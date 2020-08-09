WA Pendleton OR Zone Forecast

WA Pendleton OR Zone Forecast for Saturday, August 8, 2020

_____

932 FPUS56 KPDT 091058

ZFPPDT

Zone Forecast Product for Northeast Oregon and South Central Washington

National Weather Service Pendleton OR

358 AM PDT Sun Aug 9 2020

WAZ026-092300-

Kittitas Valley-

Including the cities of Ellensburg and Thorp

358 AM PDT Sun Aug 9 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 82 to 87. Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 54 to 59. Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 87 to 92. Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows 55 to 60. Northwest wind

15 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 80 to 85. Northwest wind 15 to

20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows 49 to 54.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 77 to 83. Lows

50 to 55.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to 59.

Highs 82 to 91.

$$

WAZ027-092300-

Yakima Valley-

Including the cities of Naches, Sunnyside, Toppenish, and Yakima

358 AM PDT Sun Aug 9 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 85 to 90. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the north in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 56 to 62. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 93 to 98. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 57 to 62. West wind 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 86 to 91. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to 55.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 80 to 89. Lows

51 to 56.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 52 to 60.

Highs 85 to 95.

$$

WAZ028-092300-

Lower Columbia Basin of Washington-

Including the cities of Connell, Prosser, and Tri-Cities

358 AM PDT Sun Aug 9 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 85 to 90. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 55 to 60. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 92 to 97. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 58 to 63. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 89 to 94. Southwest wind 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 53 to 58.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 81 to 86.

Lows 53 to 58.

.THURSDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 85 to 95. Lows

53 to 60.

$$

WAZ029-092300-

Foothills of the Blue Mountains of Washington-

Including the cities of Dayton, Waitsburg, and Walla Walla

358 AM PDT Sun Aug 9 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 82 to 87. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 55 to 60. Northwest wind around 5 mph

shifting to the southeast overnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 95. South wind around 5 mph shifting

to the southwest in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 59 to 64. Southwest wind 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 86 to 91. Southwest wind 15 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 53 to 58.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 79 to 87. Lows

53 to 58.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 53 to 60.

Highs 84 to 94.

$$

WAZ030-092300-

Northwest Blue Mountains-

Including the city of Ski Bluewood Resort

358 AM PDT Sun Aug 9 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 67 to 74. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 50 to 57. North wind around 5 mph shifting

to the east overnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 75 to 81. Southeast wind around 5 mph

shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 53 to 60. West wind around 5 mph

shifting to the southwest overnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 70 to 76. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 47 to 53.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 65 to 74.

Lows 48 to 54.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 67 to 76.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 48 to

57. Highs 68 to 77.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 73 to 82.

$$

WAZ520-092300-

East Slopes of the Washington Cascades-

Including the cities of Appleton, Cle Elum, and Cliffdell

358 AM PDT Sun Aug 9 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 77 to 82. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 49 to 55. West wind 5 to 10 mph shifting

to the northwest overnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 82 to 88. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 48 to 54. West wind 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 73 to 78. West wind 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 42 to 48.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 71 to 77.

Lows 43 to 50.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Highs

73 to 79.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers. Lows

46 to 52.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 78 to 88. Lows

48 to 54.

$$

WAZ521-092300-

Simcoe Highlands-

Including the cities of Goldendale and Bickleton

358 AM PDT Sun Aug 9 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 81 to 86. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 55 to 60. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 88 to 93. West wind around 5 mph shifting

to the southwest in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 53 to 58. West wind 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 79 to 85. West wind 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 48 to 53.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 75 to 80.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 49 to

58. Highs 79 to 87.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 86 to 91.

$$

_____

