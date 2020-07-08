WA Pendleton OR Zone Forecast

WA Pendleton OR Zone Forecast for Tuesday, July 7, 2020

_____

862 FPUS56 KPDT 081058

ZFPPDT

Zone Forecast Product for Northeast Oregon and South Central Washington

National Weather Service Pendleton OR

358 AM PDT Wed Jul 8 2020

This is an automatically generated product that contains an area

forecast using an average of the gridded forecast data for each

zone. The forecast may not be representative of the exact

location that you are interested in. For a more site-specific

forecast...please visit www.weather.gov/pendleton

WAZ026-082300-

Kittitas Valley-

Including the cities of Ellensburg and Thorp

358 AM PDT Wed Jul 8 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 75 to 80. Northwest wind 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 52 to 57. Northwest wind 15 to

20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy with

a 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs 73 to 78.

Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows 51 to 56. Northwest

wind 15 to 25 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph overnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 79 to 84. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 53 to 58.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 85 to 90.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Lows

53 to 58.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Not as warm. A slight chance of showers.

Highs 73 to 78.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 49 to 54.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 75 to 80. Lows

51 to 56.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 80 to 85.

$$

WAZ027-082300-

Yakima Valley-

Including the cities of Naches, Sunnyside, Toppenish, and Yakima

358 AM PDT Wed Jul 8 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 79 to 84. West wind around 5 mph shifting

to the northeast in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 54 to 59. Northwest wind 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs 80 to 85. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 53 to 58. Northwest wind

10 to 15 mph. Gusts around 30 mph in the evening.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 83 to 88. West wind 5 to 10 mph shifting

to the south in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 56 to 61.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 89 to 94.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 56 to 61. Highs

80 to 85.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 51 to

59. Highs 81 to 86.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 84 to 89.

$$

WAZ028-082300-

Lower Columbia Basin of Washington-

Including the cities of Connell, Prosser, and Tri-Cities

358 AM PDT Wed Jul 8 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 80 to 85. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 53 to 58. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs 84 to 89. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear overnight. Lows

54 to 59. West wind 10 to 15 mph. Gusts around 30 mph in the

evening.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 85 to 90. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Clear. Lows 56 to 61. Highs 92 to

97.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 58 to 63. Highs

83 to 88.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 52 to 57.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 82 to 87.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 54 to 59.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 85 to 90.

$$

WAZ029-082300-

Foothills of the Blue Mountains of Washington-

Including the cities of Dayton, Waitsburg, and Walla Walla

358 AM PDT Wed Jul 8 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 77 to 82. Southwest wind 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 54 to 59. South wind 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 81 to 86. Southwest wind 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy

overnight. Lows 55 to 60. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 81 to 87. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Clear. Lows 56 to 61. Highs 89 to

94.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Not as warm. Lows

57 to 62. Highs 78 to 83.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 52 to

59. Highs 77 to 82.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 81 to 86.

$$

WAZ030-082300-

Northwest Blue Mountains-

Including the city of Ski Bluewood Resort

358 AM PDT Wed Jul 8 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 62 to 70. Southwest wind 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 48 to 53. South wind 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 67 to 75. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy

overnight. Lows 45 to 51. West wind 15 to 20 mph becoming

southwest 5 to 10 mph overnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 66 to 75. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph

shifting to the west around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 51 to 56.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 74 to 81.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 49 to 55.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Cooler. A slight chance of showers. Highs

62 to 69.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 44 to

51. Highs 62 to 68.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 64 to 72.

$$

WAZ520-082300-

East Slopes of the Washington Cascades-

Including the cities of Appleton, Cle Elum, and Cliffdell

358 AM PDT Wed Jul 8 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 68 to 75. West wind 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 48 to 53. West wind 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy with

a 50 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs 66 to 71.

West wind 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

in the evening. Lows 48 to 53. West wind 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 76 to 81. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 49 to 54.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 76 to 81.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Lows

50 to 55.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. A chance of showers. Highs 66 to

72.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 45 to

52. Highs 69 to 74.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 72 to 77.

$$

WAZ521-082300-

Simcoe Highlands-

Including the cities of Goldendale and Bickleton

358 AM PDT Wed Jul 8 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 73 to 78. West wind 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 51 to 56. West wind 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs 71 to 80. West wind 15 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows 49 to 54. West wind

15 to 25 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph overnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 79 to 84. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Clear. Lows 53 to 58. Highs 82 to

87.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Not as warm. Lows

51 to 56. Highs 72 to 77.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 47 to

54. Highs 75 to 80.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 78 to 83.

$$

_____

Copyright 2020 AccuWeather