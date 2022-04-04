WA Pendleton OR Zone Forecast for Sunday, April 3, 2022

Zone Forecast Product for Northeast Oregon and South Central Washington

National Weather Service Pendleton OR

358 AM PDT Mon Apr 4 2022

Kittitas Valley-

Including the cities of Ellensburg and Thorp

358 AM PDT Mon Apr 4 2022

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM THIS MORNING TO 11 PM PDT

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then

scattered rain or snow showers in the afternoon. Areas of blowing

dust in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Very

windy. Southwest wind 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph

shifting to the west 25 to 40 mph with gusts to around 55 mph in

the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Areas of blowing dust in the evening. A

chance of rain or snow showers in the evening, then a chance of

snow showers overnight. Lows in the 30s. Very windy. West wind

25 to 40 mph. Gusts up to 60 mph decreasing to 50 mph overnight.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of snow showers in the

morning. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Very windy. West wind

20 to 35 mph with gusts to around 55 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s. Windy.

West wind 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 45 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 50s. East wind 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 30s.

Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to

mid 40s. Highs in the 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly clear. Lows

in the upper 20s to upper 30s. Highs in the lower 50s to lower

60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

Yakima Valley-

Including the cities of Naches, Sunnyside, Toppenish, and Yakima

358 AM PDT Mon Apr 4 2022

...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM THIS MORNING TO 11 PM

PDT THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning, then

partly cloudy with isolated rain showers in the afternoon. Areas

of blowing dust in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

Very windy. Southwest wind 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around

45 mph shifting to the west 25 to 40 mph with gusts to around

55 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

Rainfall amounts less than a quarter of an inch.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Areas of blowing dust in the evening. A

chance of rain or snow showers in the evening, then a chance of

snow showers overnight. Lows in the 30s. Very windy. Southwest

wind 30 to 45 mph with gusts to around 60 mph decreasing to 20 to

30 mph with gusts to around 50 mph overnight. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 50s. Very windy. West wind 20 to

35 mph with gusts to around 50 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 20s. West

wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 40 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Northeast

wind 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 30s.

Highs in the upper 50s to upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to

mid 40s. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

30s. Highs in the upper 50s to upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

Lower Columbia Basin of Washington-

Including the cities of Connell, Prosser, and Tri-Cities

358 AM PDT Mon Apr 4 2022

...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM THIS MORNING TO 11 PM

PDT THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning, then

partly cloudy with isolated rain showers in the afternoon. Areas

of blowing dust in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.

Very windy. Southwest wind 20 to 30 mph with gusts to around

50 mph shifting to the west 30 to 45 mph with gusts to around

60 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Areas of blowing dust in the evening.

Lows in the mid to upper 30s. Very windy. Southwest wind 30 to

45 mph. Gusts up to 60 mph decreasing to 50 mph overnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Windy.

Southwest wind 20 to 30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s to lower

30s. Breezy. West wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 40 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to lower 60s.

Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to

upper 30s. Highs in the lower 60s to lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to

mid 40s. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

lower 30s to lower 40s. Highs in the lower 60s to lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 50s.

Foothills of the Blue Mountains of Washington-

Including the cities of Dayton, Waitsburg, and Walla Walla

358 AM PDT Mon Apr 4 2022

...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM THIS MORNING TO 11 PM

PDT THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely in the morning, then

scattered rain showers in the afternoon. Areas of blowing dust in

the afternoon. Highs in the 50s. Very windy. Southwest wind 25 to

40 mph. Gusts up to 50 mph increasing to 60 mph in the afternoon.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent. Rainfall amounts less than a

quarter of an inch.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Areas of blowing dust in the evening. A

chance of rain showers in the evening, then a chance of snow

showers overnight. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. Very windy.

Southwest wind 25 to 40 mph. Gusts up to 60 mph decreasing to

50 mph overnight. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the lower to mid 50s. Very windy. Southwest wind 20 to

35 mph with gusts to around 50 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30. Breezy. Southwest

wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 40 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to lower 60s. South

wind 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to

upper 30s. Highs in the lower 60s to lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 40s.

