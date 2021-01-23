WA Pendleton OR Zone Forecast

WA Pendleton OR Zone Forecast for Friday, January 22, 2021

302 FPUS56 KPDT 231159

ZFPPDT

Zone Forecast Product for Northeast Oregon and South Central Washington

National Weather Service Pendleton OR

358 AM PST Sat Jan 23 2021

WAZ026-240000-

Kittitas Valley-

Including the cities of Ellensburg and Thorp

358 AM PST Sat Jan 23 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 30s. Light wind.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, becoming mostly cloudy.

Lows in the mid 20s. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph in the evening,

becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Highs in the

lower to mid 30s. Light wind, becoming southeast 5 to 10 mph in

the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow.

Lows in the lower to mid 20s. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 30s. West wind

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to

mid 20s. Highs in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow.

Lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow.

Highs in the lower to mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the

lower to mid 20s. Highs in the mid to upper 30s.

$$

WAZ027-240000-

Yakima Valley-

Including the cities of Naches, Sunnyside, Toppenish, and Yakima

358 AM PST Sat Jan 23 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Light wind.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, becoming mostly cloudy.

Patchy fog overnight. Lows in the mid 20s. Southeast wind 5 to

10 mph in the evening, becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. A chance of snow.

Highs in the mid 30s. Light wind. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow.

Patchy fog. Lows in the mid to upper 20s. Southwest wind 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. West wind 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the lower to

mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow.

Lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain or

snow. Highs in the mid to upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the

lower to mid 20s. Highs in the mid to upper 30s.

$$

WAZ028-240000-

Lower Columbia Basin of Washington-

Including the cities of Connell, Prosser, and Tri-Cities

358 AM PST Sat Jan 23 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Patchy freezing fog in the morning. Highs in the

upper 30s. Light wind, becoming south 5 to 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. Southeast wind

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow. Highs

in the mid 30s. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain or snow.

Lows in the mid to upper 20s. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow. Highs

in the upper 30s to lower 40s. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of rain or snow. Lows in the upper 20s. Highs in the upper

30s to lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid

20s to lower 30s. Highs in the upper 30s to lower 40s.

$$

WAZ029-240000-

Foothills of the Blue Mountains of Washington-

Including the cities of Dayton, Waitsburg, and Walla Walla

358 AM PST Sat Jan 23 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy freezing fog in the morning. Highs

in the mid to upper 30s. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. South wind 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of snow in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 30s. Southwest wind 5 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Light snow accumulations. Lows in

the upper 20s. South wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow. Highs

in the mid 30s. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to

mid 20s. Highs in the mid to upper 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow.

Lows in the mid to upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of rain or snow. Highs around 40. Lows in the mid to upper

20s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance

of snow. Lows in the mid to upper 20s. Highs in the upper 30s to

lower 40s.

$$

WAZ030-240000-

Northwest Blue Mountains-

Including the city of Ski Bluewood Resort

358 AM PST Sat Jan 23 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Patchy

freezing fog in the morning. Highs in the upper 20s to lower 30s.

West wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 16 to 23. Southwest wind 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of snow in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 20s to lower 30s. Southwest wind

5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Moderate snow accumulations

possible. Lows in the lower to mid 20s. Southwest wind 5 to

15 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Highs

in the upper 20s to lower 30s. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow.

Lows 17 to 21.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s to lower 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a

50 percent chance of snow. Lows 19 to 27. Highs in the upper 20s

to mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of snow. Highs in

the lower to mid 30s.

$$

WAZ520-240000-

East Slopes of the Washington Cascades-

Including the cities of Appleton, Cle Elum, and Cliffdell

358 AM PST Sat Jan 23 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Patchy freezing fog in the morning. Highs in the

mid to upper 30s. Light wind, becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph in

the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, becoming mostly cloudy.

Lows in the 20s. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Snow likely in the morning,

then snow in the afternoon. Snow accumulation of 1 to 2 inches.

Highs in the lower to mid 30s. South wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 90 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow.

Lows in the 20s. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the 30s. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of snow. Highs

in the upper 20s to mid 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of snow. Lows in the lower to mid 20s. Highs in the lower

to mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of snow. Lows in the lower to mid 20s. Highs in the 30s.

$$

WAZ521-240000-

Simcoe Highlands-

Including the cities of Goldendale and Bickleton

358 AM PST Sat Jan 23 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Patchy freezing fog in the morning. Highs in the

upper 30s. Light wind, becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, becoming mostly cloudy.

Lows in the mid 20s. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow in the morning, then snow

likely in the afternoon. Snow accumulation around 1 inch. Highs

in the lower to mid 30s. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow.

Lows in the mid to upper 20s. West wind 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. West wind 5 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of snow. Highs

in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow.

Lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain or

snow. Highs in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent

chance of snow. Lows in the mid 20s. Highs in the mid to upper

30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of snow. Highs in

the mid to upper 30s.

$$

