WA Pendleton OR Zone Forecast for Thursday, June 25, 2020

Zone Forecast Product for Northeast Oregon and South Central Washington

National Weather Service Pendleton OR

315 AM PDT Fri Jun 26 2020

Kittitas Valley-

Including the cities of Ellensburg and Thorp

315 AM PDT Fri Jun 26 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs 87 to 92. Northwest wind

10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Windy.

Lows 57 to 62. Northwest wind 20 to 30 mph with gusts to around

45 mph decreasing to 15 to 20 mph overnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Windy, cooler. Highs 71 to 77.

Northwest wind 15 to 20 mph increasing to 25 to 35 mph in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers

overnight. Breezy. Lows 48 to 53. Northwest wind 15 to 25 mph

decreasing to 10 to 15 mph overnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs 66 to

71. Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows 50 to

55.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs 73 to 78.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Lows

52 to 57.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers. Highs 74 to

79.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to 55.

Highs 76 to 82.

Yakima Valley-

Including the cities of Naches, Sunnyside, Toppenish, and Yakima

315 AM PDT Fri Jun 26 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 93 to 98. Northwest wind 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows 58 to 63. Northwest wind

20 to 25 mph becoming west 10 to 15 mph overnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Not as warm. Highs 80 to 85. Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 49 to 54. West wind 15 to

20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and a slight chance

of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Cooler. Highs 70 to 75.

Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows 52 to

57.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs 77 to 82.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Lows

55 to 60.

.TUESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 80 to 86. Lows

52 to 57.

Lower Columbia Basin of Washington-

Including the cities of Connell, Prosser, and Tri-Cities

315 AM PDT Fri Jun 26 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 96 to 101. Southwest wind 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 63 to 68. West wind 15 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Not as warm. Highs 83 to 88. West wind 15 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows 51 to 56. West wind

15 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and a slight chance

of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Cooler. Highs 71 to 76.

Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph shifting to the west in the

afternoon. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows 52 to 57.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs 74 to 79.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Lows

55 to 60.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers. Highs 80 to

85.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 52 to 57.

Highs 80 to 87.

Foothills of the Blue Mountains of Washington-

Including the cities of Dayton, Waitsburg, and Walla Walla

315 AM PDT Fri Jun 26 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 90 to 96. Southwest wind 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 62 to 67. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Not as warm. Highs 78 to 83. Southwest

wind 15 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Lows 48 to 53. Southwest

wind 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Cooler. Highs 66 to 71.

Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows 50 to 55.

.MONDAY...Showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs

68 to 74.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Lows 53 to 58.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and a slight chance

of thunderstorms. Highs 74 to 80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of

showers. Lows 51 to 56. Highs 74 to 79.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 52 to 57.

Highs 77 to 82.

Northwest Blue Mountains-

Including the city of Ski Bluewood Resort

315 AM PDT Fri Jun 26 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 75 to 83. Southwest wind 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 51 to 58. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in

the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Cooler. Highs

62 to 71. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows 37 to 44. Southwest

wind 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers and a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Cooler. Highs 50 to 58. West wind

10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows 40 to 46.

.MONDAY...Showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs

53 to 60.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows 43 to 51.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and a slight chance

of thunderstorms. Highs 59 to 67.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Lows 41 to 49.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs 60 to 66.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of

showers. Lows 42 to 49. Highs 62 to 68.

East Slopes of the Washington Cascades-

Including the cities of Appleton, Cle Elum, and Cliffdell

315 AM PDT Fri Jun 26 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 80 to 86. West wind 5 to 10 mph

increasing to northwest 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A slight chance of showers early in the evening. A chance

of showers in the late evening and early morning, then a slight

chance of showers early in the morning. Lows 52 to 57. West wind

15 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Breezy, cooler. Highs 64 to 71. West wind 10 to 15 mph

shifting to the northwest 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows 45 to 50. West wind 15 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then

showers likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs 60 to 66. Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Lows 46 to 51.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs 68 to 74.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance

of showers. Lows 45 to 54. Highs 64 to 73.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. A slight chance of

showers. Lows 46 to 51. Highs 70 to 75.

Simcoe Highlands-

Including the cities of Goldendale and Bickleton

315 AM PDT Fri Jun 26 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 86 to 92. West wind 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows 56 to 61. West wind 15 to

25 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph overnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Breezy, cooler. Highs 70 to 78. West wind 10 to 15 mph

increasing to 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy, cooler. Lows 46 to 51.

West wind 15 to 25 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph overnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers and a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 63 to 68. Northwest wind

10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Lows 48 to 53.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs 70 to 75.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Lows

51 to 56.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 68 to 76.

Lows 47 to 52.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 74 to 79.

