Zone Forecast Product for Northeast Oregon and South Central Washington

National Weather Service Pendleton OR

358 AM PDT Sun Oct 17 2021

WAZ026-172300-

Kittitas Valley-

Including the cities of Ellensburg and Thorp

358 AM PDT Sun Oct 17 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the 60s. Light wind, becoming

south 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. Northwest

wind 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Windy.

Northwest wind 15 to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to lower 60s.

Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph with gusts to around 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s to lower

40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent

chance of rain. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. Highs in the

mid 50s to lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a

50 percent chance of rain. Lows in the upper 30s to upper 40s.

Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the lower to mid 50s.

WAZ027-172300-

Yakima Valley-

Including the cities of Naches, Sunnyside, Toppenish, and Yakima

358 AM PDT Sun Oct 17 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 60s. Light wind,

becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. Northwest

wind 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Highs in the

lower to mid 60s. West wind 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph with gusts to around 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to lower 60s.

Light wind.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s to lower

40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the upper 50s to lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent

chance of rain. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. Highs in the upper

50s to lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a

50 percent chance of rain. Lows in the upper 30s to upper 40s.

Highs in the upper 50s to lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the 50s.

WAZ028-172300-

Lower Columbia Basin of Washington-

Including the cities of Connell, Prosser, and Tri-Cities

358 AM PDT Sun Oct 17 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 70s. West

wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. West wind

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 60s. Southwest wind 5 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. Northeast wind

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower

to mid 40s. Highs in the 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of rain. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Highs in the

60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of rain. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. Highs in the mid

50s to mid 60s.

WAZ029-172300-

Foothills of the Blue Mountains of Washington-

Including the cities of Dayton, Waitsburg, and Walla Walla

358 AM PDT Sun Oct 17 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s. Southwest

wind 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. Light

wind, becoming south 5 to 10 mph overnight.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of rain in the

morning. Highs in the upper 50s to lower 60s. Breezy. Southwest

wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. South

wind 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 60s. East wind 5 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent

chance of rain. Highs in the mid to upper 60s. Lows in the lower

to mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance

of rain. Highs in the 60s. Lows in the 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the upper 50s to lower 60s.

WAZ030-172300-

Northwest Blue Mountains-

Including the city of Ski Bluewood Resort

358 AM PDT Sun Oct 17 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to lower 60s,

except in the mid 60s to lower 70s valleys. South wind 5 to

15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s to lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain. Highs in the upper 40s

to mid 50s. West wind 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to

25 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. Rainfall amounts less

than a tenth of an inch.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the upper 40s to lower 50s, except in the mid 50s to lower 60s

valleys.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

rain. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 50s, except

in the upper 50s to mid 60s valleys.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the 40s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance

of rain. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s, except in the mid 50s

to lower 60s valleys. Lows in the upper 30s to upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the 40s, except in the 50s valleys.

WAZ520-172300-

East Slopes of the Washington Cascades-

Including the cities of Appleton, Cle Elum, and Cliffdell

358 AM PDT Sun Oct 17 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the 50s, except in the upper 50s

to lower 60s valleys.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Lows

in the 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s, except

in the 50s valleys. West wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around

25 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s to upper 50s,

except in the mid 50s to lower 60s valleys.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower 40s to lower 50s,

except in the upper 40s to upper 50s valleys. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a

50 percent chance of rain. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

Highs in the lower 40s to lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower 40s to lower 50s,

except in the upper 40s to mid 50s valleys. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and

high mountain snow. Highs in the upper 30s to upper 40s, except

in the mid 40s to lower 50s valleys.

WAZ521-172300-

Simcoe Highlands-

Including the cities of Goldendale and Bickleton

358 AM PDT Sun Oct 17 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the 60s. Southwest wind 5 to

15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain overnight.

Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Gusts up to 20 mph overnight.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Highs in the

mid 50s to lower 60s. West wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around

30 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Highs in the lower 50s to lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of rain. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. Highs in the

lower 50s to lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the upper 30s to upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the 50s. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of rain. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s. Highs in the

upper 40s to upper 50s.

