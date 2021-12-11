WA Pendleton OR Zone Forecast for Friday, December 10, 2021 _____ 166 FPUS56 KPDT 111159 ZFPPDT Zone Forecast Product for Northeast Oregon and South Central Washington National Weather Service Pendleton OR 358 AM PST Sat Dec 11 2021 WAZ026-120000- Kittitas Valley- Including the cities of Ellensburg and Thorp 358 AM PST Sat Dec 11 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s. Windy. Southwest wind 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 45 mph. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an inch. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain or snow. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of snow. Highs in the upper 30s to mid 40s. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s. South wind 5 to 10 mph with gusts to around 20 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain or snow. Snow level 1000 feet. Highs in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph with gusts to around 20 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow. Lows in the lower to mid 20s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 30s. Lows 18 to 25. .WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Highs in the upper 20s to lower 30s. Lows 18 to 23. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of snow. Highs in the lower to mid 30s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 18 to 20. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of snow. Highs in the upper 20s to lower 30s. $$ WAZ027-120000- Yakima Valley- Including the cities of Naches, Sunnyside, Toppenish, and Yakima 358 AM PST Sat Dec 11 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Windy. Southwest wind 20 to 30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph. Rainfall amounts less than a quarter of an inch. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then a chance of rain or snow overnight. Lows in the upper 20s to lower 30s. Breezy. Southwest wind 10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph decreasing to 25 mph overnight. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain or snow. Snow level 1500 feet. Highs in the 40s. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain or snow. Snow level 1500 feet. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s. South wind 5 to 10 mph with gusts to around 20 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain or snow. Snow level 1500 feet. Highs in the upper 30s to lower 40s. North wind 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow. Lows in the 20s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid to upper 30s. Lows in the 20s. .WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Highs in the lower to mid 30s. Lows in the lower to mid 20s. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of snow. Highs in the mid to upper 30s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 20s. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of snow. Highs in the lower to mid 30s. $$ WAZ028-120000- Lower Columbia Basin of Washington- Including the cities of Connell, Prosser, and Tri-Cities 358 AM PST Sat Dec 11 2021 ...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM PST THIS AFTERNOON... .TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. Very windy. South wind 25 to 40 mph with gusts to around 60 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. Windy. Southwest wind 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph decreasing to 25 mph overnight. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. Breezy. Southwest wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph with gusts to around 20 mph. .MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph with gusts to around 20 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Lows in the upper 20s to lower 30s. .TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s to lower 40s. Lows in the lower 20s to lower 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of snow. Highs in the mid to upper 30s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain or snow. Lows in the mid to upper 20s. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of snow. Highs in the mid to upper 30s. .THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 20s. Highs in the lower to mid 30s. $$ WAZ029-120000- Foothills of the Blue Mountains of Washington- Including the cities of Dayton, Waitsburg, and Walla Walla 358 AM PST Sat Dec 11 2021 ...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM PST THIS AFTERNOON... .TODAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in the 50s. Very windy. South wind 20 to 35 mph with gusts to around 55 mph. Rainfall amounts up to a half of an inch possible. .TONIGHT...Cloudy. Rain likely in the evening, then a chance of rain overnight. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. Windy. Southwest wind 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 35 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. Rainfall amounts up to a half of an inch possible. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then a chance of rain or snow in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. Windy. Southwest wind 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 35 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. Southeast wind 5 to 15 mph. .MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. Southeast wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain or snow. Highs in the upper 30s to lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 20s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain or snow. Highs in the mid to upper 30s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain or snow. Lows in the mid to upper 20s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow. Highs in the mid to upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 20s. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain or snow. Highs in the mid to upper 30s. $$ WAZ030-120000- Northwest Blue Mountains- Including the city of Ski Bluewood Resort 358 AM PST Sat Dec 11 2021 ...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM PST SUNDAY ABOVE 3500 FEET... .TODAY...Rain or snow. Snow accumulation up to 2 inches valleys and 4 to 8 inches in the mountains. Snow level 3500 feet. Highs in the mid to upper 30s, except in the 40s valleys. Windy. South wind 20 to 30 mph with gusts to around 55 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent. .TONIGHT...Rain and mountain snow in the evening, then rain and mountain snow likely overnight. Mountain snow accumulation of 3 to 7 inches. Snow level 4000 feet. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s. Windy. Southwest wind 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 35 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Snow likely in the morning, then a chance of snow in the afternoon. Snow accumulation up to 2 inches valleys and 1 to 2 inches in the mountains. Highs in the 30s. Breezy. Southwest wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s. South wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph. .MONDAY...Rain or snow likely. Snow level 3000 feet. Highs in the lower to mid 30s, except in the upper 30s to lower 40s valleys. South wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Rain or snow. Moderate snow accumulations possible. Lows in the mid to upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 90 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Highs in the mid 20s to lower 30s. .TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of snow. Lows 16 to 22. Highs in the lower 20s to lower 30s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Light snow accumulations. Lows 19 to 25. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Highs in the upper 20s to lower 30s. .THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of snow. Lows 19 to 23. Highs in the mid 20s to lower 30s. $$ WAZ520-120000- East Slopes of the Washington Cascades- Including the cities of Appleton, Cle Elum, and Cliffdell 358 AM PST Sat Dec 11 2021 ...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM PST SUNDAY ABOVE 2500 FEET... .TODAY...Rain and mountain snow. Mountain snow accumulation of 5 to 11 inches. Snow level 3500 feet. Highs in the lower 30s to lower 40s. Windy. Southwest wind 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 55 mph decreasing to 45 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent. .TONIGHT...Rain or snow in the evening, then snow overnight. Snow accumulation of 3 to 7 inches. Snow level 2000 feet. Lows in the lower to mid 20s. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent. .SUNDAY...Snow in the morning, then snow likely in the afternoon. Snow accumulation up to 2 inches valleys and 2 to 3 inches in the mountains. Highs in the upper 20s to upper 30s, except in the mid 30s to lower 40s valleys. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Light snow accumulations. Lows in the lower to mid 20s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .MONDAY...Snow likely. Light snow accumulations. Highs in the upper 20s to mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Lows 16 to 22. .TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of snow. Highs in the lower 20s to lower 30s, except in the 30s valleys. Lows 15 to 22. .WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Highs in the lower 20s to lower 30s. Lows 15 to 22. .THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow. Highs in the mid 20s to mid 30s. Lows 15 to 22. $$ WAZ521-120000- Simcoe Highlands- Including the cities of Goldendale and Bickleton 358 AM PST Sat Dec 11 2021 .TODAY...Rain and mountain snow in the morning, then rain in the afternoon. Mountain snow accumulation up to 2 inches. Highs in the 40s. Very windy. Southwest wind 20 to 35 mph with gusts to around 55 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent. .TONIGHT...Rain or snow likely. Snow accumulation up to 2 inches. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s. Windy. Southwest wind 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph decreasing to 30 mph overnight. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of rain or snow. Snow level 1500 feet. Highs in the mid 30s to mid 40s. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain or snow. Snow level 2000 feet. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s. .MONDAY...Rain or snow likely. Snow level 2000 feet. Highs in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow. Lows in the 20s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of snow. Highs in the 30s. Lows 19 to 27. .WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Highs in the upper 20s to mid 30s. Lows 19 to 26. .THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow. Highs in the upper 20s to mid 30s. Lows 18 to 26. $$ _____ Copyright 2021 AccuWeather