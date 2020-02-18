WA Pendleton OR Zone Forecast

WA Pendleton OR Zone Forecast for Monday, February 17, 2020

_____

101 FPUS56 KPDT 181158

ZFPPDT

Zone Forecast Product for Northeast Oregon and South Central Washington

National Weather Service Pendleton OR

358 AM PST Tue Feb 18 2020

This is an automatically generated product that contains an area

forecast using an average of the gridded forecast data for each

zone. The forecast may not be representative of the exact

location that you are interested in. For a more site-specific

forecast...please visit www.weather.gov/pendleton

WAZ026-190000-

Kittitas Valley-

Including the cities of Ellensburg and Thorp

358 AM PST Tue Feb 18 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 42 to 47. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 20 to 25. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 42 to 47. East wind 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 19 to 24. East wind 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the northeast overnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs 39 to 44. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph shifting to

the east in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 24 to 29.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 46 to 51.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 27 to 32.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs 47 to 52.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows 32 to 37.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers. Highs 43 to

48.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 27 to 32.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 43 to 48.

$$

WAZ027-190000-

Yakima Valley-

Including the cities of Naches, Sunnyside, Toppenish, and Yakima

358 AM PST Tue Feb 18 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 46 to 51. North wind 5 to 10 mph shifting

to the northeast in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 22 to 27. North wind 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 46 to 51. North wind 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 21 to 26. Northeast wind 5 to

10 mph shifting to the north overnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs 43 to 48. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 25 to 30.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 50 to 55. Lows

29 to 34.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Highs 52 to

57.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows 34 to 39.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow showers. Highs

49 to 54.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 28 to 33.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 48 to 53.

$$

WAZ028-190000-

Lower Columbia Basin of Washington-

Including the cities of Connell, Prosser, and Tri-Cities

358 AM PST Tue Feb 18 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 47 to 52. North wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 23 to 28. North wind 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 47 to 52. North wind 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 22 to 27. Northeast wind 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs 44 to 49. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 26 to 31.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 50 to 55. Lows

29 to 34.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 53 to 58.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Lows 37 to 42.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Highs 51 to

56.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 31 to 36.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 48 to 53.

$$

WAZ029-190000-

Foothills of the Blue Mountains of Washington-

Including the cities of Dayton, Waitsburg, and Walla Walla

358 AM PST Tue Feb 18 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 44 to 49. South wind 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the north in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 23 to 28. East wind 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 46 to 51. East wind 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 22 to 27. East wind 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs 44 to 49. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 27 to 32.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 49 to 54. Lows

30 to 35.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 52 to 57.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows

38 to 43. Highs 48 to 53.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of snow showers. Lows

30 to 35.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of snow showers. Highs

44 to 49.

$$

WAZ030-190000-

Northwest Blue Mountains-

Including the city of Ski Bluewood Resort

358 AM PST Tue Feb 18 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 31 to 37. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the north in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 11 to 18. Southeast wind 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 33 to 39. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 13 to 19. Southeast wind 15 to

20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs 32 to 37. South wind 15 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 19 to 24.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 36 to 42. Lows

23 to 28.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow. Highs 39 to 45.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Snow showers and rain likely. Lows 29 to 34.

.SUNDAY...Windy. Snow showers likely. Highs 34 to 40.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy, windy. A chance of snow showers. Lows

21 to 26.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers. Highs 29 to

35.

$$

WAZ520-190000-

East Slopes of the Washington Cascades-

Including the cities of Appleton, Cle Elum, and Cliffdell

358 AM PST Tue Feb 18 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 39 to 45. East wind 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 17 to 23. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 39 to 45. East wind 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 17 to 22. East wind 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs 36 to 42. East wind 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 23 to 28.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 43 to 49.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow. Lows 27 to 32.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain and snow. Highs 43 to 49.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Patchy fog. Rain and snow. Lows 30 to 35.

.SUNDAY...Snow showers. Highs 39 to 44.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of snow

showers. Lows 24 to 29. Highs 37 to 42.

$$

WAZ521-190000-

Simcoe Highlands-

Including the cities of Goldendale and Bickleton

358 AM PST Tue Feb 18 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 41 to 46. Northeast wind 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 22 to 27. Northeast wind 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 41 to 46. Northeast wind 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 20 to 25. Northeast wind 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs 39 to 44. Northeast wind 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 25 to 30.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 46 to 51. Lows

29 to 34.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Highs 47 to

52.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows 34 to 39.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. A chance of rain and snow

showers. Highs 42 to 47.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of snow showers.

Lows 28 to 33.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 41 to 46.

$$

_____

Copyright 2020 AccuWeather