Zone Forecast Product for Northeast Oregon and South Central Washington

National Weather Service Pendleton OR

358 AM PST Wed Dec 1 2021

Kittitas Valley-

Including the cities of Ellensburg and Thorp

358 AM PST Wed Dec 1 2021

...Record High Temperatures Possible today...

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. Southwest

wind 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. West wind

5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s. West

wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s to lower

30s. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the 40s. North wind 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s to lower

30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain or

snow. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s

to lower 30s. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the lower to mid 40s.

Yakima Valley-

Including the cities of Naches, Sunnyside, Toppenish, and Yakima

358 AM PST Wed Dec 1 2021

...Record High Temperatures Possible today...

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 60s. Southwest

wind 5 to 10 mph with gusts to around 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. West

wind 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. West

wind 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. Light

wind.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the upper 40s to lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s

to lower 30s. Highs in the 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the upper 20s to lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the 40s.

Lower Columbia Basin of Washington-

Including the cities of Connell, Prosser, and Tri-Cities

358 AM PST Wed Dec 1 2021

...Record High Temperatures Possible today...

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 60s. Southwest

wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. Southwest

wind 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.

Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. North wind

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the

lower to mid 30s. Highs in the upper 40s to lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance

of rain. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. Lows in the lower to mid

30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 40s.

Foothills of the Blue Mountains of Washington-

Including the cities of Dayton, Waitsburg, and Walla Walla

358 AM PST Wed Dec 1 2021

...Record High Temperatures Possible today...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 60s. Breezy.

Southwest wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. South

wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Southwest wind

5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph with gusts to around 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph with gusts to around 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the 30s.

Highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

rain. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the 40s.

Northwest Blue Mountains-

Including the city of Ski Bluewood Resort

358 AM PST Wed Dec 1 2021

...Record High Temperatures Possible today...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 40s, except

in the upper 40s to lower 50s valleys. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph

with gusts to around 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

rain and high mountain snow. Highs in the 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s to

mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

and mountain snow. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Rain and high mountain snow likely. Light high mountain

snow accumulations. Highs in the mid 30s to mid 40s. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain,

mountain snow and freezing rain. Lows in the upper 20s to mid

30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of rain and

mountain snow. Highs in the lower 30s to lower 40s.

East Slopes of the Washington Cascades-

Including the cities of Appleton, Cle Elum, and Cliffdell

358 AM PST Wed Dec 1 2021

...Record High Temperatures Possible today...

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of rain in the

morning. Highs in the upper 40s to upper 50s, except in the upper

50s to lower 60s valleys. West wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to

around 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Lows

in the 30s. West wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s to upper 40s,

except in the mid 40s to lower 50s valleys. West wind 5 to 15 mph

with gusts to around 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s to lower

30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow.

Lows in the upper 20s to lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of rain and

mountain snow. Highs in the mid 30s to mid 40s, except in the 40s

valleys.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance

of mountain snow. Lows in the mid to upper 20s. Highs in the mid

30s to lower 40s, except in the 40s valleys.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain and mountain snow likely. Light mountain

snow accumulations. Lows in the upper 20s to mid 30s. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Rain and high mountain snow likely. Moderate high

mountain snow accumulations possible. Highs in the lower 30s to

lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain, mountain

snow and freezing rain. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s. Chance

of precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of rain and

mountain snow. Highs in the lower 30s to lower 40s.

Simcoe Highlands-

Including the cities of Goldendale and Bickleton

358 AM PST Wed Dec 1 2021

...Record High Temperatures Possible today...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, becoming mostly sunny.

Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph

with gusts to around 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. West

wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s. West

wind 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s to mid

30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s

to lower 30s. Highs in the 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the 40s. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and mountain

snow. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain and

mountain snow. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

