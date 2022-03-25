WA Pendleton OR Zone Forecast for Thursday, March 24, 2022

_____

848 FPUS56 KPDT 251058

ZFPPDT

Zone Forecast Product for Northeast Oregon and South Central Washington

National Weather Service Pendleton OR

358 AM PDT Fri Mar 25 2022

WAZ026-252300-

Kittitas Valley-

Including the cities of Ellensburg and Thorp

358 AM PDT Fri Mar 25 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to lower 60s. Light

wind, becoming west 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s to lower 40s.

Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. Light

wind, becoming south 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

North wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the 60s. North wind 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the 40s. Highs

in the upper 50s to upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Partly cloudy. Lows

in the upper 30s to lower 40s. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Breezy. Partly cloudy. Lows in

the mid to upper 30s. Highs in the lower 50s to lower 60s.

$$

WAZ027-252300-

Yakima Valley-

Including the cities of Naches, Sunnyside, Toppenish, and Yakima

358 AM PDT Fri Mar 25 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the 60s. Light wind.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s to lower 40s.

West wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 60s. Light

wind, becoming south 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

North wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 70s.

North wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to

upper 40s. Highs in the lower 60s to lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

upper 30s to mid 40s. Highs in the upper 50s to upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to

upper 30s. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

$$

WAZ028-252300-

Lower Columbia Basin of Washington-

Including the cities of Connell, Prosser, and Tri-Cities

358 AM PDT Fri Mar 25 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. West wind

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. South

wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 60s. South

wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 70s.

Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s

to lower 50s. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Breezy. Partly cloudy. Lows in

the lower to mid 40s. Highs in the lower 60s to lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Breezy. Partly cloudy. Lows in

the mid 30s to lower 40s. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

$$

WAZ029-252300-

Foothills of the Blue Mountains of Washington-

Including the cities of Dayton, Waitsburg, and Walla Walla

358 AM PDT Fri Mar 25 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. Southwest

wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. South

wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

East wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 70s.

Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the upper 40s to lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the 60s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

lower to mid 40s. Highs in the 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Windy. Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

rain. Highs in the upper 50s to lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Windy. Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Breezy. Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.

$$

WAZ030-252300-

Northwest Blue Mountains-

Including the city of Ski Bluewood Resort

358 AM PDT Fri Mar 25 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s to lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 40s to upper 50s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

and thunderstorms. Lows in the 30s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper

40s to mid 50s. Lows in the lower 30s to lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Breezy. Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

rain and high mountain snow. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s

to mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 40s.

$$

WAZ520-252300-

East Slopes of the Washington Cascades-

Including the cities of Appleton, Cle Elum, and Cliffdell

358 AM PDT Fri Mar 25 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s to upper 50s,

except in the upper 50s to lower 60s valleys.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and high mountain

snow showers in the morning, then a chance of rain showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s to lower 60s, except in the

upper 50s to mid 60s valleys. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the lower 50s to lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain and high

mountain snow. Highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to

mid 30s. Highs in the upper 40s to upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of rain and

mountain snow. Highs in the lower 40s to lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

20s to lower 30s. Highs in the lower 40s to lower 50s.

$$

WAZ521-252300-

Simcoe Highlands-

Including the cities of Goldendale and Bickleton

358 AM PDT Fri Mar 25 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Gusts

up to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s to lower 40s.

Gusts up to 20 mph in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

mid 30s to lower 40s. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Breezy. Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

rain. Highs in the 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to

mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 50s.

$$

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather