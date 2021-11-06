WA Pendleton OR Zone Forecast for Friday, November 5, 2021

Zone Forecast Product for Northeast Oregon and South Central Washington

National Weather Service Pendleton OR

358 AM PDT Sat Nov 6 2021

WAZ026-062300-

Kittitas Valley-

Including the cities of Ellensburg and Thorp

358 AM PDT Sat Nov 6 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered rain or snow showers in the

morning, then mostly sunny with isolated rain showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Light wind,

becoming south 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain showers in

the evening. Lows in the upper 20s to lower 30s. Breezy.

Southwest wind 10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph decreasing to

25 mph overnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny with a chance of snow showers in the morning,

then partly sunny with a chance of rain or snow showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Southwest wind 5 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the upper 20s to lower 30s. Southwest wind 5 to

10 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. Southeast

wind 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the 30s. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Rain or snow likely. Highs in the 40s. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance

of rain or snow. Lows in the upper 20s to mid 30s. Highs in the

40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a

50 percent chance of rain. Lows in the 30s. Highs in the 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the upper 40s to lower 50s.

WAZ027-062300-

Yakima Valley-

Including the cities of Naches, Sunnyside, Toppenish, and Yakima

358 AM PDT Sat Nov 6 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Scattered rain showers in the morning.

Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Breezy. South wind 10 to

20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of

an inch.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain showers in

the evening. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. Windy. Southwest wind

15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning, then partly sunny with a

20 percent chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 40s to lower 50s. South wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to

around 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the upper 20s to mid 30s. South wind 5 to 10 mph

with gusts to around 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s to lower 50s.

Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. Chance

of precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance

of rain. Highs in the upper 40s to lower 50s. Lows in the 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain or snow. Highs in

the mid 40s to lower 50s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a

50 percent chance of rain. Lows in the lower 30s to lower 40s.

Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the 50s.

WAZ028-062300-

Lower Columbia Basin of Washington-

Including the cities of Connell, Prosser, and Tri-Cities

358 AM PDT Sat Nov 6 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with isolated rain showers in the morning,

then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid

50s. South wind 5 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon.

Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. Breezy.

Southwest wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. South wind

5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

South wind 5 to 10 mph with gusts to around 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. Southeast

wind 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the upper 30s to lower 40s.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

rain. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of rain. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. Highs in

the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.VETERANS DAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a

50 percent chance of rain. Highs in the upper 40s to lower 50s.

Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the mid to upper 50s.

WAZ029-062300-

Foothills of the Blue Mountains of Washington-

Including the cities of Dayton, Waitsburg, and Walla Walla

358 AM PDT Sat Nov 6 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered rain showers. Highs in the

lower to mid 50s. South wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around

25 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. Rainfall amounts less

than a tenth of an inch.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest wind

5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s to lower 50s. Southwest

wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

South wind 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. Southeast

wind 5 to 10 mph with gusts to around 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. Chance

of precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Windy. Rain likely. Highs in the upper 40s to lower

50s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH VETERANS DAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with

a 50 percent chance of rain. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. Highs

in the upper 40s to lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

rain. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. Highs in the upper 40s to

upper 50s.

WAZ030-062300-

Northwest Blue Mountains-

Including the city of Ski Bluewood Resort

358 AM PDT Sat Nov 6 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Numerous rain and high mountain snow

showers in the morning, then widespread rain and high mountain

snow showers in the afternoon. High mountain snow accumulation up

to 2 inches. Snow level 5000 feet. Highs in the 40s. Southwest

wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph. Chance of

precipitation 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of rain and mountain snow

showers in the evening. Snow level 3500 feet. Lows in the mid 20s

to lower 30s. Windy. Southwest wind 15 to 25 mph. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

Breezy. Southwest wind 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s to lower

30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s to lower 40s,

except in the mid 40s to lower 50s valleys. South wind 5 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Windy. Rain and mountain snow likely. Lows in the

30s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Windy. Rain and high mountain snow. Light high

mountain snow accumulations. Highs in the mid to upper 30s,

except in the 40s valleys. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain and mountain snow likely. Lows in the lower

to mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH VETERANS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of rain or snow. Highs in the mid 30s to mid 40s. Lows in

the upper 20s to mid 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

rain. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Highs in the upper 30s to

mid 40s, except in the lower 40s to lower 50s valleys.

WAZ520-062300-

East Slopes of the Washington Cascades-

Including the cities of Appleton, Cle Elum, and Cliffdell

358 AM PDT Sat Nov 6 2021

.TODAY...Widespread rain or snow showers. Snow accumulation of

2 to 4 inches. Snow level 3500 feet. Highs in the lower 30s to

lower 40s, except in the 40s valleys. Breezy. Southwest wind

10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph in the afternoon. Chance

of precipitation near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain or snow showers in the

evening, then a chance of snow showers overnight. Snow level

3000 feet. Lows in the 20s. Windy. Southwest wind 15 to 25 mph

with gusts to around 35 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...A chance of snow showers in the morning, then rain or

snow showers in the afternoon. Snow accumulation of 2 to

4 inches. Snow level 2500 feet. Highs in the lower 30s to lower

40s, except in the lower to mid 40s valleys. Southwest wind 5 to

15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph. Chance of precipitation near

100 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain or

snow showers. Snow level 2500 feet. Lows in the 20s. Southwest

wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 30s to mid 40s, except in the 40s valleys.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain or

snow. Lows in the upper 20s to lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Rain or snow. Light snow accumulations. Highs in the

lower 30s to lower 40s, except in the upper 30s to mid 40s

valleys. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain or snow likely. Light snow accumulations.

Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent

chance of rain or snow. Highs in the lower 30s to lower 40s,

except in the lower to mid 40s valleys. Lows in the mid 20s to

lower 30s.

.VETERANS DAY...Rain and high mountain snow likely. Light high

mountain snow accumulations. Highs in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the 30s. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the upper 30s to upper 40s, except in the upper 40s to lower

50s valleys.

WAZ521-062300-

Simcoe Highlands-

Including the cities of Goldendale and Bickleton

358 AM PDT Sat Nov 6 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with numerous rain and mountain snow

showers in the morning, then partly sunny with scattered rain and

mountain snow showers in the afternoon. Mountain snow

accumulation up to 1 inch. Highs in the lower 40s to lower 50s.

Breezy. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph increasing to 10 to 20 mph

with gusts to around 35 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of rain or snow showers. Lows

in the upper 20s to lower 30s. Windy. Southwest wind 15 to 25 mph

with gusts to around 35 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain or snow showers. Snow

level 2500 feet. Highs in the 40s. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph

with gusts to around 30 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain or

snow showers. Lows in the upper 20s to lower 30s. Southwest wind

5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

and mountain snow. Lows in the 30s.

.TUESDAY...Breezy. Rain and mountain snow likely. Light mountain

snow accumulations. Highs in the upper 30s to upper 40s. Chance

of precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a

50 percent chance of rain and mountain snow. Lows in the 30s.

Highs in the upper 30s to upper 40s.

.VETERANS DAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a

50 percent chance of rain. Highs in the 40s. Lows in the lower

30s to lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

