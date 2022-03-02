WA Pendleton OR Zone Forecast for Tuesday, March 1, 2022 _____ 777 FPUS56 KPDT 021158 ZFPPDT Zone Forecast Product for Northeast Oregon and South Central Washington National Weather Service Pendleton OR 358 AM PST Wed Mar 2 2022 WAZ026-030000- Kittitas Valley- Including the cities of Ellensburg and Thorp 358 AM PST Wed Mar 2 2022 .TODAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in the upper 40s to lower 50s. Light wind, becoming south 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an inch. .TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph overnight. Rainfall amounts around a tenth of an inch. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s to lower 50s. Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s to lower 30s. Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s to lower 50s. North wind 5 to 10 mph with gusts to around 20 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s to mid 30s. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s to lower 50s. $$ WAZ027-030000- Yakima Valley- Including the cities of Naches, Sunnyside, Toppenish, and Yakima 358 AM PST Wed Mar 2 2022 .TODAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. Light wind, becoming southeast 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts around a tenth of an inch. .TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. South wind 5 to 10 mph in the evening, becoming light. Rainfall amounts around a tenth of an inch. .THURSDAY...Cloudy in the morning, becoming partly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. North wind 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. Highs in the 50s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. $$ WAZ028-030000- Lower Columbia Basin of Washington- Including the cities of Connell, Prosser, and Tri-Cities 358 AM PST Wed Mar 2 2022 .TODAY...Rain likely in the morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. South wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. Rainfall amounts between a tenth and a quarter of an inch possible. .TONIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. West wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. Rainfall amounts up to a half of an inch possible. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of rain in the morning. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph. Rainfall amounts less than a quarter of an inch. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. West wind 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. North wind 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. Highs in the 50s. $$ WAZ029-030000- Foothills of the Blue Mountains of Washington- Including the cities of Dayton, Waitsburg, and Walla Walla 358 AM PST Wed Mar 2 2022 .TODAY...Cloudy. Rain in the morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. South wind 5 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent. Rainfall amounts up to a half of an inch possible. .TONIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower 40s. East wind 5 to 10 mph shifting to the southwest overnight. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. Rainfall amounts up to a half of an inch possible. .THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs around 50. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph. Rainfall amounts up to a half of an inch possible. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Lows in the mid 30s. South wind 5 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s to lower 50s. Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s to mid 30s. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. .SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. .MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain or snow. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. Highs in the upper 40s to lower 50s. $$ WAZ030-030000- Northwest Blue Mountains- Including the city of Ski Bluewood Resort 358 AM PST Wed Mar 2 2022 .TODAY...Cloudy. Rain and high mountain snow in the morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. High mountain snow accumulation up to 1 inch. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Chance of precipitation 90 percent. .TONIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then rain and high mountain snow likely overnight. Little or no high mountain snow accumulation. Lows in the 30s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .THURSDAY...Cloudy. Rain and high mountain snow likely in the morning, then a chance of rain and high mountain snow in the afternoon. High mountain snow accumulation up to 1 inch. Snow level 4000 feet in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s to mid 40s. West wind 5 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain and mountain snow. Snow level 4000 feet. Lows in the upper 20s to lower 30s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow. Highs in the upper 30s to mid 40s. .FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s. Highs in the mid 30s to lower 40s. .SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 20s. Highs in the mid 30s to mid 40s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow. Highs in the upper 30s to mid 40s. $$ WAZ520-030000- East Slopes of the Washington Cascades- Including the cities of Appleton, Cle Elum, and Cliffdell 358 AM PST Wed Mar 2 2022 .TODAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and high mountain snow. Highs in the 40s. .TONIGHT...Cloudy. Rain and high mountain snow likely in the evening, then a chance of rain and high mountain snow overnight. High mountain snow accumulation up to 1 inch. Snow level 4000 feet overnight. Lows in the upper 20s to mid 30s. Gusts up to 20 mph overnight. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of rain and mountain snow in the morning. Snow level 3500 feet. Highs in the upper 30s to upper 40s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 20s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s to upper 40s. .FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s to lower 30s. Highs in the upper 30s to upper 40s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of mountain snow. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain or snow. Highs in the upper 30s to upper 40s. $$ WAZ521-030000- Simcoe Highlands- Including the cities of Goldendale and Bickleton 358 AM PST Wed Mar 2 2022 .TODAY...Cloudy. Rain and high mountain snow likely in the morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. No high mountain snow accumulation. Highs in the upper 40s to lower 50s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .TONIGHT...Cloudy. Rain likely in the evening, then a chance of rain overnight. Lows in the lower 30s to lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. Rainfall amounts around a tenth of an inch. .THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain in the morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s to lower 50s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s to lower 30s. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s to lower 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s to mid 30s. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain or snow. Highs in the upper 40s to lower 50s. $$ _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather