WA Pendleton OR Zone Forecast

WA Pendleton OR Zone Forecast for Sunday, November 22, 2020

_____

669 FPUS56 KPDT 231158

ZFPPDT

Zone Forecast Product for Northeast Oregon and South Central Washington

National Weather Service Pendleton OR

358 AM PST Mon Nov 23 2020

This is an automatically generated product that contains an area

forecast using an average of the gridded forecast data for each

zone. The forecast may not be representative of the exact

location that you are interested in. For a more site-specific

forecast...please visit www.weather.gov/pendleton

WAZ026-240000-

Kittitas Valley-

Including the cities of Ellensburg and Thorp

358 AM PST Mon Nov 23 2020

.TODAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a

40 percent chance of snow and rain in the morning, then partly

cloudy in the afternoon. Highs 42 to 47. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy freezing fog in the late evening

and overnight. Lows 27 to 32. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Patchy freezing fog in the morning. Partly cloudy in

the morning, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in

the afternoon. Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain late in the

afternoon. Highs 42 to 47. Southwest wind around 5 mph shifting

to the south in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening,

then a slight chance of rain and snow overnight. Snow level

1700 feet overnight. Lows 27 to 32. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the west 10 to 15 mph overnight. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow in

the morning, then a slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Snow

level 1900 feet in the morning. Highs 44 to 49. West wind 5 to

10 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows

26 to 32. Highs 43 to 48.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 40 to 45.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow.

Lows 25 to 30.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 42 to 47.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows 24 to 29. Highs

38 to 43.

$$

WAZ027-240000-

Yakima Valley-

Including the cities of Naches, Sunnyside, Toppenish, and Yakima

358 AM PST Mon Nov 23 2020

.TODAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a chance

of rain and snow early in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain in the morning. Partly cloudy in the afternoon.

Highs 46 to 51. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy freezing fog in the late evening

and overnight. Lows 26 to 31. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Patchy freezing fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy

until late afternoon, then a 20 percent chance of rain late in

the afternoon. Highs 46 to 51. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening,

then a slight chance of rain and snow overnight. Lows 29 to 34.

South wind 10 to 15 mph shifting to the west overnight. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.

Highs 47 to 52. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows

26 to 32. Highs 45 to 50.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 42 to 47.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 26 to 31.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 44 to 49.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows 25 to 30. Highs

39 to 44.

$$

WAZ028-240000-

Lower Columbia Basin of Washington-

Including the cities of Connell, Prosser, and Tri-Cities

358 AM PST Mon Nov 23 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. A chance of snow early in the

morning. A chance of rain in the morning. A slight chance of rain

in the afternoon. Highs 44 to 49. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog and freezing fog in the late

evening and overnight. Lows 28 to 33. South wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Patchy

freezing fog in the morning. A slight chance of in the late

morning and afternoon. Highs 47 to 52. South wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.

Lows 33 to 38. South wind 10 to 15 mph shifting to the southwest

overnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 48 to 53. Southwest wind 15 to

20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows

29 to 34. Highs 45 to 50.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs 42 to 47. Lows

29 to 34.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 39 to 48. Lows

27 to 32.

$$

WAZ029-240000-

Foothills of the Blue Mountains of Washington-

Including the cities of Dayton, Waitsburg, and Walla Walla

358 AM PST Mon Nov 23 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Snow likely early in the morning. Rain

likely in the morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. No

snow accumulation. Highs 41 to 46. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 31 to 36. South wind 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of through the day. Highs

48 to 53. South wind 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Lows 33 to 38. South wind 15 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs 45 to 50.

Southwest wind 15 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows 31 to

36.

.THANKSGIVING DAY THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs

44 to 49. Lows 29 to 34.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 44 to 49.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 27 to 32.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 41 to 46.

$$

WAZ030-240000-

Northwest Blue Mountains-

Including the city of Ski Bluewood Resort

358 AM PST Mon Nov 23 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Snow likely early in the morning, then a

chance of snow in the late morning and afternoon. Snow

accumulation around 1 inch. Highs 32 to 37. Southwest wind 10 to

15 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of snow in the

evening. Lows 26 to 31. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of through the day. Highs

36 to 42. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Snow and rain likely in the

evening, then snow likely overnight. Breezy. Snow level 3700 feet

in the evening. Lows 25 to 30. Southwest wind 15 to 25 mph.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the morning, then

snow likely in the afternoon. Highs 31 to 37. Southwest wind

15 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow. Lows 27 to

32.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 31 to 36.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 23 to

32. Highs 32 to 38.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 33 to 38.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 23 to 29. Highs

32 to 37.

$$

WAZ520-240000-

East Slopes of the Washington Cascades-

Including the cities of Appleton, Cle Elum, and Cliffdell

358 AM PST Mon Nov 23 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Snow and rain likely early in the

morning, then a chance of rain and snow midday. A slight chance

of rain and snow late in the afternoon. Little or no snow

accumulation. Snow level 2900 feet. Highs 40 to 45. West wind

5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow early

in the evening, then a slight chance of rain in the evening.

Patchy freezing fog in the late evening and overnight. Snow level

2900 feet in the evening. Lows 27 to 32. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy freezing fog early in the

morning. A slight chance of rain early in the morning, then a

chance of rain midday. Rain late in the afternoon. Highs 41 to

46. South wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain and a chance of snow in the

evening, then a chance of snow and rain overnight. Snow level

2300 feet overnight. Lows 28 to 33. West wind 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Snow and rain likely in the morning,

then a chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow level

2500 feet in the morning. Highs 39 to 44. West wind 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and a slight

chance of snow. Lows 28 to 33.

.THANKSGIVING DAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs 40 to

45. Lows 24 to 30.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Highs 40 to 45.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of

rain and snow. Lows 25 to 30. Highs 41 to 46.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows 23 to 29. Highs

37 to 42.

$$

WAZ521-240000-

Simcoe Highlands-

Including the cities of Goldendale and Bickleton

358 AM PST Mon Nov 23 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and snow

in the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs 41 to

46. West wind 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 28 to 33. West wind 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

afternoon. A chance of rain late in the afternoon. Highs 44 to

49. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening,

then a chance of rain and snow overnight. Snow level 2700 feet

overnight. Lows 31 to 36. Southwest wind 15 to 20 mph. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then a slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Snow

level 2800 feet in the morning. Highs 42 to 47. West wind 15 to

20 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Lows

28 to 33.

.THANKSGIVING DAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 42 to

47. Lows 26 to 31.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 41 to 46. Lows

27 to 32.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows 26 to 31. Highs

37 to 42.

$$

_____

Copyright 2020 AccuWeather