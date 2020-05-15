WA Pendleton OR Zone Forecast

WA Pendleton OR Zone Forecast for Thursday, May 14, 2020

358 FPUS56 KPDT 151059

ZFPPDT

Zone Forecast Product for Northeast Oregon and South Central Washington

National Weather Service Pendleton OR

358 AM PDT Fri May 15 2020

WAZ026-152300-

Kittitas Valley-

Including the cities of Ellensburg and Thorp

358 AM PDT Fri May 15 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 66 to 71. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 44 to 49. West wind 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the north overnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs 66 to 71. East wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows 48 to 53. East wind around

5 mph shifting to the northwest overnight. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then showers likely and

a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 65 to

70. Wind light and variable becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows 45 to

50.

.MONDAY...Showers likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs 65 to 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows 44 to 49.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Highs 66 to

71.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 46 to 51.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of

showers. Highs 62 to 70. Lows 44 to 49.

WAZ027-152300-

Yakima Valley-

Including the cities of Naches, Sunnyside, Toppenish, and Yakima

358 AM PDT Fri May 15 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 69 to 74. West wind around 5 mph shifting to the south in

the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 47 to 52. Southwest wind 5 to

10 mph shifting to the west overnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 70 to 75. North wind around

5 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows 51 to 56. Northwest wind

5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then

showers likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs 66 to 71. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows 49 to

54.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and a slight chance

of thunderstorms. Highs 67 to 72.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 48 to 53.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Highs 69 to

74.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 48 to 53.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Highs

69 to 74.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 46 to 51.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Highs

67 to 72.

WAZ028-152300-

Lower Columbia Basin of Washington-

Including the cities of Connell, Prosser, and Tri-Cities

358 AM PDT Fri May 15 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs 71 to

76. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 47 to 52. South wind 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the southeast overnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 77 to 82. East wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening, then a chance of showers overnight. Lows 54 to 59. East

wind 5 to 10 mph shifting to the southwest overnight. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then

showers likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs 70 to 75. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers.

Lows 50 to 55. Highs 71 to 76.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 49 to 54.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Highs 69 to

74.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows 49 to 54.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Highs

70 to 75.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers.

Lows 48 to 53.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Highs

70 to 75.

WAZ029-152300-

Foothills of the Blue Mountains of Washington-

Including the cities of Dayton, Waitsburg, and Walla Walla

358 AM PDT Fri May 15 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs 64 to 69. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 46 to 51. South wind around 5 mph

shifting to the southeast overnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs 73 to 78. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows 53 to 58. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then

showers likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs 70 to 75. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows 48 to 53.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and a slight chance

of thunderstorms. Highs 67 to 72.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows 48 to 53.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs 63 to 68.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Lows 47 to 52.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs 64 to 69.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of

showers. Lows 45 to 50. Highs 64 to 69.

WAZ030-152300-

Northwest Blue Mountains-

Including the city of Ski Bluewood Resort

358 AM PDT Fri May 15 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs 51 to 57. Southwest

wind 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 39 to 45. Southwest wind around

5 mph shifting to the southeast overnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs 60 to 66. South wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in

the evening, then a chance of showers overnight. Lows 46 to 51.

Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then

showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs 57 to 65. South wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation

80 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Showers likely and a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows 41 to 47. Highs 54 to 61.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Lows 39 to 46.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers

and a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs 49 to 55. Lows 38 to

45.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Highs 49 to 56.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and a

slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows 37 to 43.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs 49 to 56.

WAZ520-152300-

East Slopes of the Washington Cascades-

Including the cities of Appleton, Cle Elum, and Cliffdell

358 AM PDT Fri May 15 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs 60 to

65. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 42 to 47. West wind 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the north overnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs 59 to

65. East wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers in the evening, then showers likely

overnight. Lows 45 to 50. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 80 percent.

.SUNDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then showers and a

slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 60 to 65.

Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows 43 to

48.

.MONDAY...Showers likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs 58 to 63.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Lows 42 to 47.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs 59 to 64.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 42 to 47.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance

of showers. Highs 57 to 63. Lows 41 to 46.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs 56 to 61.

WAZ521-152300-

Simcoe Highlands-

Including the cities of Goldendale and Bickleton

358 AM PDT Fri May 15 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs 62 to

67. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 45 to 50. West wind 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the northwest overnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs 66 to 72. East wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows 48 to 53. Northwest wind

5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then

showers likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs 61 to 66. West wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows 44 to 49.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and a slight chance

of thunderstorms. Highs 61 to 66.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows 45 to 50.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Highs 62 to

67.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 43 to 48.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Highs

60 to 67.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 43 to 48.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Highs

59 to 65.

