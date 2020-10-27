WA Pendleton OR Zone Forecast

WA Pendleton OR Zone Forecast for Monday, October 26, 2020

Zone Forecast Product for Northeast Oregon and South Central Washington

National Weather Service Pendleton OR

358 AM PDT Tue Oct 27 2020

Kittitas Valley-

Including the cities of Ellensburg and Thorp

358 AM PDT Tue Oct 27 2020

...AIR STAGNATION ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM PDT FRIDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 50 to 55. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 32 to 37. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 56 to 61. West wind 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 30 to 35. West wind 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 60 to 65. Northwest wind 5 to

10 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 32 to 37.

.FRIDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 54 to 62. Lows

31 to 38.

Yakima Valley-

Including the cities of Naches, Sunnyside, Toppenish, and Yakima

358 AM PDT Tue Oct 27 2020

...AIR STAGNATION ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM PDT FRIDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 49 to 54. West wind around 5 mph

shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 28 to 34. Southeast wind around

5 mph shifting to the northwest overnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog and freezing fog in the

morning. Highs 54 to 59. Northwest wind around 5 mph shifting to

the southeast in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog and freezing fog

overnight. Lows 29 to 34. Southeast wind around 5 mph shifting to

the northwest overnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog and freezing fog in the

morning. Highs 59 to 64. Northwest wind around 5 mph shifting to

the southeast in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 30 to 37.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 61 to 66. Lows

32 to 37.

.SATURDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 56 to 62. Lows

32 to 38.

Lower Columbia Basin of Washington-

Including the cities of Connell, Prosser, and Tri-Cities

358 AM PDT Tue Oct 27 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 46 to 51. East wind around 5 mph

shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 28 to 33. Southeast wind 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog and freezing fog in the

morning. Highs 51 to 56. Southeast wind around 5 mph shifting to

the southwest in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog and freezing fog

overnight. Lows 29 to 34. North wind 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog and freezing fog in the

morning. Highs 55 to 60. Southeast wind around 5 mph shifting to

the southwest in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 32 to 37.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 56 to 64. Lows

34 to 39.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 33 to 38.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 56 to 61.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 34 to 39.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 56 to 61.

Foothills of the Blue Mountains of Washington-

Including the cities of Dayton, Waitsburg, and Walla Walla

358 AM PDT Tue Oct 27 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 46 to 51. South wind 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 28 to 34. South wind 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 51 to 56. South wind 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 30 to 36. South wind 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 57 to 62. South wind 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the southwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 34 to 39.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 56 to 64. Lows

35 to 40.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 33 to 38.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 57 to 62.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 35 to 40.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 56 to 61.

Northwest Blue Mountains-

Including the city of Ski Bluewood Resort

358 AM PDT Tue Oct 27 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs 43 to 48. Southwest wind 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 33 to 38. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 49 to 54. Southwest wind 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 35 to 40. Southwest wind

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 53 to 58. Southwest wind 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 37 to 44.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 45 to 55. Lows

34 to 40.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 34 to 40.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 49 to 54.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 36 to 42.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 50 to 55.

East Slopes of the Washington Cascades-

Including the cities of Appleton, Cle Elum, and Cliffdell

358 AM PDT Tue Oct 27 2020

...AIR STAGNATION ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM PDT FRIDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 49 to 54. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 29 to 37. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 53 to 59. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 32 to 37. Northwest wind

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 58 to 64. Northwest wind 5 to

10 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 32 to 38.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Highs 53 to 58.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 29 to 37.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 53 to 58.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 29 to

37. Highs 54 to 59.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Highs 54 to 59.

Simcoe Highlands-

Including the cities of Goldendale and Bickleton

358 AM PDT Tue Oct 27 2020

...AIR STAGNATION ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM PDT FRIDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 50 to 55. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 30 to 35. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 54 to 59. West wind 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 32 to 37. West wind 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 60 to 65. Southwest wind 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 33 to 38.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 56 to 61. Lows

33 to 38.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 53 to 58.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 33 to 38.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 54 to 59. Lows

33 to 38.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 55 to 60.

