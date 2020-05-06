WA Pendleton OR Zone Forecast

WA Pendleton OR Zone Forecast for Tuesday, May 5, 2020

Zone Forecast Product for Northeast Oregon and South Central Washington

National Weather Service Pendleton OR

358 AM PDT Wed May 6 2020

WAZ026-062300-

Kittitas Valley-

Including the cities of Ellensburg and Thorp

358 AM PDT Wed May 6 2020

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM THIS MORNING TO 8 PM PDT

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers early

in the morning, then partly cloudy in the late morning and

afternoon. Patchy blowing dust in the afternoon. Windy, cooler.

Highs 55 to 60. Northwest wind 20 to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, breezy, colder. Patchy blowing dust early in

the evening. Lows 35 to 40. Northwest wind 15 to 25 mph

decreasing to 10 to 15 mph overnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 64 to 69. Northwest wind around 5 mph

shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 41 to 46. East wind around 5 mph

shifting to the northeast overnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 73 to 78. Northeast wind around 5 mph

shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 46 to 51.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 77 to 83. Lows

48 to 53.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 47 to 52.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Highs 71 to

76.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows 45 to

50.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 64 to 69.

WAZ027-062300-

Yakima Valley-

Including the cities of Naches, Sunnyside, Toppenish, and Yakima

358 AM PDT Wed May 6 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers early

in the morning, then mostly sunny in the late morning and

afternoon. Patchy blowing dust in the afternoon. Windy, cooler.

Highs 61 to 66. West wind 10 to 15 mph increasing to 20 to 30 mph

in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear, colder. Patchy blowing dust early in the

evening. Lows 36 to 41. West wind 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 66 to 71. West wind around 5 mph

shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 43 to 48. East wind 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the north overnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 76 to 81. North wind around 5 mph shifting

to the northeast in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 48 to 53.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 80 to 86. Lows

52 to 57.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 52 to 57.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of

showers. Highs 74 to 79. Lows 49 to 54.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 69 to 74.

WAZ028-062300-

Lower Columbia Basin of Washington-

Including the cities of Connell, Prosser, and Tri-Cities

358 AM PDT Wed May 6 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely early in the morning,

then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning.

Mostly sunny in the afternoon. Patchy blowing dust in the

afternoon. Breezy, cooler. Highs 64 to 69. West wind 15 to

25 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Much colder. Patchy blowing dust early in the

evening. Lows 37 to 42. West wind 15 to 20 mph decreasing to 5 to

10 mph overnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 68 to 73. Southwest wind around 5 mph

shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 41 to 46. Northeast wind 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 79 to 84. Northeast wind 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 47 to 52.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 83 to 89. Lows

51 to 56.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows 52 to 57. Highs

77 to 82.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Lows

50 to 55.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 72 to 77.

WAZ029-062300-

Foothills of the Blue Mountains of Washington-

Including the cities of Dayton, Waitsburg, and Walla Walla

358 AM PDT Wed May 6 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Breezy. Much cooler. Showers early in the morning, then showers

likely in the morning. A slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs 57 to 62. Southwest wind 15 to 25 mph. Chance of

precipitation 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming clear. Much

colder. Lows 36 to 41. West wind 10 to 15 mph and gusty shifting

to the southwest 5 to 10 mph overnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 62 to 67. South wind 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 41 to 46. East wind 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 74 to 79. Northeast wind 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 46 to 51.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 79 to 85. Lows

50 to 55.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows 51 to 56. Highs

75 to 80.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows 49 to

54.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 69 to 74.

WAZ030-062300-

Northwest Blue Mountains-

Including the city of Ski Bluewood Resort

358 AM PDT Wed May 6 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Breezy, cooler. Rain and snow showers in the morning, then a

chance of rain and snow showers in the afternoon. A slight chance

of rain and snow showers late in the afternoon. Snow accumulation

up to 3 inches. Snow level 5300 feet decreasing to 4800 feet in

the afternoon. Highs 47 to 53. West wind 15 to 25 mph. Chance of

precipitation 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows 27 to 34. West wind 15 to

20 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph overnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 52 to 57. Southwest wind 5 to

10 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 37 to 42. Northeast wind 5 to

10 mph shifting to the southeast overnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 61 to 66. Southeast wind 5 to

10 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 38 to 46.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 66 to 72.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 43 to 50. Highs

67 to 72.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 43 to 50.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Highs 62 to

67.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows 40 to

47.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 54 to 60.

WAZ520-062300-

East Slopes of the Washington Cascades-

Including the cities of Appleton, Cle Elum, and Cliffdell

358 AM PDT Wed May 6 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Cooler. A chance of showers in the morning, then a slight

chance of showers in the afternoon. A chance of showers late in

the afternoon. Highs 48 to 55. West wind 15 to 20 mph. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. A 40 percent chance of showers early in

the evening. Colder. Lows 31 to 36. Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs 61 to 66. Northeast wind

around 5 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 40 to 45. East wind 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 69 to 74. East wind 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 43 to 48.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 73 to 79.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 45 to

51. Highs 73 to 78.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Highs 67 to

72.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows 42 to

47.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 59 to 64.

WAZ521-062300-

Simcoe Highlands-

Including the cities of Goldendale and Bickleton

358 AM PDT Wed May 6 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers early

in the morning, then partly cloudy in the late morning and

afternoon. Patchy blowing dust in the afternoon. Breezy, cooler.

Highs 53 to 59. West wind 15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, colder. Patchy blowing dust early in the

evening. Lows 34 to 39. West wind 15 to 20 mph becoming northwest

5 to 10 mph overnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 63 to 68. East wind 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 42 to 47. Northeast wind 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 71 to 76. Northeast wind 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 46 to 51.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 75 to 80.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 49 to

56. Highs 75 to 80.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Highs 68 to

73.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows 45 to

50.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 62 to 68.

