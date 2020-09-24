WA Pendleton OR Zone Forecast
WA Pendleton OR Zone Forecast for Wednesday, September 23, 2020
_____
221 FPUS56 KPDT 241059
ZFPPDT
Zone Forecast Product for Northeast Oregon and South Central Washington
National Weather Service Pendleton OR
358 AM PDT Thu Sep 24 2020
This is an automatically generated product that contains an area
forecast using an average of the gridded forecast data for each
zone. The forecast may not be representative of the exact
location that you are interested in. For a more site-specific
forecast...please visit www.weather.gov/pendleton
WAZ026-242300-
Kittitas Valley-
Including the cities of Ellensburg and Thorp
358 AM PDT Thu Sep 24 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in the
morning, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in
the afternoon. Highs 65 to 70. West wind 15 to 20 mph. Chance of
precipitation 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the
evening, then a chance of showers overnight. Lows 46 to 51. West
wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely in the morning, then a
chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs 62 to 67. South wind
around 5 mph shifting to the west 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Lows 42 to 47. West wind 10 to 15 mph. Gusts around
30 mph in the evening.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Highs 61 to 66. West wind 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers.
Lows 45 to 50. Highs 70 to 75.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Lows
48 to 53.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 75 to 80.
.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows 47 to 53. Highs
76 to 83.
$$
WAZ027-242300-
Yakima Valley-
Including the cities of Naches, Sunnyside, Toppenish, and Yakima
358 AM PDT Thu Sep 24 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the
afternoon. Breezy. Highs 67 to 72. South wind 10 to 15 mph
shifting to the southwest 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the
evening, then a chance of showers overnight. Cooler. Lows 48 to
53. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph decreasing to around 5 mph
overnight. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Breezy. Highs 64 to 69. South wind 5 to 10 mph increasing to
southwest 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the
evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers
overnight. Lows 45 to 50. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph. Gusts
around 30 mph in the evening. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Highs 64 to 69. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of
showers. Lows 48 to 53. Highs 72 to 77.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 48 to 53. Highs
77 to 82.
.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows 47 to 55. Highs
77 to 84.
$$
WAZ028-242300-
Lower Columbia Basin of Washington-
Including the cities of Connell, Prosser, and Tri-Cities
358 AM PDT Thu Sep 24 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Windy. Highs 71 to 76. Southwest wind
20 to 30 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with
a 20 percent chance of showers overnight. Lows 51 to 56.
Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Breezy. Highs 67 to 72. South wind 5 to 10 mph increasing to
southwest 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Breezy. Lows 47 to 52. Southwest wind 15 to 25 mph
decreasing to 10 to 15 mph overnight.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs 67 to 72. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows 48 to 53. Highs
72 to 77.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to 55.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 77 to 82.
.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows 49 to 54. Highs
79 to 84.
$$
WAZ029-242300-
Foothills of the Blue Mountains of Washington-
Including the cities of Dayton, Waitsburg, and Walla Walla
358 AM PDT Thu Sep 24 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain in the
morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Windy, cooler.
Highs 67 to 72. Southwest wind 20 to 30 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with
a 20 percent chance of showers overnight. Lows 51 to 56.
Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then
showers likely in the afternoon. Breezy. Highs 63 to 68. South
wind 10 to 15 mph shifting to the southwest 15 to 25 mph in the
afternoon. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers. Breezy. Lows 48 to 53. Southwest wind 15 to 25 mph
decreasing to 10 to 15 mph overnight.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Highs 63 to 68. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Lows
49 to 54.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 71 to 76.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 51 to 56.
.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 76 to 81. Lows 48 to 53.
.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Highs 78 to 84. Lows 48 to
53.
$$
WAZ030-242300-
Northwest Blue Mountains-
Including the city of Ski Bluewood Resort
358 AM PDT Thu Sep 24 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then a
slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Breezy, cooler. Highs
53 to 60. Southwest wind 15 to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation
40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with
a 20 percent chance of showers overnight. Lows 43 to 48.
Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then
showers likely in the afternoon. Highs 51 to 58. Southwest wind
5 to 10 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance
of precipitation 70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers. Breezy. Lows 42 to 48. Southwest wind 15 to 25 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Highs 50 to 56. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Lows
44 to 51.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 58 to 64.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 47 to 54.
.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 63 to 72. Lows 47 to
55.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 69 to 75.
$$
WAZ520-242300-
East Slopes of the Washington Cascades-
Including the cities of Appleton, Cle Elum, and Cliffdell
358 AM PDT Thu Sep 24 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then a
chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs 57 to 62. West wind
15 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows 44 to 49. West wind 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Showers in the morning, then showers likely in the
afternoon. Highs 54 to 59. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
precipitation 90 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers. Lows 41 to 47. West wind 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Highs 57 to 62. West wind 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers.
Lows 42 to 48. Highs 66 to 71.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows 41 to
50.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 72 to 77.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 43 to 51.
.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Highs 74 to 81. Lows 45 to
52.
$$
WAZ521-242300-
Simcoe Highlands-
Including the cities of Goldendale and Bickleton
358 AM PDT Thu Sep 24 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning,
then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Breezy, cooler. Highs
62 to 67. West wind 15 to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation
40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows 47 to 52. West wind 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Breezy. Highs 58 to 63. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph increasing to
20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Lows 46 to 51. West wind 15 to 20 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Highs 59 to 64. West wind 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Warmer. A slight
chance of showers. Lows 46 to 51. Highs 70 to 75.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 47 to 52. Highs
75 to 80.
.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows 49 to 54. Highs
75 to 82.
$$
_____
Copyright 2020 AccuWeather