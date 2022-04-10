WA Pendleton OR Zone Forecast for Saturday, April 9, 2022

_____

380 FPUS56 KPDT 101059

ZFPPDT

Zone Forecast Product for Northeast Oregon and South Central Washington

National Weather Service Pendleton OR

358 AM PDT Sun Apr 10 2022

WAZ026-102300-

Kittitas Valley-

Including the cities of Ellensburg and Thorp

358 AM PDT Sun Apr 10 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the morning,

then a chance of rain or snow showers in the afternoon. Highs in

the mid 40s to lower 50s. Breezy. Northwest wind 10 to 20 mph.

Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of snow overnight.

Lows in the upper 20s to lower 30s. North wind 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow in the morning, then a chance

of rain or snow showers in the afternoon. Snow level 1500 feet.

Highs in the 40s. Windy. Northeast wind 15 to 25 mph with gusts

to around 40 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain or

snow showers. Lows in the upper 20s to lower 30s. Breezy. North

wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain or snow

showers. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. Northeast wind 5 to

15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

or snow showers. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain or

snow showers. Highs in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

or snow showers. Lows in the upper 20s to lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain or

snow showers. Highs in the 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

or snow showers. Lows in the upper 20s to lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s

to lower 30s. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

$$

WAZ027-102300-

Yakima Valley-

Including the cities of Naches, Sunnyside, Toppenish, and Yakima

358 AM PDT Sun Apr 10 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain or snow

showers in the afternoon. Snow level 1500 feet. Highs in the

upper 40s to lower 50s. Breezy. West wind 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of rain or snow

overnight. Snow level 1500 feet. Lows in the upper 20s to lower

30s. West wind 5 to 15 mph shifting to the east overnight.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain or snow in the morning, then a

chance of rain or snow showers in the afternoon. Snow may be

heavy at times in the morning. Snow level 1000 feet. Highs in the

40s. Windy. North wind 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers and

snow. Lows in the upper 20s to lower 30s. Breezy. North wind

10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain or snow

showers. Highs in the 40s. North wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to

around 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of rain or snow showers. Lows in the upper 20s.

Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain or

snow showers. Highs in the 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of rain or snow showers. Lows in the upper 20s to lower

30s. Highs in the lower 40s to lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the upper 20s to lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

$$

WAZ028-102300-

Lower Columbia Basin of Washington-

Including the cities of Connell, Prosser, and Tri-Cities

358 AM PDT Sun Apr 10 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain or snow showers in the

morning, then a chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in

the lower 50s. Windy. Southwest wind 15 to 25 mph. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain or snow

overnight. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. South wind 5 to 15 mph

with gusts to around 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain or snow in the morning, then a

chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s to

lower 50s. Windy. Northeast wind 15 to 25 mph with gusts to

around 35 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

showers and snow. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. Breezy. North

wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain or snow

showers. Snow level 500 feet. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

Breezy. Northwest wind 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows around 30.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of rain or snow showers. Highs in the mid 40s to lower

50s. Lows in the upper 20s to lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain or

snow showers. Highs in the upper 40s to lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of rain or snow showers. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of rain showers. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. Highs in

the 50s.

$$

WAZ029-102300-

Foothills of the Blue Mountains of Washington-

Including the cities of Dayton, Waitsburg, and Walla Walla

358 AM PDT Sun Apr 10 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain or snow showers likely in the

morning, then rain showers, snow showers likely and a chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Snow accumulation up to 2 inches.

Snow level 2000 feet. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Windy.

Southwest wind 20 to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers, thunderstorms

and snow showers in the evening, then a chance of rain or snow

overnight. Snow level 2000 feet, lowering to 1000 feet overnight.

Lows in the lower 30s. Breezy. South wind 10 to 20 mph. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain or snow in the morning, then a

chance of rain or snow showers in the afternoon. Snow level

2000 feet. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Windy. Southeast

wind 15 to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

showers and snow. Snow level 2000 feet. Lows in the lower 30s.

Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain or snow

showers. Snow level 1000 feet. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

Breezy. Northwest wind 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of rain or snow showers. Lows in the mid 20s to

lower 30s. Highs in the 40s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a

50 percent chance of rain or snow showers. Highs in the mid 40s

to lower 50s. Lows in the upper 20s to mid 30s.

$$

WAZ030-102300-

Northwest Blue Mountains-

Including the city of Ski Bluewood Resort

358 AM PDT Sun Apr 10 2022

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM PDT MONDAY ABOVE

3000 FEET...

.TODAY...Snow showers in the morning, then snow showers likely

and a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Snow may be heavy

at times in the morning. Snow accumulation of 3 to 6 inches

valleys and 4 to 9 inches in the mountains. Highs in the 30s.

Windy. Southwest wind 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of snow overnight.

Lows 19 to 27. South wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around

25 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow in the morning, then rain or

snow showers likely in the afternoon. Snow accumulation of 2 to

4 inches valleys and 3 to 7 inches in the mountains. Highs in the

lower 30s to lower 40s. Breezy. Southeast wind 10 to 20 mph

shifting to the south in the afternoon. Gusts up to 35 mph.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Light snow accumulations.

Lows in the 20s. West wind 5 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Highs in the upper 20s to mid 30s. West wind 5 to 15 mph

with gusts to around 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 17 to 23.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of snow showers. Highs in the lower 30s to lower 40s. Lows

18 to 28.

$$

WAZ520-102300-

East Slopes of the Washington Cascades-

Including the cities of Appleton, Cle Elum, and Cliffdell

358 AM PDT Sun Apr 10 2022

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 11 PM THIS EVENING TO

11 PM PDT MONDAY ABOVE 3000 FEET...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the morning,

then a chance of rain showers, snow showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 30s to lower 40s, except in the

lower to mid 40s valleys. West wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to

around 30 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the

evening, then a chance of snow overnight. Snow may be heavy at

times overnight. Snow accumulation of 3 to 6 inches valleys and

4 to 9 inches in the mountains. Lows 19 to 26. West wind 5 to

15 mph in the evening, becoming light. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow in the morning, then a chance

of rain or snow showers in the afternoon. Snow may be heavy at

times in the morning. Snow accumulation of 5 to 11 inches valleys

and 7 to 15 inches in the mountains. Highs in the lower 30s to

lower 40s. Breezy. Northeast wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts to

around 30 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the lower to mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Highs in the lower 30s to lower 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of snow showers. Lows 18 to 28. Highs in the lower 30s to

lower 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of snow showers. Lows in the 20s. Highs in the mid 30s to

mid 40s.

$$

WAZ521-102300-

Simcoe Highlands-

Including the cities of Goldendale and Bickleton

358 AM PDT Sun Apr 10 2022

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 11 PM THIS EVENING TO

11 PM PDT MONDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the 40s. Windy. West wind 15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain or snow showers in the

evening, then rain or snow likely overnight. Snow may be heavy at

times overnight. Snow accumulation of 2 to 4 inches valleys and

3 to 6 inches in the mountains. Snow level 1500 feet. Lows in the

mid 20s to lower 30s. Breezy. West wind 10 to 20 mph shifting to

the east overnight. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. Snow likely in the morning, then a chance of

rain or snow showers in the afternoon. Snow may be heavy at times

in the morning. Snow accumulation of 5 to 10 inches valleys and

6 to 13 inches in the mountains. Snow level 1500 feet. Highs in

the upper 30s to lower 40s. Windy. North wind 15 to 25 mph with

gusts to around 35 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain or

snow showers. Snow level 2000 feet. Lows in the mid 20s to lower

30s. Breezy. Northwest wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around

30 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow showers.

Highs in the upper 30s to lower 40s. Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph

with gusts to around 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the 20s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a

50 percent chance of rain or snow showers. Highs in the mid 30s

to lower 40s. Lows in the lower 20s to lower 30s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance

of rain or snow showers. Highs in the upper 30s to upper 40s.

Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow

showers. Highs in the lower 40s to lower 50s.

$$

_____

