WA Pendleton OR Zone Forecast for Friday, October 7, 2022

Zone Forecast Product for Northeast Oregon and South Central Washington

National Weather Service Pendleton OR

358 AM PDT Sat Oct 8 2022

Kittitas Valley-

Including the cities of Ellensburg and Thorp

358 AM PDT Sat Oct 8 2022

.TODAY...Sunny, haze. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 80s. Light

wind, becoming east 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze in the evening. Lows in the upper

40s to upper 50s. South wind 5 to 10 mph in the evening, becoming

light.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Haze through the day. Highs in the upper 70s to

lower 80s. Light wind, becoming east 5 to 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear, haze. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 80s. West

wind 5 to 10 mph with gusts to around 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to

lower 50s. Highs in the upper 60s to upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower

40s to lower 50s. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

Yakima Valley-

Including the cities of Naches, Sunnyside, Toppenish, and Yakima

358 AM PDT Sat Oct 8 2022

.TODAY...Sunny, haze. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 80s. Light

wind, becoming east 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze in the evening. Lows in the upper

40s to mid 50s. Light wind.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Haze through the day. Highs around 80. Light

wind.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear, haze. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 80s. West

wind 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to

lower 50s. Highs in the lower 70s to lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower

40s to lower 50s. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

Lower Columbia Basin of Washington-

Including the cities of Connell, Prosser, and Tri-Cities

358 AM PDT Sat Oct 8 2022

.TODAY...Sunny, haze. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 80s. Light

wind, becoming north 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze in the evening. Lows in the upper

40s to lower 50s. Light wind.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Haze through the day. Highs in the upper 70s to

lower 80s. Light wind, becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear, haze. Lows in the upper 40s to lower 50s.

South wind 5 to 10 mph.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 80s. South

wind 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s

to lower 50s. Highs in the lower 70s to lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s.

Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

Foothills of the Blue Mountains of Washington-

Including the cities of Dayton, Waitsburg, and Walla Walla

358 AM PDT Sat Oct 8 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Haze. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 80s.

South wind 5 to 10 mph shifting to the northwest in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze in the evening. Lows in the upper

40s to lower 50s. East wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Haze through the day. Highs in the upper 70s to

lower 80s. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph shifting to the northwest

in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear, haze. Lows in the upper 40s to lower 50s.

Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 80s. South

wind 5 to 10 mph with gusts to around 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 60s

to lower 70s. Lows in the 40s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower to

mid 70s. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

Northwest Blue Mountains-

Including the city of Ski Bluewood Resort

358 AM PDT Sat Oct 8 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Haze. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Haze in the evening. Lows in the lower

to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Haze through the day. Highs in the upper 60s to

mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze. Lows in the upper 40s to mid

50s.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 50s, except in

the mid 50s to lower 60s valleys.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 40s.

Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 60s

to lower 70s. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

East Slopes of the Washington Cascades-

Including the cities of Appleton, Cle Elum, and Cliffdell

358 AM PDT Sat Oct 8 2022

.TODAY...Sunny, haze. Highs in the upper 60s to upper 70s, except

in the mid 70s to lower 80s valleys.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze in the evening. Lows in the upper

40s to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Haze through the day. Highs in the upper 60s to

upper 70s, except in the mid 70s to lower 80s valleys.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze. Lows in the mid 40s to lower

50s.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s, except in

the mid to upper 70s valleys.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the

upper 50s to upper 60s. Lows in the 40s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 60s

to lower 70s, except in the 70s valleys. Lows in the lower 40s to

lower 50s.

Simcoe Highlands-

Including the cities of Goldendale and Bickleton

358 AM PDT Sat Oct 8 2022

.TODAY...Sunny, haze. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 80s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze in the evening. Lows in the upper

40s to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Haze through the day. Highs in the upper 70s to

lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear, haze. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s

to lower 50s. Highs in the upper 60s to upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s to

lower 50s. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

