WA Pendleton OR Zone Forecast for Wednesday, March 3, 2021

_____

455 FPUS56 KPDT 041158

ZFPPDT

Zone Forecast Product for Northeast Oregon and South Central Washington

National Weather Service Pendleton OR

358 AM PST Thu Mar 4 2021

WAZ026-050000-

Kittitas Valley-

Including the cities of Ellensburg and Thorp

358 AM PST Thu Mar 4 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 50s. Southeast wind 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. Northeast

wind 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the 50s. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the 30s. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s. West

wind 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the

lower to mid 30s. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

$$

WAZ027-050000-

Yakima Valley-

Including the cities of Naches, Sunnyside, Toppenish, and Yakima

358 AM PST Thu Mar 4 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to lower 60s. Northwest

wind 5 to 10 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. South

wind 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s to lower 60s. South wind 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the 30s. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. West

wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

lower to mid 30s. Highs in the upper 40s to lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain or snow.

Highs in the upper 40s to lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the

lower to mid 30s. Highs in the upper 40s to lower 50s.

$$

WAZ028-050000-

Lower Columbia Basin of Washington-

Including the cities of Connell, Prosser, and Tri-Cities

358 AM PST Thu Mar 4 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. Light wind,

becoming east 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

Southeast wind 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 60s. South wind 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s to lower

40s. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the

30s. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the lower to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower

to mid 30s. Highs in the upper 40s to lower 50s.

$$

WAZ029-050000-

Foothills of the Blue Mountains of Washington-

Including the cities of Dayton, Waitsburg, and Walla Walla

358 AM PST Thu Mar 4 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. South wind 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. Southeast

wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 60s. Breezy. South wind

10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

South wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the upper 40s to lower 50s. Breezy. Southwest wind 10 to

20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to

mid 30s. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance

of rain. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. Highs in the mid 40s to

lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent

chance of rain or snow. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. Highs in

the upper 40s to lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain or

snow. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

$$

WAZ030-050000-

Northwest Blue Mountains-

Including the city of Ski Bluewood Resort

358 AM PST Thu Mar 4 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s. South wind

5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s to lower 40s.

Windy. South wind 15 to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 50s. Windy. South wind 15 to

25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s to lower

30s. South wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow. Snow

level 3000 feet. Highs in the mid 30s to lower 40s. West wind

5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s

to lower 30s. Highs in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

and mountain snow. Lows in the upper 20s to lower 30s.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance

of snow. Highs in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Lows in the mid 20s

to lower 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance

of snow. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s. Highs in the mid 30s

to lower 40s.

$$

WAZ520-050000-

East Slopes of the Washington Cascades-

Including the cities of Appleton, Cle Elum, and Cliffdell

358 AM PST Thu Mar 4 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s to lower 50s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and

high mountain snow. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and mountain snow in

the morning, then rain and mountain snow likely in the afternoon.

Mountain snow accumulation up to 1 inch. Snow level 4500 feet.

Highs in the upper 30s to upper 40s, except in the upper 40s to

lower 50s valleys. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

and mountain snow. Snow level 4000 feet. Lows in the mid 20s to

lower 30s. West wind 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of snow. Highs

in the mid 30s to mid 40s, except in the 40s valleys. West wind

5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s to lower

30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of snow. Highs in

the lower 30s to lower 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of snow. Lows in the 20s. Highs in the lower

30s to lower 40s, except in the 40s valleys.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of snow. Highs

in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance

of snow. Lows in the 20s. Highs in the lower 30s to lower 40s.

$$

WAZ521-050000-

Simcoe Highlands-

Including the cities of Goldendale and Bickleton

358 AM PST Thu Mar 4 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 50s.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. South

wind 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain. Highs in the lower 50s

to lower 60s. South wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent. Rainfall amounts less than a

tenth of an inch.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the upper 20s to mid 30s. West wind 5 to 15 mph with

gusts to around 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. West

wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s to lower

30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of snow. Highs in

the lower 40s to lower 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s to mid 30s.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance

of rain or snow. Highs in the lower 40s to lower 50s. Lows in the

upper 20s to mid 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s to lower

30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of snow. Highs

in the 40s.

$$

_____

