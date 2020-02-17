WA Pendleton OR Zone Forecast

_____

Zone Forecast Product for Northeast Oregon and South Central Washington

National Weather Service Pendleton OR

442 AM PST Mon Feb 17 2020

WAZ026-180015-

Kittitas Valley-

Including the cities of Ellensburg and Thorp

442 AM PST Mon Feb 17 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 41 to 46. Northwest wind 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 22 to 27. Northwest wind 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 41 to 46. Northeast wind around 5 mph

shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 22 to 27. East wind around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 41 to 46. Northeast wind around 5 mph

shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 21 to 26.

Highs 43 to 48.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 24 to 29.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 47 to 52.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 29 to 34.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs 47 to 52.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy fog. A chance of showers and

snow. Lows 32 to 37.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow showers. Highs

45 to 50.

WAZ027-180015-

Yakima Valley-

Including the cities of Naches, Sunnyside, Toppenish, and Yakima

442 AM PST Mon Feb 17 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 46 to 51. Northwest wind 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 24 to 29. Northwest wind 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 45 to 50. North wind around 5 mph

shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 23 to 28. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the north overnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 44 to 49. Northwest wind around 5 mph

shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 22 to 27.

Highs 46 to 51.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 25 to 30. Highs

51 to 56.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 31 to 36.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Highs 52 to 57.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows 34 to 39.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Highs 51 to

56.

WAZ028-180015-

Lower Columbia Basin of Washington-

Including the cities of Connell, Prosser, and Tri-Cities

442 AM PST Mon Feb 17 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs 47 to

52. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 26 to 31. Southwest wind 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 46 to 51. North wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 24 to 29. Northeast wind 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 46 to 51. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 23 to 28.

Highs 47 to 52.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 26 to 31. Highs

51 to 56.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 31 to 36.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Highs 54 to 59. Lows 37 to

42.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy, breezy. A slight chance of showers. Highs 52 to

57.

WAZ029-180015-

Foothills of the Blue Mountains of Washington-

Including the cities of Dayton, Waitsburg, and Walla Walla

442 AM PST Mon Feb 17 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with isolated snow showers in the morning,

then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs 43 to 48. Southwest

wind 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 26 to 31. South wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 44 to 49. South wind around 5 mph

shifting to the north in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 25 to 30. East wind 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 45 to 50. East wind 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 23 to 28.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 46 to 55.

Lows 27 to 37.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 52 to 57.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows 38 to 43.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. A chance of showers. Highs 50 to

55.

WAZ030-180015-

Northwest Blue Mountains-

Including the city of Ski Bluewood Resort

442 AM PST Mon Feb 17 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Numerous snow showers in the morning,

then scattered snow showers in the afternoon. Snow accumulation

of 1 to 2 inches. Highs 27 to 35. West wind 10 to 15 mph. Chance

of precipitation 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 16 to 21. South wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs 29 to 37. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 15 to 21. Northeast wind 5 to

10 mph shifting to the southeast overnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 32 to 39. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 19 to 24.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 34 to 40.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 19 to 25.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 37 to 43. Lows

24 to 30.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 39 to 46.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of snow showers and rain. Lows

29 to 34.

.SUNDAY...Windy. Snow showers likely. Highs 36 to 42.

WAZ520-180015-

East Slopes of the Washington Cascades-

Including the cities of Appleton, Cle Elum, and Cliffdell

442 AM PST Mon Feb 17 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy with scattered snow showers in the

morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs 37 to 43. West

wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 19 to 26. Northwest wind 5 to

10 mph shifting to the north overnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 38 to 44. East wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 22 to 27. East wind 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 38 to 44. East wind 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 21 to 26.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 40 to 46.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 23 to 28.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 43 to 49.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow.

Lows 29 to 34.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain and snow. Highs 44 to 49.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Patchy fog. Rain and snow likely. Lows 31 to

36.

.SUNDAY...Rain and snow showers likely. Highs 40 to 45.

WAZ521-180015-

Simcoe Highlands-

Including the cities of Goldendale and Bickleton

442 AM PST Mon Feb 17 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 41 to 46. West wind 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 25 to 30. Northwest wind 5 to

10 mph shifting to the north overnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 41 to 46. East wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 24 to 29. Northeast wind 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 41 to 46. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 24 to 29.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 42 to 47.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 25 to 30.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 47 to 52.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 31 to 36.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Highs 48 to 53.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows 34 to 39.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy, windy. A chance of rain and snow showers. Highs

44 to 49.

