon and South Central Washington

National Weather Service Pendleton OR

358 AM PST Thu Nov 10 2022

WAZ026-110000-

Kittitas Valley-

Including the cities of Ellensburg and Thorp

358 AM PST Thu Nov 10 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 30s to lower 40s. Northwest

wind 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the morning.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 20s. Light

wind, becoming northeast 5 to 10 mph overnight.

.VETERANS DAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of snow in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 30s. Northeast wind 5 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 20s.

North wind 5 to 10 mph with gusts to around 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s to lower 40s.

North wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s

to lower 40s. Lows in the lower to mid 20s.

$$

WAZ027-110000-

Yakima Valley-

Including the cities of Naches, Sunnyside, Toppenish, and Yakima

358 AM PST Thu Nov 10 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Light wind.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 20s. East wind

5 to 10 mph in the evening, becoming light.

.VETERANS DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid to upper 30s.

North wind 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 20s.

North wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. North

wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 20s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s

to lower 40s. Lows 18 to 27.

$$

WAZ028-110000-

Lower Columbia Basin of Washington-

Including the cities of Connell, Prosser, and Tri-Cities

358 AM PST Thu Nov 10 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Northwest wind 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 20s. Northeast

wind 5 to 10 mph.

.VETERANS DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s. North wind

5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. North wind

5 to 10 mph with gusts to around 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Northwest wind

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s

to lower 40s. Lows 19 to 26.

$$

WAZ029-110000-

Foothills of the Blue Mountains of Washington-

Including the cities of Dayton, Waitsburg, and Walla Walla

358 AM PST Thu Nov 10 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Southwest wind

5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 20s. Southeast

wind 5 to 10 mph.

.VETERANS DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s to lower

40s. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph shifting to the northwest in the

afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. Southeast

wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Southwest wind

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 18 to 26.

Highs in the upper 30s to lower 40s.

$$

WAZ030-110000-

Northwest Blue Mountains-

Including the city of Ski Bluewood Resort

358 AM PST Thu Nov 10 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 30s. Southwest

wind 5 to 15 mph in the morning, becoming light.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 15 to 24.

.VETERANS DAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the 30s. South wind 5 to 15 mph in the morning,

becoming light.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow.

Lows in the lower to mid 20s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 18 to 24.

Highs in the upper 20s to upper 30s.

$$

WAZ520-110000-

East Slopes of the Washington Cascades-

Including the cities of Appleton, Cle Elum, and Cliffdell

358 AM PST Thu Nov 10 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 30s to lower 40s.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 18 to 23.

.VETERANS DAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow. Highs in

the mid 20s to mid 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow.

Lows 18 to 23.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s to lower 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 20s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s

to lower 40s. Lows 19 to 26.

$$

WAZ521-110000-

Simcoe Highlands-

Including the cities of Goldendale and Bickleton

358 AM PST Thu Nov 10 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 30s to lower 40s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, becoming mostly cloudy.

Lows in the 20s.

.VETERANS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow.

Highs in the 30s. Gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow.

Lows in the 20s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 20s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s

to lower 40s. Lows 19 to 28.

$$

