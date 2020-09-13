WA Pendleton OR Zone Forecast
WA Pendleton OR Zone Forecast for Saturday, September 12, 2020
Zone Forecast Product for Northeast Oregon and South Central Washington
National Weather Service Pendleton OR
358 AM PDT Sun Sep 13 2020
WAZ026-132300-
Kittitas Valley-
Including the cities of Ellensburg and Thorp
358 AM PDT Sun Sep 13 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Smokey. Highs 78 to 83. Northwest wind
5 to 10 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Smokey. Lows 52 to 57. West wind 10 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Smokey in the morning, then hazy and
areas of smoke in the afternoon. Highs 77 to 82. West wind 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Areas of smoke through the night.
A 20 percent chance of showers overnight. Lows 55 to 60.
Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Hazy and areas of smoke. Highs 78 to 83. Northwest wind around
5 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Areas of smoke. Lows 54 to 59.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy smoke. A slight chance of
showers. Highs 81 to 86.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight
chance of showers. Lows 55 to 60. Highs 82 to 87.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs 76 to 81.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows 52 to
57.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Highs
72 to 77.
WAZ027-132300-
Yakima Valley-
Including the cities of Naches, Sunnyside, Toppenish, and Yakima
358 AM PDT Sun Sep 13 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Smokey. Highs 75 to 80. Northwest wind
5 to 10 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Smokey. Lows 53 to 58. West wind 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Smokey in the morning, then hazy and
areas of smoke in the afternoon. Highs 77 to 82. West wind 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Areas of smoke through the night.
A 20 percent chance of showers overnight. Lows 56 to 61. West
wind 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Hazy and areas of smoke. Highs 78 to 83. West wind around 5 mph
shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Areas of smoke. Lows 55 to 60.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy smoke. A slight chance of
showers. Highs 82 to 87.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers.
Lows 55 to 60.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of
showers. Highs 84 to 89. Lows 55 to 60.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs 79 to 84.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows 53 to
58.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Highs
75 to 80.
WAZ028-132300-
Lower Columbia Basin of Washington-
Including the cities of Connell, Prosser, and Tri-Cities
358 AM PDT Sun Sep 13 2020
...DENSE SMOKE ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON PDT MONDAY...
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Smokey. Visibility one quarter mile or
less at times. Highs 77 to 82. Southeast wind around 5 mph
shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Smokey. Lows 56 to 61. Southwest wind
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Smokey in the morning, then hazy and
areas of smoke in the afternoon. Highs 79 to 84. Southwest wind
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Areas of smoke. Lows 55 to 60.
Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Hazy and areas of smoke. Highs 80 to
85. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Areas of smoke. Lows 56 to 61.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy smoke. Highs 85 to 90.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 56 to 61.
Highs 87 to 92.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Lows
56 to 61.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs 81 to 86.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of
showers. Lows 55 to 60. Highs 76 to 81.
WAZ029-132300-
Foothills of the Blue Mountains of Washington-
Including the cities of Dayton, Waitsburg, and Walla Walla
358 AM PDT Sun Sep 13 2020
...DENSE SMOKE ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON PDT MONDAY...
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Smokey. Visibility one quarter mile or
less at times. Highs 77 to 82. South wind 5 to 10 mph shifting to
the northwest in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Smokey. Lows 56 to 61. West wind around
5 mph shifting to the south 10 to 15 mph overnight.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Smokey in the morning, then hazy and
areas of smoke in the afternoon. Highs 79 to 84. Southwest wind
10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Areas of smoke. Lows 56 to 61.
Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Hazy and areas of smoke. Highs 79 to
84. South wind 5 to 10 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Areas of smoke. Lows 54 to 59.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy smoke. Highs 84 to 89.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 55 to 60.
Highs 87 to 92.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Lows
55 to 60.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers.
Highs 79 to 84. Lows 53 to 58.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Highs
74 to 79.
WAZ030-132300-
Northwest Blue Mountains-
Including the city of Ski Bluewood Resort
358 AM PDT Sun Sep 13 2020
...DENSE SMOKE ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON PDT MONDAY...
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Smokey. Visibility one quarter mile or
less at times. Highs 72 to 78. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Smokey. Lows 54 to 60. West wind around
5 mph shifting to the southwest 10 to 15 mph overnight.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Smokey in the morning, then hazy and
areas of smoke in the afternoon. Highs 73 to 78. Southwest wind
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Areas of smoke. Lows 53 to 59.
West wind 5 to 10 mph shifting to the southwest overnight.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Hazy and areas of smoke. Highs 72 to
77. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph shifting to the west in the
afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Areas of smoke. Lows 52 to 59.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy smoke. Highs 70 to 77.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 54 to 60.
Highs 72 to 79.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Lows
52 to 59.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers.
Highs 64 to 71. Lows 49 to 55.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs 58 to 65.
WAZ520-132300-
East Slopes of the Washington Cascades-
Including the cities of Appleton, Cle Elum, and Cliffdell
358 AM PDT Sun Sep 13 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Smokey. Visibility one quarter mile or
less at times. Highs 72 to 78. Northwest wind around 5 mph
shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Smokey. Lows 45 to 52. West wind 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Smokey in the morning, then hazy and
areas of smoke in the afternoon. Highs 73 to 78. West wind 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the
evening, then a chance of showers overnight. Areas of smoke
through the night. Lows 47 to 56. West wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance
of precipitation 50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Hazy and areas of smoke. Highs 73 to 78. West wind 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Areas of smoke. A slight chance
of showers. Lows 49 to 56.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy smoke. A slight chance of
showers. Highs 77 to 82.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers.
Lows 49 to 56.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs 77 to 82.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and a slight
chance of thunderstorms. Lows 48 to 56.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs 69 to 74.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and a slight
chance of thunderstorms. Lows 45 to 53.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs 66 to 71.
WAZ521-132300-
Simcoe Highlands-
Including the cities of Goldendale and Bickleton
358 AM PDT Sun Sep 13 2020
...DENSE SMOKE ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON PDT MONDAY...
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Smokey. Visibility one quarter mile or
less at times. Highs 74 to 79. West wind 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Smokey. Lows 51 to 56. West wind 10 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Smokey in the morning, then hazy and
areas of smoke in the afternoon. Highs 76 to 81. West wind 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Areas of smoke. Lows 54 to 59.
West wind 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Hazy and areas of smoke. Highs 76 to 81. West wind 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Areas of smoke. Lows 54 to 59.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy smoke. A slight chance of
showers. Highs 79 to 84.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers.
Lows 54 to 59.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Highs
80 to 85.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and a slight
chance of thunderstorms. Lows 54 to 59.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs 73 to 78.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows 51 to
56.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs 70 to 75.
