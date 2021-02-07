WA Pendleton OR Zone Forecast

WA Pendleton OR Zone Forecast for Saturday, February 6, 2021

_____

909 FPUS56 KPDT 071158

ZFPPDT

Zone Forecast Product for Northeast Oregon and South Central Washington

National Weather Service Pendleton OR

358 AM PST Sun Feb 7 2021

WAZ026-080000-

Kittitas Valley-

Including the cities of Ellensburg and Thorp

358 AM PST Sun Feb 7 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. Windy. Northwest

wind 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 20s. Northwest

wind 5 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the evening.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 30s to lower 40s. Northwest

wind 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. Northwest

wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 30s. Northwest

wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower

20s. Highs in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 10 to 14.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of snow. Highs 19 to 23. Lows 6 to 14.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow. Highs

in the mid to upper 20s.

$$

WAZ027-080000-

Yakima Valley-

Including the cities of Naches, Sunnyside, Toppenish, and Yakima

358 AM PST Sun Feb 7 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. West wind 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 20s. West wind

5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. North wind 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 20s.

Light wind.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s to lower 40s.

Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

to mid 20s. Highs in the lower to mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 14 to 16.

.THURSDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of snow. Highs in the 20s. Lows 9 to 16.

$$

WAZ028-080000-

Lower Columbia Basin of Washington-

Including the cities of Connell, Prosser, and Tri-Cities

358 AM PST Sun Feb 7 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Breezy. West wind 10 to

20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s to lower 30s.

West wind 5 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the evening.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. West wind

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. Northwest

wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Southwest wind

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

20s. Highs in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 15 to 17.

.THURSDAY...Windy. Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of snow.

Highs in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Windy. Partly cloudy. Lows 10 to 12. Wind chill

readings 5 below to 10 above zero.

.FRIDAY...Breezy. Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance

of snow. Lows 13 to 15. Highs in the upper 20s to lower 30s.

$$

WAZ029-080000-

Foothills of the Blue Mountains of Washington-

Including the cities of Dayton, Waitsburg, and Walla Walla

358 AM PST Sun Feb 7 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Isolated snow showers in the morning, then

scattered rain or snow showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

to upper 40s. Windy. Southwest wind 15 to 25 mph. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain or snow showers in the

evening, then a chance of snow showers overnight. Lows in the

upper 20s to lower 30s. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of snow showers in

the morning. Highs in the lower 40s. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. South wind

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 30s. South

wind 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

to mid 20s. Highs in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 12 to 14.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of snow. Highs in the lower to mid 20s. Lows

8 to 14.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of snow. Highs

in the upper 20s.

$$

WAZ030-080000-

Northwest Blue Mountains-

Including the city of Ski Bluewood Resort

358 AM PST Sun Feb 7 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered snow showers. Highs in the

lower to mid 30s. Windy. West wind 15 to 25 mph with gusts to

around 35 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 17 to 23. Breezy. West wind 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of snow showers. Highs in the

upper 20s to lower 30s. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 14 to 20. Southwest wind 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 20s to lower 30s.

Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 13 to 19.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent

chance of snow. Highs in the lower to mid 20s. Lows 7 to 17.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of snow. Highs

12 to 16. Wind chill readings 11 below to 4 above zero.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow.

Lows 1 to 5. Wind chill readings 13 below to 2 above zero.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of snow. Highs

13 to 17. Wind chill readings 11 below to 4 above zero.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance

of snow. Lows 5 to 9. Highs 19 to 23.

$$

WAZ520-080000-

East Slopes of the Washington Cascades-

Including the cities of Appleton, Cle Elum, and Cliffdell

358 AM PST Sun Feb 7 2021

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM PST THIS

AFTERNOON FOR WESTERN KITTITAS COUNTY...

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Scattered snow showers in the morning,

then isolated snow showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

30s to mid 40s. Windy. West wind 15 to 25 mph with gusts to

around 35 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the 20s. Breezy. West wind 10 to 20 mph. Gusts

up to 30 mph in the evening.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s to lower 40s. West

wind 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 15 to 23. Northwest wind 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s to lower 40s.

West wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 18 to 24.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent

chance of snow. Highs in the upper 20s to lower 30s. Lows 12 to

22.

.THURSDAY...Breezy. Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

snow. Highs 16 to 22. Wind chill readings 5 below to 10 above

zero.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a

40 percent chance of snow. Lows 4 to 13. Highs 19 to 26.

$$

WAZ521-080000-

Simcoe Highlands-

Including the cities of Goldendale and Bickleton

358 AM PST Sun Feb 7 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. Windy. West wind

15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 20s. Windy.

West wind 15 to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. West wind

5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 20s.

Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph with gusts to around 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 40. West wind 5 to 10 mph

with gusts to around 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

to mid 20s. Highs in the lower to mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

snow. Lows 12 to 16.

.THURSDAY...Windy. Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of snow.

Highs 19 to 23. Wind chill readings 6 below to 9 above zero.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Windy. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance

of snow. Lows 6 to 10. Wind chill readings 10 below to 5 above

zero.

.FRIDAY...Breezy. Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of snow.

Highs 19 to 21. Wind chill readings 9 below to 6 above zero.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance

of snow. Lows 10 to 12. Highs in the lower to mid 20s.

$$

_____

Copyright 2021 AccuWeather