Zone Forecast Product for Northeast Oregon and South Central Washington

National Weather Service Pendleton OR

358 AM PDT Wed Mar 24 2021

WAZ026-242300-

Kittitas Valley-

Including the cities of Ellensburg and Thorp

358 AM PDT Wed Mar 24 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs in

the lower to mid 50s. Breezy. West wind 10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to

30 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. Windy.

Northwest wind 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s to lower 60s.

Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Northwest

wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s

to mid 60s. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Windy. Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

rain. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Windy. Sunny with a 20 percent chance of snow. Highs in

the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s

to lower 30s. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

WAZ027-242300-

Yakima Valley-

Including the cities of Naches, Sunnyside, Toppenish, and Yakima

358 AM PDT Wed Mar 24 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. Breezy. West wind 10 to

20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. Breezy.

West wind 10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph decreasing to 20 mph

overnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

West wind 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to lower 60s. West wind

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s

to lower 40s. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Windy. Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

rain. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Windy. Sunny with a 20 percent chance of snow. Highs in

the 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s

to lower 30s. Highs in the 50s.

WAZ028-242300-

Lower Columbia Basin of Washington-

Including the cities of Connell, Prosser, and Tri-Cities

358 AM PDT Wed Mar 24 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy. A 50 percent chance of rain in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid to upper 50s. Windy. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph

with gusts to around 25 mph increasing to 15 to 25 mph with gusts

to around 35 mph in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts less than a

tenth of an inch.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Lows

in the mid to upper 30s. Windy. Southwest wind 15 to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. West

wind 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

West wind 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest wind 5 to

15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to

upper 30s. Highs in the upper 50s to upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

40s. Highs in the lower 60s to lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Windy. Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper

30s.

.MONDAY...Windy. Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

WAZ029-242300-

Foothills of the Blue Mountains of Washington-

Including the cities of Dayton, Waitsburg, and Walla Walla

358 AM PDT Wed Mar 24 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy. A 50 percent chance of rain in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower to mid 50s. Windy. Southwest wind 20 to

30 mph. Rainfall amounts less than a quarter of an inch.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Lows in the

mid to upper 30s. Windy. Southwest wind 15 to 25 mph. Rainfall

amounts less than a quarter of an inch.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain or snow in the morning,

then partly sunny with a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs

in the lower to mid 50s. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to

around 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Breezy.

Southwest wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to

upper 30s. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Breezy. Partly cloudy. Lows in the

lower 40s. Highs in the 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Windy. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

rain. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Windy. Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain or

snow. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Breezy. Mostly clear. Lows in the

lower 30s. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

WAZ030-242300-

Northwest Blue Mountains-

Including the city of Ski Bluewood Resort

358 AM PDT Wed Mar 24 2021

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO

5 PM PDT THURSDAY ABOVE 4000 FEET...

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow in the morning, then rain or

snow in the afternoon. Snow accumulation up to 2 inches. Snow

level 4000 feet in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s to lower

40s. Windy. Southwest wind 15 to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation

90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain and mountain snow in the evening, then rain and

mountain snow likely overnight. Mountain snow accumulation up to

2 inches valleys and 3 to 6 inches in the mountains. Snow level

4000 feet, lowering to 3000 feet overnight. Lows in the mid 20s

to lower 30s. Breezy. Southwest wind 10 to 20 mph. Chance of

precipitation 90 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Snow likely in the morning, then a chance of

rain or snow in the afternoon. Snow accumulation up to 1 inch

valleys and 1 to 2 inches in the mountains. Snow level 3000 feet.

Highs in the upper 30s to lower 40s. West wind 5 to 15 mph.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s to lower

30s. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s to lower 50s. Southwest

wind 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s

to mid 30s. Highs in the lower 40s to lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Breezy. Mostly sunny. Highs in the 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Windy. Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

rain and high mountain snow. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Windy. Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of snow.

Highs in the upper 30s to lower 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of

snow. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s. Highs in the upper 30s to

mid 40s.

WAZ520-242300-

East Slopes of the Washington Cascades-

Including the cities of Appleton, Cle Elum, and Cliffdell

358 AM PDT Wed Mar 24 2021

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM PDT THURSDAY

ABOVE 3500 FEET...

.TODAY...A chance of rain or snow in the morning, then rain or

snow in the afternoon. Snow accumulation of 2 to 4 inches. Snow

level 3500 feet. Highs in the mid 30s to mid 40s. Breezy. West

wind 5 to 15 mph increasing to 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

Gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain or snow in the

evening, then a chance of snow overnight. Snow level 3000 feet.

Lows in the lower 20s to lower 30s. West wind 5 to 15 mph. Gusts

up to 30 mph in the evening. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of snow in the

morning. Highs in the upper 30s to upper 40s, except in the upper

40s to lower 50s valleys. Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s to lower

30s. Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s to lower 50s, except in

the lower to mid 50s valleys. Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s

to lower 30s. Highs in the lower 40s to lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain and high mountain

snow. Highs in the lower 40s to lower 50s, except in the 50s

valleys. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Windy. Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

rain or snow. Lows in the lower 20s to lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Windy. Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of snow.

Highs in the mid 30s to mid 40s, except in the lower 40s to lower

50s valleys.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of

snow. Lows in the 20s. Highs in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

WAZ521-242300-

Simcoe Highlands-

Including the cities of Goldendale and Bickleton

358 AM PDT Wed Mar 24 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of mountain snow in the morning,

then a chance of rain and mountain snow in the afternoon. Highs

in the lower 40s to lower 50s. Windy. West wind 15 to 25 mph.

Gusts up to 25 mph increasing to 40 mph in the afternoon. Chance

of precipitation 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of rain and

mountain snow in the evening. Lows in the upper 20s to mid 30s.

Windy. West wind 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph decreasing to

25 mph overnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s. West

wind 5 to 15 mph in the morning, becoming light.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s to lower

30s. West wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower

30s to lower 40s. Highs in the lower 50s to lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Windy. Partly cloudy with a chance of rain and

mountain snow. Lows in the upper 20s to mid 30s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Windy. Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of snow.

Highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s

to lower 30s. Highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

