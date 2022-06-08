WA Pendleton OR Zone Forecast for Tuesday, June 7, 2022

Zone Forecast Product for Northeast Oregon and South Central Washington

National Weather Service Pendleton OR

358 AM PDT Wed Jun 8 2022

WAZ026-082300-

Kittitas Valley-

Including the cities of Ellensburg and Thorp

358 AM PDT Wed Jun 8 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s to lower 80s. West

wind 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s to lower 80s.

Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Southwest wind 5 to

15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the 70s. West wind 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of rain showers. Lows in the upper 40s to lower 50s. Highs

in the lower 60s to lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Windy. Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper

40s.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Breezy. Mostly clear. Highs in the

lower 60s to lower 70s. Lows in the 40s.

$$

WAZ027-082300-

Yakima Valley-

Including the cities of Naches, Sunnyside, Toppenish, and Yakima

358 AM PDT Wed Jun 8 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. West wind

5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 80s.

Light wind, becoming southwest 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Southwest wind 5 to

15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph

with gusts to around 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of rain showers. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Highs

in the lower 70s to lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of rain showers. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. Highs in

the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s.

Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

$$

WAZ028-082300-

Lower Columbia Basin of Washington-

Including the cities of Connell, Prosser, and Tri-Cities

358 AM PDT Wed Jun 8 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 80s.

Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. Southwest

wind 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 80s. South

wind 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 60s.

Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the upper 70s to lower 80s. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of rain showers. Lows in the upper 50s to lower 60s. Highs

in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s

to lower 50s. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

$$

WAZ029-082300-

Foothills of the Blue Mountains of Washington-

Including the cities of Dayton, Waitsburg, and Walla Walla

358 AM PDT Wed Jun 8 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid to upper 70s. Southwest

wind 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South wind 5 to

10 mph with gusts to around 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 60s. South wind 5 to 10 mph with gusts

to around 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the upper 70s to lower 80s. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows around 60.

.SATURDAY...Rain showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower to mid 70s. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

rain showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Breezy. Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid

60s to lower 70s. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

$$

WAZ030-082300-

Northwest Blue Mountains-

Including the city of Ski Bluewood Resort

358 AM PDT Wed Jun 8 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the morning,

then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 60s to lower 70s. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Rain showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 50s to upper 60s. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the lower to mid 50s, except in the mid 50s to lower 60s

valleys.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s

to lower 60s. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

$$

WAZ520-082300-

East Slopes of the Washington Cascades-

Including the cities of Appleton, Cle Elum, and Cliffdell

358 AM PDT Wed Jun 8 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s to upper 60s,

except in the upper 60s to lower 70s valleys. West wind 5 to

15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the 40s. West wind 5 to 15 mph

in the evening, becoming light.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain showers in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s to lower 70s, except in the

upper 60s to mid 70s valleys. Gusts up to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. West wind 5 to 15 mph

with gusts to around 30 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the upper 50s to upper 60s, except in the upper 60s to

lower 70s valleys.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Rain showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 50s to lower 60s, except in the 60s valleys.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of rain showers. Lows in the upper 30s to upper 40s. Highs

in the lower 50s to lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of rain showers. Lows in the mid 30s to lower

40s. Highs in the upper 40s to upper 50s, except in the mid 50s

to mid 60s valleys.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s to lower 60s,

except in the upper 50s to upper 60s valleys.

$$

WAZ521-082300-

Simcoe Highlands-

Including the cities of Goldendale and Bickleton

358 AM PDT Wed Jun 8 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. West

wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. West

wind 5 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the lower 70s to lower 80s. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph

with gusts to around 25 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the lower 50s to lower 60s. Breezy. West wind

10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 45 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. West wind 5 to 15 mph with

gusts to around 30 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of rain showers. Lows in the 50s. Highs in the mid 60s to

mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper

30s to mid 40s. Highs in the upper 50s to upper 60s.

$$

