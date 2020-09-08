WA Pendleton OR Zone Forecast

WA Pendleton OR Zone Forecast for Monday, September 7, 2020

179 FPUS56 KPDT 081058

ZFPPDT

Zone Forecast Product for Northeast Oregon and South Central Washington

National Weather Service Pendleton OR

358 AM PDT Tue Sep 8 2020

This is an automatically generated product that contains an area

forecast using an average of the gridded forecast data for each

zone. The forecast may not be representative of the exact

location that you are interested in. For a more site-specific

forecast...please visit www.weather.gov/pendleton

WAZ026-082300-

Kittitas Valley-

Including the cities of Ellensburg and Thorp

358 AM PDT Tue Sep 8 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Hazy and patchy smoke early in the morning. Highs

71 to 76. East wind 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, hazy. Lows 44 to 49. East wind 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the north overnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Hazy in the morning. Highs 82 to 87.

Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph shifting to the east 10 to 15 mph in

the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 50 to 55. East wind 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the north overnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 87 to 92. North wind 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 53 to 59.

Highs 89 to 94.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 88 to 93.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 54 to 59.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 89 to 94. Lows

55 to 60.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 84 to 89.

$$

WAZ027-082300-

Yakima Valley-

Including the cities of Naches, Sunnyside, Toppenish, and Yakima

358 AM PDT Tue Sep 8 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Hazy and patchy smoke early in the morning. Highs

71 to 76. North wind 10 to 15 mph shifting to the northeast in

the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear, hazy. Lows 42 to 48. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the northwest 10 to 15 mph overnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Hazy in the morning. Highs 82 to 87.

Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph shifting to the northeast in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 49 to 55. Northeast wind 5 to

10 mph shifting to the northwest overnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 88 to 93. North wind 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 52 to 60.

Highs 90 to 96.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 90 to 95. Lows

54 to 60.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 86 to 91.

$$

WAZ028-082300-

Lower Columbia Basin of Washington-

Including the cities of Connell, Prosser, and Tri-Cities

358 AM PDT Tue Sep 8 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Hazy and patchy smoke early in the morning. Hazy

late in the afternoon. Highs 73 to 78. Northeast wind 15 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Hazy in the evening. Areas of smoke in the

evening, then patchy smoke overnight. Lows 42 to 47. North wind

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Hazy in the morning. Highs 83 to 88. North

wind 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 49 to 54. Northeast wind 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 87 to 92. North wind 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 53 to 59.

Highs 90 to 95.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 91 to 96. Lows

56 to 61.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 87 to 92.

$$

WAZ029-082300-

Foothills of the Blue Mountains of Washington-

Including the cities of Dayton, Waitsburg, and Walla Walla

358 AM PDT Tue Sep 8 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Patchy smoke early in the morning. Highs 72 to

77. Northeast wind 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Hazy through the night. Lows 42 to 47.

Northeast wind 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Hazy in the morning. Highs 81 to 86. East

wind 5 to 10 mph shifting to the north in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 50 to 55. East wind 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 86 to 91. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Clear. Lows 53 to 59. Highs

88 to 96.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 56 to 61.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 85 to 90.

$$

WAZ030-082300-

Northwest Blue Mountains-

Including the city of Ski Bluewood Resort

358 AM PDT Tue Sep 8 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Patchy smoke early in the morning. Highs 60 to

66. East wind 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 42 to 48. East wind 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 68 to 75. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 49 to 55. Northeast wind 5 to

10 mph shifting to the southeast overnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 73 to 80. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 52 to 58.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Clear. Highs 73 to 83. Lows 52 to 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 55 to 61.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 72 to 77.

$$

WAZ520-082300-

East Slopes of the Washington Cascades-

Including the cities of Appleton, Cle Elum, and Cliffdell

358 AM PDT Tue Sep 8 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Hazy early in the morning. Highs 69 to 74. East

wind 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Hazy through the night. Areas of smoke in the

evening. Lows 41 to 47. Northeast wind 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Hazy in the morning. Highs 79 to 84.

East wind 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 47 to 53. Northeast wind 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 86 to 91. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 46 to 56.

Highs 83 to 89.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 84 to 89. Lows

47 to 55.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 75 to 80.

$$

WAZ521-082300-

Simcoe Highlands-

Including the cities of Goldendale and Bickleton

358 AM PDT Tue Sep 8 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Hazy and patchy smoke early in the morning. Highs

69 to 74. Northeast wind 15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Hazy early in the evening. Lows 44 to 49.

Northeast wind 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Hazy in the morning. Highs 79 to 84.

Northeast wind 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 50 to 55. Northeast wind 10 to

15 mph shifting to the north 5 to 10 mph overnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 85 to 90. North wind 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the east 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 51 to 57.

Highs 87 to 92.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 87 to 92. Lows 53 to

58.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 87 to 92. Lows

53 to 58.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 80 to 85.

$$

