WA Pendleton OR Zone Forecast for Tuesday, October 5, 2021

Zone Forecast Product for Northeast Oregon and South Central Washington

National Weather Service Pendleton OR

1148 PM PDT Tue Oct 5 2021

Kittitas Valley-

Including the cities of Ellensburg and Thorp

1148 PM PDT Tue Oct 5 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s to lower 40s.

Windy. Northwest wind 15 to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to lower 60s. West

wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 30s. Northwest wind

5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Patchy frost. Highs in the upper 50s to lower

60s. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 30s. West wind 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to

lower 60s. Lows in the lower 30s to lower 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of

rain. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Lows in the mid 30s to

mid 40s.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs in

the lower to mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to

mid 30s. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

Yakima Valley-

Including the cities of Naches, Sunnyside, Toppenish, and Yakima

1148 PM PDT Tue Oct 5 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s to lower 40s.

West wind 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. West wind 5 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost overnight. Lows

in the lower to mid 30s. West wind 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Widespread frost. Highs around 60. Northwest

wind 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 30s. West wind 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s

to lower 60s. Lows in the lower 30s to lower 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in

the upper 50s to lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND COLUMBUS DAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent

chance of rain. Lows in the 30s. Highs in the lower 50s to lower

60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to

mid 30s. Highs in the 50s.

Lower Columbia Basin of Washington-

Including the cities of Connell, Prosser, and Tri-Cities

1148 PM PDT Tue Oct 5 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower to mid 60s. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to

around 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Patchy frost. Highs in the lower 60s. West

wind 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

Light wind.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s

to mid 60s. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs in

the lower to mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND COLUMBUS DAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent

chance of rain. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Highs in the

mid 50s to mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to

mid 30s. Highs in the 50s.

Foothills of the Blue Mountains of Washington-

Including the cities of Dayton, Waitsburg, and Walla Walla

1148 PM PDT Tue Oct 5 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

rain. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain in

the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 50s to lower 60s. Breezy. Southwest wind 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. South

wind 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to lower 60s. Southwest

wind 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

Light wind.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 50s

to mid 60s. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a

50 percent chance of rain. Highs in the upper 50s to lower 60s.

Lows in the upper 30s to upper 40s.

.COLUMBUS DAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of rain. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. Lows in the lower

30s to lower 40s.

Northwest Blue Mountains-

Including the city of Ski Bluewood Resort

1148 PM PDT Tue Oct 5 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

rain. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Rainfall amounts less

than a tenth of an inch.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and high mountain

snow. Highs in the 40s, except in the lower to mid 50s valleys.

Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph in the morning, becoming light. Chance

of precipitation 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Widespread frost overnight. Lows

in the lower to mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Areas of frost. Highs in the upper 40s to mid

50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost. Lows in the mid

to upper 30s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s to

mid 50s. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the 40s, except in the lower to mid 50s valleys.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent

chance of rain and high mountain snow. Lows in the 30s. Highs in

the mid 30s to mid 40s, except in the mid 40s to mid 50s valleys.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

and mountain snow. Lows in the upper 20s to lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of snow. Highs

in the upper 30s to lower 40s, except in the 40s valleys.

East Slopes of the Washington Cascades-

Including the cities of Appleton, Cle Elum, and Cliffdell

1148 PM PDT Tue Oct 5 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s to mid 30s. West

wind 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Areas of frost in the morning. A

chance of rain and mountain snow. Snow level 4000 feet in the

morning. Highs in the lower 40s to lower 50s, except in the 50s

valleys. West wind 5 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Widespread frost. Lows in the

upper 20s to lower 30s. West wind 5 to 15 mph in the evening,

becoming light.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Widespread frost. Highs in the upper 40s to

upper 50s, except in the mid 50s to lower 60s valleys.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Widespread frost. Lows in the

upper 20s to mid 30s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s to

mid 50s, except in the 50s valleys. Lows in the upper 20s to

upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the lower 40s to lower 50s, except in the 50s valleys.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 30s to upper 40s,

except in the upper 40s to mid 50s valleys. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent

chance of rain and mountain snow. Lows in the upper 20s to mid

30s. Highs in the upper 30s to upper 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

mountain snow. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s to upper 40s,

except in the mid 40s to mid 50s valleys.

Simcoe Highlands-

Including the cities of Goldendale and Bickleton

1148 PM PDT Tue Oct 5 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s to lower 40s.

West wind 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

Breezy. West wind 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost overnight. Lows

in the lower to mid 30s. West wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to

around 25 mph in the evening, becoming light.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Patchy frost. Highs in the mid 50s to lower

60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 30s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s

to lower 60s. Lows in the lower 30s to lower 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the upper 30s to upper 40s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance

of rain. Highs in the 50s. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain and

mountain snow. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s

to mid 30s. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

