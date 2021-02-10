WA Pendleton OR Zone Forecast

WA Pendleton OR Zone Forecast for Tuesday, February 9, 2021

Zone Forecast Product for Northeast Oregon and South Central Washington

National Weather Service Pendleton OR

358 AM PST Wed Feb 10 2021

Kittitas Valley-

Including the cities of Ellensburg and Thorp

358 AM PST Wed Feb 10 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 30s. Light wind,

becoming east 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 16 to 18. Northeast wind 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow. Highs

in the mid 20s. Northeast wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around

25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow.

Lows 11 to 13. Northeast wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around

25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of snow. Patchy

blowing snow. Highs in the lower 20s. Northeast wind 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a

50 percent chance of snow. Lows 13 to 15. Highs in the lower to

mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow. Highs

in the mid to upper 20s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Moderate snow accumulations

possible. Lows 17 to 19. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of

snow. Highs in the lower to mid 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of

snow. Lows in the lower to mid 20s. Highs in the upper 30s to

lower 40s.

Yakima Valley-

Including the cities of Naches, Sunnyside, Toppenish, and Yakima

358 AM PST Wed Feb 10 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Light wind, becoming

northeast 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 17 to 20. Northeast wind 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow. Highs in the mid to

upper 20s. Breezy. Northeast wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts to

around 30 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow.

Patchy blowing snow. Lows 13 to 16. Northeast wind 5 to 15 mph

with gusts to around 25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow. Patchy

blowing snow. Highs in the lower to mid 20s. Northeast wind 5 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of snow. Lows 15 to 17. Highs in the lower to mid 20s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of snow. Lows 14 to 16. Highs in the mid to upper 20s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Moderate snow accumulations

possible. Lows 18 to 20. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of

snow. Highs in the lower to mid 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of

snow. Lows in the mid to upper 20s. Highs in the lower 40s.

Lower Columbia Basin of Washington-

Including the cities of Connell, Prosser, and Tri-Cities

358 AM PST Wed Feb 10 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 30s. Light wind,

becoming north 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 18 to 21. North wind 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow. Highs

in the upper 20s to lower 30s. Breezy. North wind 10 to 20 mph

with gusts to around 30 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Patchy

blowing snow. Lows 14 to 16. Breezy. North wind 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow. Patchy

blowing snow. Highs in the mid 20s. North wind 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a

50 percent chance of snow. Lows 14 to 16. Highs in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow. Highs

in the mid to upper 20s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Moderate snow accumulations

possible. Lows 18 to 20. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and

freezing rain. Highs in the lower to mid 30s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow.

Lows in the mid to upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s to lower 40s.

Foothills of the Blue Mountains of Washington-

Including the cities of Dayton, Waitsburg, and Walla Walla

358 AM PST Wed Feb 10 2021

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON THURSDAY TO 10 PM

PST FRIDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 30s. Light wind,

becoming west 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 18 to 21. Northwest wind 5 to

10 mph in the evening, becoming light.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow. Highs

in the upper 20s. Northeast wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around

25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow.

Patchy blowing snow. Lows 13 to 15. North wind 5 to 15 mph with

gusts to around 25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Highs

in the lower 20s. North wind 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a

50 percent chance of snow. Lows 12 to 15. Highs in the lower to

mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow. Highs

in the 20s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Breezy. Snow likely.

Moderate snow accumulations possible. Lows 18 to 22. Highs in the

lower to mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

snow. Lows in the mid to upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Breezy. Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of snow.

Highs in the mid to upper 30s.

Northwest Blue Mountains-

Including the city of Ski Bluewood Resort

358 AM PST Wed Feb 10 2021

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM NOON THURSDAY TO 10 PM PST

FRIDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 20s. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 9 to 15. West wind 5 to 10 mph in

the evening, becoming light.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of snow. Highs

in the lower to mid 20s. Light wind, becoming north 5 to 10 mph

in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Heavy snow accumulations possible.

Lows 5 to 9. North wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Highs

12 to 16. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph. Wind chill readings 8 below

to 2 above zero.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow.

Lows 6 to 10. Wind chill readings 7 below to 8 above zero.

.SATURDAY...Snow likely. Moderate snow accumulations possible.

Highs 18 to 20. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow.

Lows 9 to 11.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of

snow. Highs in the lower 20s. Lows 10 to 20.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Breezy, snow. Heavy snow accumulations

possible. Highs in the upper 20s to lower 30s. Chance of

precipitation 80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Snow likely. Moderate snow accumulations

possible. Lows in the lower to mid 20s. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

snow. Highs in the upper 20s to lower 30s.

East Slopes of the Washington Cascades-

Including the cities of Appleton, Cle Elum, and Cliffdell

358 AM PST Wed Feb 10 2021

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM NOON THURSDAY TO 10 PM PST

FRIDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 30s to lower 40s. Light wind.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 13 to 20. Light wind, becoming

east 5 to 10 mph overnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the morning, then

snow likely in the afternoon. Snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches.

Highs in the 20s. East wind 5 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Moderate snow accumulations

possible. Lows 7 to 12. Northeast wind 5 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Patchy

blowing snow. Highs 18 to 20. East wind 5 to 15 mph. Wind chill

readings 6 below to 4 above zero.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a

50 percent chance of snow. Lows 9 to 14. Highs 18 to 20.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow. Highs

in the lower to mid 20s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy with a

50 percent chance of snow. Lows 17 to 21. Highs in the lower to

mid 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of

snow. Lows in the mid to upper 20s. Highs in the mid to upper

30s.

Simcoe Highlands-

Including the cities of Goldendale and Bickleton

358 AM PST Wed Feb 10 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 30s. Light wind.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 16 to 22. Northeast wind 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Highs

in the mid to upper 20s. Breezy. Northeast wind 10 to 20 mph.

Gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow.

Patchy blowing snow. Lows 9 to 14. Breezy. Northeast wind 10 to

20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Patchy

blowing snow. Highs 18 to 21. Northeast wind 5 to 15 mph. Wind

chill readings 8 below to 2 above zero.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow.

Lows 12 to 14.

.SATURDAY...Snow likely. Moderate snow accumulations possible.

Highs 18 to 20. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of snow. Lows 13 to 15. Highs in the lower to mid 20s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy

with a 50 percent chance of snow. Lows 19 to 21. Highs in the

lower to mid 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

snow. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Windy. Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of snow.

Highs in the upper 30s to lower 40s.

