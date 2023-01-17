WA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Tuesday, January 17, 2023

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Seattle WA

256 AM PST Tue Jan 17 2023

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM PST THIS

EVENING...

...GALE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM THIS EVENING TO 7 AM PST

WEDNESDAY...

* WHAT...For the Gale Warning, southwest winds 25 to 35 kt and

seas 11 to 16 ft at 14 seconds. For the Small Craft Advisory,

south winds 15 to 25 kt and seas 10 to 11 ft at 13 seconds.

* WHERE...Coastal Waters From James Island To Point Grenville 10

To 60 Nm and Coastal Waters From Point Grenville To Cape

Shoalwater 10 To 60 Nm.

* WHEN...For the Gale Warning, from 7 PM this evening to 7 AM

PST Wednesday. For the Small Craft Advisory, until 7 PM PST

this evening.

* IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could

capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Gale Warning means winds of 34 to 47 knots are imminent or

occurring. Operating a vessel in gale conditions requires

experience and properly equipped vessels. It is highly

recommended that mariners without the proper experience seek safe

harbor prior to the onset of gale conditions.

* WHAT...For the Gale Warning, south winds 25 to 35 kt and seas 9

to 14 ft at 15 seconds. For the Small Craft Advisory, south

winds 15 to 25 kt and seas 8 to 11 ft at 13 seconds.

* WHERE...Coastal Waters From James Island To Point Grenville

Out 10 Nm and Coastal Waters From Point Grenville To Cape

Shoalwater Out 10 Nm.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM PST WEDNESDAY...

* WHAT...Combined seas around 10 feet. Bar condition rough.

Maximum ebb currents will occur around 1230 PM Tuesday and 100

AM Wednesday.

* WHERE...Grays Harbor Bar.

* WHEN...Until 7 AM PST Wednesday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft

especially when navigating in or near harbor entrances.

A Small Craft Advisory for rough bar means that wave conditions

are expected to be hazardous to small craft in or near harbor

entrances.

seas 11 to 15 ft at 14 seconds. For the Small Craft Advisory,

* WHERE...Coastal Waters From Cape Flattery To James Island 10

To 60 Nm.

* WHAT...For the Gale Warning, south winds 25 to 35 kt and seas

10 to 15 ft at 14 seconds. For the Small Craft Advisory, south

* WHERE...Coastal Waters From Cape Flattery To James Island Out

10 Nm.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO

10 AM PST WEDNESDAY...

* WHAT...Southeast winds 20 to 30 kt.

* WHERE...Northern Inland Waters Including The San Juan Islands.

* WHEN...From 4 PM this afternoon to 10 AM PST Wednesday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots

and/or seas 10 feet or higher are expected to produce hazardous

wave conditions to small craft. Inexperienced mariners,

especially those operating smaller vessels should avoid

navigating in these conditions.

* WHAT...South winds 20 to 30 kt.

* WHERE...Admiralty Inlet.

4 PM PST WEDNESDAY...

* WHAT...South winds 15 to 25 kt and seas 8 to 10 ft at 14

seconds.

* WHERE...West Entrance U. S. Waters Strait Of Juan De Fuca.

* WHEN...From 4 PM this afternoon to 4 PM PST Wednesday.

...GALE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 7 AM PST

* WHAT...Southeast winds 25 to 35 kt.

* WHERE...East Entrance U. S. Waters Strait Of Juan De Fuca.

* WHEN...From 4 PM this afternoon to 7 AM PST Wednesday.

