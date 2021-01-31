WA Pendleton OR Zone Forecast
WA Pendleton OR Zone Forecast for Saturday, January 30, 2021
_____
267 FPUS56 KPDT 310816
ZFPPDT
Zone Forecast Product for Northeast Oregon and South Central Washington
National Weather Service Pendleton OR
1216 AM PST Sun Jan 31 2021
WAZ026-010830-
Kittitas Valley-
Including the cities of Ellensburg and Thorp
1216 AM PST Sun Jan 31 2021
.REST OF TONIGHT...Patchy fog overnight. Mostly cloudy with rain
or snow likely. No snow accumulation. Highs in the lower to mid
40s. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in the
40s. South wind 5 to 10 mph. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth
of an inch.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.
Lows in the lower to mid 30s. South wind 5 to 10 mph. Rainfall
amounts less than a tenth of an inch.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain or snow.
Highs in the 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow.
Lows in the upper 20s to lower 30s.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 40s.
Lows in the upper 20s to lower 30s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain or
snow. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance
of rain. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.
.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s
to upper 40s. Lows in the mid 20s to mid 30s.
$$
WAZ027-010830-
Yakima Valley-
Including the cities of Naches, Sunnyside, Toppenish, and Yakima
1216 AM PST Sun Jan 31 2021
.REST OF TONIGHT...Patchy fog overnight. Mostly cloudy with rain
likely. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. Lows in the 30s. Southeast
wind 5 to 10 mph with gusts to around 20 mph. Chance of
precipitation 70 percent. Rainfall amounts up to a half of an
inch possible.
.MONDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a
50 percent chance of rain. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s.
Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of
an inch.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows in the
lower to mid 30s. South wind 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph
overnight. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. Rainfall amounts
less than a tenth of an inch.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs
in the mid 40s to lower 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow.
Lows in the upper 20s to lower 30s.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid
to upper 40s. Lows in the upper 20s to lower 30s.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance
of rain. Highs in the upper 40s to lower 50s. Lows in the lower
to mid 30s.
.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 40s. Lows
in the upper 20s to mid 30s.
$$
WAZ028-010830-
Lower Columbia Basin of Washington-
Including the cities of Connell, Prosser, and Tri-Cities
1216 AM PST Sun Jan 31 2021
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
rain. Highs in the upper 40s to lower 50s. Lows in the mid 30s to
lower 40s. Southeast wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around
30 mph. Rainfall amounts less than a quarter of an inch.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs
in the lower to mid 50s. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to
20 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.
Lows in the upper 30s to lower 40s. Southeast wind 5 to 15 mph
with gusts to around 25 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs
in the upper 40s to lower 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Breezy. Partly cloudy. Lows in
the lower to mid 30s. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.
Lows in the lower to mid 30s.
.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 40s. Lows
in the mid 20s to mid 30s.
$$
WAZ029-010830-
Foothills of the Blue Mountains of Washington-
Including the cities of Dayton, Waitsburg, and Walla Walla
1216 AM PST Sun Jan 31 2021
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM PST THIS AFTERNOON...
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
rain. Highs in the lower 50s. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.
Windy. Southeast wind 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 45 mph.
Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an inch.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs
in the lower to mid 50s. Southeast wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to
around 30 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows around 40.
Breezy. South wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.
Chance of precipitation 50 percent. Rainfall amounts less than a
tenth of an inch.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs
in the upper 40s to lower 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain
or snow. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Breezy. Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of
snow. Highs in the 40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.
.THURSDAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
rain. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.
Lows in the lower to mid 30s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain or snow.
Highs in the lower to mid 40s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to
upper 20s. Highs in the upper 30s to lower 40s.
$$
WAZ030-010830-
Northwest Blue Mountains-
Including the city of Ski Bluewood Resort
1216 AM PST Sun Jan 31 2021
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain
and mountain snow. Snow level 4500 feet. Highs in the upper 30s,
except in the 40s valleys. Lows in the upper 20s to upper 30s.
Windy. South wind 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain and
mountain snow. Snow level 4500 feet. Highs in the lower 40s,
except in the mid 40s to lower 50s valleys. Windy. South wind
15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and mountain
snow. Snow level 4500 feet. Lows in the 30s. Windy. South wind
15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 35 mph. Chance of precipitation
50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Rain and mountain snow likely. Light mountain snow
accumulations. Highs in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Chance of
precipitation 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance
of snow. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Breezy. Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of
snow. Highs in the 30s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s to lower
30s.
.THURSDAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
snow. Highs in the 30s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance
of rain or snow. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of snow. Highs in
the 30s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow.
Lows 19 to 25.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s to mid 30s.
$$
WAZ520-010830-
East Slopes of the Washington Cascades-
Including the cities of Appleton, Cle Elum, and Cliffdell
1216 AM PST Sun Jan 31 2021
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM PST THIS EVENING
ABOVE 4000 FEET...
.REST OF TONIGHT...Rain and mountain snow. Mountain snow
accumulation of 3 to 7 inches. Snow level 4000 feet. Highs in the
mid 30s to lower 40s. Lows in the upper 20s to mid 30s. Southeast
wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph. Chance of
precipitation near 100 percent.
.MONDAY...Rain and mountain snow. Mountain snow accumulation up
to 2 inches. Snow level 4000 feet. Highs in the mid 30s to lower
40s. South wind 5 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain and mountain snow likely. Mountain snow
accumulation up to 1 inch. Snow level 4000 feet, lowering to
3000 feet overnight. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s. South wind
5 to 10 mph with gusts to around 25 mph. Chance of precipitation
70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain or
snow. Highs in the 30s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow.
Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent
chance of snow. Highs in the 30s. Lows in the mid 20s to lower
30s.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance
of rain or snow. Highs in the lower 30s to lower 40s. Lows in the
mid 20s to lower 30s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of snow. Highs in
the lower 30s to lower 40s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to
mid 20s. Highs in the upper 20s to upper 30s.
$$
WAZ521-010830-
Simcoe Highlands-
Including the cities of Goldendale and Bickleton
1216 AM PST Sun Jan 31 2021
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with rain and mountain snow.
Mountain snow accumulation up to 1 inch. Highs in the 40s. Lows
in the 30s. South wind 5 to 10 mph with gusts to around 20 mph.
Chance of precipitation 90 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then a
chance of rain and mountain snow in the afternoon. Highs in the
40s. South wind 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon.
Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening,
then a chance of rain and mountain snow overnight. Lows in the
upper 20s to mid 30s. South wind 5 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph
overnight. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain or snow. Highs in
the upper 30s to upper 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain
or snow. Lows in the upper 20s to mid 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Breezy. Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of
snow. Highs in the upper 30s to mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s to lower
30s.
.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a
20 percent chance of rain or snow. Highs in the 40s. Lows in the
upper 20s to mid 30s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s
to lower 30s. Highs in the upper 30s to lower 40s.
$$
_____
Copyright 2021 AccuWeather