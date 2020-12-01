WA Pendleton OR Zone Forecast

WA Pendleton OR Zone Forecast for Monday, November 30, 2020

914 FPUS56 KPDT 011220

ZFPPDT

Zone Forecast Product for Northeast Oregon and South Central Washington

National Weather Service Pendleton OR

420 AM PST Tue Dec 1 2020

This is an automatically generated product that contains an area

forecast using an average of the gridded forecast data for each

zone. The forecast may not be representative of the exact

location that you are interested in. For a more site-specific

forecast...please visit www.weather.gov/pendleton

WAZ026-020015-

Kittitas Valley-

Including the cities of Ellensburg and Thorp

420 AM PST Tue Dec 1 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 42 to 47. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 22 to 27. North wind 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 37 to 42. Northeast wind 5 to

10 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy freezing fog overnight.

Lows 20 to 25. North wind 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Patchy

freezing fog in the morning. Highs 37 to 42. East wind 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 20 to 25.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 37 to 44. Lows

20 to 25.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 20 to 25.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 37 to 43. Lows

21 to 26.

$$

WAZ027-020015-

Yakima Valley-

Including the cities of Naches, Sunnyside, Toppenish, and Yakima

420 AM PST Tue Dec 1 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 42 to 47. Northwest wind around

5 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy freezing fog overnight. Lows 22 to 27. Northwest

wind 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy freezing fog in the morning. Highs 37 to 42. North

wind 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Patchy freezing fog overnight. Lows 19 to 24.

Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy freezing fog in the morning.

Highs 37 to 42. North wind around 5 mph shifting to the northeast

in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy freezing

fog. Lows 19 to 25. Highs 37 to 43.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy freezing

fog. Lows 20 to 25. Highs 36 to 42.

$$

WAZ028-020015-

Lower Columbia Basin of Washington-

Including the cities of Connell, Prosser, and Tri-Cities

420 AM PST Tue Dec 1 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 41 to 46. North wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy freezing fog overnight. Lows 25 to 30. North wind

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy freezing fog in the morning. Highs 37 to 42. North

wind 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Patchy freezing fog overnight. Lows 20 to 25.

North wind 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy freezing fog in the morning.

Highs 34 to 39. North wind 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy freezing

fog. Lows 21 to 27. Highs 35 to 42.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy freezing fog. Lows 21 to

26.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy freezing fog.

Highs 35 to 41. Lows 21 to 26.

$$

WAZ029-020015-

Foothills of the Blue Mountains of Washington-

Including the cities of Dayton, Waitsburg, and Walla Walla

420 AM PST Tue Dec 1 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 40 to 45. South wind 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy freezing fog overnight. Lows

24 to 29. East wind 5 to 10 mph shifting to the southeast

overnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy freezing fog in the morning.

Highs 36 to 41. Southwest wind around 5 mph shifting to the north

in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy freezing fog overnight.

Lows 21 to 26. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy freezing fog in the morning. Highs 34 to 39.

Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph shifting to the northeast in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy freezing fog. Lows 21 to

26.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 38 to 43.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy freezing fog. Lows 21 to

26.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 36 to 41.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy freezing fog. Lows 21 to

26.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 37 to 42.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy freezing fog. Lows 21 to

26.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 37 to 42.

$$

WAZ030-020015-

Northwest Blue Mountains-

Including the city of Ski Bluewood Resort

420 AM PST Tue Dec 1 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 30 to 36. Southwest wind around

5 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 19 to 25. Southeast wind 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 35 to 40. Southeast wind 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 22 to 27. South wind 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 34 to 39. South wind 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 22 to

28. Highs 32 to 38.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 33 to 38.

$$

WAZ520-020015-

East Slopes of the Washington Cascades-

Including the cities of Appleton, Cle Elum, and Cliffdell

420 AM PST Tue Dec 1 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 39 to 44. North wind around 5 mph

shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 22 to 27. East wind 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs 35 to 40. East wind 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 19 to 24. East wind 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 35 to 40. East wind 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 19 to 25.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 38 to 43.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 19 to 27.

Highs 37 to 43.

$$

WAZ521-020015-

Simcoe Highlands-

Including the cities of Goldendale and Bickleton

420 AM PST Tue Dec 1 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 40 to 45. Northeast wind around

5 mph shifting to the east 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 22 to 27. Northeast wind 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 34 to 39. Northeast wind 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 20 to 25. Northeast wind

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

34 to 39. East wind 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 21 to 26.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 37 to 42.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 21 to 26. Highs

35 to 40.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 21 to 26.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 35 to 41. Lows

21 to 26.

$$

