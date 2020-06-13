WA Pendleton OR Zone Forecast

WA Pendleton OR Zone Forecast for Friday, June 12, 2020

Zone Forecast Product for Northeast Oregon and South Central Washington

National Weather Service Pendleton OR

358 AM PDT Sat Jun 13 2020

Kittitas Valley-

Including the cities of Ellensburg and Thorp

358 AM PDT Sat Jun 13 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning,

then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Breezy. Highs

64 to 69. Northwest wind 15 to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Breezy. Lows 43 to 48. Northwest wind 15 to 25 mph decreasing to

10 to 15 mph overnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Breezy. Highs 64 to 69. Northwest wind 15 to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers

overnight. Lows 45 to 50. Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph. Gusts

around 30 mph in the evening.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then

showers likely in the afternoon. Highs 61 to 66. West wind 10 to

15 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows 43 to

48.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Highs 64 to

69.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 43 to 48.

Highs 70 to 75.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows 46 to 51.

Highs 73 to 78.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 50 to 55. Highs

79 to 84.

Yakima Valley-

Including the cities of Naches, Sunnyside, Toppenish, and Yakima

358 AM PDT Sat Jun 13 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of rain in the

morning. Highs 67 to 72. West wind 15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Lows 45 to 50. West wind 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs 70 to 75. West wind 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers

overnight. Lows 48 to 53. West wind 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs 66 to

71. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Lows

45 to 50.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 69 to 74.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 45 to 50.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 73 to 78.

Lows 49 to 54.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 78 to 83.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 53 to 58. Highs

83 to 88.

Lower Columbia Basin of Washington-

Including the cities of Connell, Prosser, and Tri-Cities

358 AM PDT Sat Jun 13 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. Rain likely in the morning, then a slight chance

of showers in the afternoon. Cooler. Highs 69 to 74. Southwest

wind 15 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers

overnight. Lows 49 to 54. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in

the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs 71 to 76.

Southwest wind 15 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of showers overnight. Lows 50 to 55.

Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs 68 to

73. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Lows

49 to 54.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 70 to 75. Lows

46 to 51.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 74 to 79.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 49 to 54.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 78 to 83.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 53 to 58. Highs

83 to 88.

Foothills of the Blue Mountains of Washington-

Including the cities of Dayton, Waitsburg, and Walla Walla

358 AM PDT Sat Jun 13 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. Rain in the morning, then a chance of showers in

the afternoon. Cooler. Highs 63 to 68. Southwest wind 15 to

20 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening, then a chance of showers overnight. Lows 46 to 51.

Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers in

the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs 64 to 69.

Southwest wind 15 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 48 to 53. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then

showers likely in the afternoon. Highs 62 to 67. Southwest wind

15 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows 46 to

51.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Highs 64 to

69.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows

45 to 52. Highs 68 to 73.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 73 to 78.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 51 to 56.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 77 to 82.

Northwest Blue Mountains-

Including the city of Ski Bluewood Resort

358 AM PDT Sat Jun 13 2020

.TODAY...Rain and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Cooler. Highs

50 to 57. Southwest wind 15 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation

near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening,

then showers likely overnight. Lows 36 to 42. Southwest wind

10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain and snow showers likely in the

morning, then a chance of rain and snow showers in the afternoon.

Snow accumulation up to 1 inch. Snow level 5300 feet in the

morning. Highs 49 to 56. Southwest wind 15 to 20 mph. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 38 to 44. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then showers in the

afternoon. Highs 49 to 55. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers.

Lows 36 to 42. Highs 48 to 55.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of thunderstorms.

Lows 35 to 42.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Highs

54 to 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 38 to 45.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 58 to 64.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 41 to 48.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Highs 62 to

69.

East Slopes of the Washington Cascades-

Including the cities of Appleton, Cle Elum, and Cliffdell

358 AM PDT Sat Jun 13 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then a

chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs 55 to 60. West wind

15 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely in the evening, then a

chance of showers overnight. Lows 40 to 45. West wind 10 to

15 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs 58 to 64. West wind

15 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers

overnight. Lows 42 to 47. West wind 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then showers in the

afternoon. Highs 54 to 59. West wind 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 90 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows 40 to

45.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and a slight chance

of thunderstorms. Highs 57 to 62.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows 38 to 43.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 64 to 69.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows 43 to 48.

Highs 68 to 74.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 46 to 51.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Highs 75 to

80.

Simcoe Highlands-

Including the cities of Goldendale and Bickleton

358 AM PDT Sat Jun 13 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then a

slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Breezy. Highs 58 to

64. West wind 15 to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows 42 to 47. West wind 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs 62 to 67. West wind 15 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers

overnight. Lows 46 to 51. West wind 15 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. Showers likely in the morning, then a chance of

showers in the afternoon. Highs 58 to 63. West wind 15 to 20 mph.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Lows

42 to 47.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Highs 61 to

66.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 41 to 46.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 67 to 72.

Lows 45 to 50.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 72 to 77.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 49 to 54. Highs

77 to 82.

