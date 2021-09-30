WA Pendleton OR Zone Forecast for Wednesday, September 29, 2021

Zone Forecast Product for Northeast Oregon and South Central Washington

National Weather Service Pendleton OR

358 AM PDT Thu Sep 30 2021

WAZ026-302300-

Kittitas Valley-

Including the cities of Ellensburg and Thorp

358 AM PDT Thu Sep 30 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs in

the upper 60s to mid 70s. Light wind, becoming southwest 5 to

15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain in the

evening, then mostly clear overnight. Lows in the upper 30s to

mid 40s. Breezy. Northwest wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around

30 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s. North wind 5 to 10 mph. Gusts

up to 20 mph in the morning.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 70s.

South wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

lower 40s to lower 50s. Highs in the lower 60s to lower 70s.

WAZ027-302300-

Yakima Valley-

Including the cities of Naches, Sunnyside, Toppenish, and Yakima

358 AM PDT Thu Sep 30 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to

mid 70s. Light wind, becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph with gusts to

around 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in the

evening. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. Northwest wind 5 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the evening.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 60s. North wind 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

Light wind.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 70s.

Light wind.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

lower 40s to lower 50s. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

WAZ028-302300-

Lower Columbia Basin of Washington-

Including the cities of Connell, Prosser, and Tri-Cities

358 AM PDT Thu Sep 30 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the

mid to upper 70s. South wind 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows in the mid to

upper 40s. West wind 5 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the

evening. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. Rainfall amounts

less than a tenth of an inch.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid to upper 60s. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. North

wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 70s.

North wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

mid 40s to lower 50s. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

WAZ029-302300-

Foothills of the Blue Mountains of Washington-

Including the cities of Dayton, Waitsburg, and Walla Walla

358 AM PDT Thu Sep 30 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, becoming sunny. Highs in

the mid to upper 70s. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows in the upper 40s

to lower 50s. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation

40 percent. Rainfall amounts around a tenth of an inch.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain in the

morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper

60s. West wind 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. East

wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 70s.

Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph with gusts to around 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in

the mid 40s to lower 50s. Highs in the upper 60s to upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

WAZ030-302300-

Northwest Blue Mountains-

Including the city of Ski Bluewood Resort

358 AM PDT Thu Sep 30 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows in the 40s.

Chance of precipitation 40 percent. Rainfall amounts less than a

tenth of an inch.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain in the

morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

50s to lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in

the mid 40s to lower 50s. Highs in the lower 60s to lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

WAZ520-302300-

East Slopes of the Washington Cascades-

Including the cities of Appleton, Cle Elum, and Cliffdell

358 AM PDT Thu Sep 30 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in

the lower 50s to lower 60s, except in the 60s valleys. Rainfall

amounts less than a tenth of an inch.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain in the

evening, then partly cloudy overnight. Lows in the 30s. West wind

5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph in the evening, becoming

light.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Patchy frost in the morning. Highs in the lower

50s to lower 60s, except in the lower to mid 60s valleys.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s,

except in the mid 60s to lower 70s valleys.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

upper 30s to upper 40s. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s, except

in the lower 60s to lower 70s valleys.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of rain showers. Highs in the lower 50s to lower 60s,

except in the 60s valleys. Lows in the upper 30s to upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s, except in the lower 50s

to lower 60s valleys.

WAZ521-302300-

Simcoe Highlands-

Including the cities of Goldendale and Bickleton

358 AM PDT Thu Sep 30 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Southwest wind 5 to

15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph in the afternoon. Rainfall

amounts less than a tenth of an inch.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in the

evening. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s. West wind 5 to 15 mph

with gusts to around 30 mph in the evening, becoming light.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

lower 40s to lower 50s. Highs in the lower 60s to lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the lower 40s to lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