Highs in the upper 60s to lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s to

lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Windy. Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid

30s.

.SUNDAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow

showers. Highs in the upper 40s to lower 50s.

Northwest Blue Mountains-

Including the city of Ski Bluewood Resort

358 AM PDT Mon Apr 4 2022

.TODAY...Rain and high mountain snow in the morning, then

widespread rain showers, high mountain snow showers and a chance

of thunderstorms in the afternoon. No high mountain snow

accumulation valleys and 4 to 9 inches in the mountains. Snow

level 5000 feet, lowering to 4000 feet in the afternoon. Highs in

the upper 30s to mid 40s. Very windy. South wind 15 to 25 mph

shifting to the west 25 to 40 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to

60 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Snow showers likely in the evening,

then a chance of snow showers overnight. Snow accumulation up to

2 inches valleys and 1 to 3 inches in the mountains. Lows in the

lower 20s to lower 30s. Very windy. Southwest wind 25 to 40 mph

with gusts to around 55 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers. Highs in the

30s, except in the upper 30s to mid 40s valleys. Very windy.

Southwest wind 20 to 35 mph with gusts to around 50 mph. Chance

of precipitation 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 18 to 26. Windy. Southwest

wind 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 45 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

to mid 30s. Highs in the lower 50s to lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to

mid 40s. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the 30s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of snow showers. Highs in the 40s. Lows in the mid 20s to

mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

East Slopes of the Washington Cascades-

Including the cities of Appleton, Cle Elum, and Cliffdell

358 AM PDT Mon Apr 4 2022

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM PDT TUESDAY ABOVE

2500 FEET...

.TODAY...Rain or snow in the morning, then widespread rain or

snow showers in the afternoon. Rain may be heavy at times in the

morning. Snow accumulation of 6 to 12 inches. Snow level

3000 feet. Highs in the mid 30s to mid 40s, except in the 40s

valleys. Very windy. West wind 20 to 35 mph with gusts to around

50 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Snow showers in the evening, then a chance of snow

showers overnight. Snow accumulation of 2 to 4 inches valleys and

3 to 7 inches in the mountains. Lows in the lower 20s to lower

30s. Very windy. West wind 20 to 35 mph with gusts to around

55 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, becoming partly cloudy.

A 50 percent chance of snow showers. Highs in the mid 30s to mid

40s, except in the lower 40s to lower 50s valleys. Windy. West

wind 20 to 30 mph with gusts to around 50 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 15 to 24. Breezy. West wind

10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 45 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s to lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

20s to lower 30s. Highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to lower

40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

and mountain snow showers. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance

of snow showers. Highs in the mid 30s to mid 40s. Lows in the

lower 20s to lower 30s.

Simcoe Highlands-

Including the cities of Goldendale and Bickleton

358 AM PDT Mon Apr 4 2022

...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM THIS MORNING TO 11 PM

PDT THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain in the morning, then scattered rain

and mountain snow showers in the afternoon. Areas of blowing dust

in the afternoon. Mountain snow accumulation up to 2 inches.

Highs in the lower 40s to lower 50s. Very windy. Southwest wind

20 to 30 mph with gusts to around 50 mph increasing to 30 to

45 mph with gusts to around 60 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Areas of blowing dust in the evening. A

chance of rain or snow showers in the evening, then a chance of

snow showers overnight. Snow level 2500 feet in the evening. Lows

in the mid 20s to mid 30s. Very windy. Southwest wind 30 to

45 mph with gusts to around 60 mph. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of snow showers in the

morning. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Very windy. West wind

20 to 35 mph with gusts to around 50 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 20s. West wind 5 to

15 mph with gusts to around 40 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 30s.

Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s

to mid 40s. Highs in the upper 50s to upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 30s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance

of snow showers. Highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s. Lows in the

upper 20s to upper 30s.

